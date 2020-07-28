Strongbridge Biopharma plc to Host Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results Conference Call on August 4, 2020

/EIN News/ -- DUBLIN, Ireland and TREVOSE, Pa., July 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Strongbridge Biopharma plc, (Nasdaq: SBBP), a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with significant unmet needs, today announced that it will host a conference call with members of Strongbridge’s management team on Tuesday, August 4 at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss the Company’s second quarter 2020 financial results and to provide a business update. The conference call will follow the anticipated release of the Company’s financial results earlier that day.



Event Details

Strongbridge will host a conference call on Tuesday, August 4 at 8:30 a.m. ET. Participants are encouraged to access the conference call using the audio webcast, which will be available on the Company’s website at www.strongbridgebio.com under the “Investor/Webcasts and Presentations” section.

To access the live call, dial 844-285-7153 (domestic) or 478-219-0180 (international) with conference ID 4461399. Dial-in participants are encouraged to dial-in 15 minutes in advance of the call to help minimize technical delays associated with higher than normal call volumes. A replay of the call will be made available for one week following the conference call. To hear a replay of the call, dial 855-859-2056 (domestic) or 404-537-3406 (international) with conference ID 4461399.

Strongbridge Biopharma is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with significant unmet needs. Strongbridge’s rare endocrine franchise includes RECORLEV® (levoketoconazole), a cortisol synthesis inhibitor currently being studied in Phase 3 clinical studies for the treatment of endogenous Cushing’s syndrome, and veldoreotide extended release, a pre-clinical next-generation somatostatin analog being investigated for the treatment of acromegaly and potential additional applications in other conditions amenable to somatostatin receptor activation. Both RECORLEV and veldoreotide have received orphan drug designation from the FDA and the European Medicines Agency. The Company’s rare neuromuscular franchise includes KEVEYIS® (dichlorphenamide), the first and only FDA-approved treatment for hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis. KEVEYIS has orphan drug exclusivity in the United States.

