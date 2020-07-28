Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Provident Financial Holdings Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2020 Results

/EIN News/ -- Company Reports Net Income of $1.58 Million in the June 2020 Quarter, up 101% from the June 2019 Quarter

Non-Interest Expense Declines by 32% in the June 2020 Quarter from the June 2019 Quarter

Loans Held for Investment Increase 3% to $902.8 Million from June 30, 2019

Total Deposits Increase 6% to $893.0 Million from June 30, 2019

Non-Performing Assets Decrease 21% to $4.9 Million at June 30, 2020 in Comparison to $6.2 Million at June 30, 2019

RIVERSIDE, Calif., July 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (“Company”), NASDAQ GS: PROV, the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. (“Bank”), today announced fourth quarter and full year earnings results for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2020.

For the quarter ended June 30, 2020, the Company reported net income of $1.58 million, or $0.21 per diluted share (on 7.49 million average diluted shares outstanding), up from net income of $787,000, or $0.10 per diluted share (on 7.63 million average diluted shares outstanding), in the comparable period a year ago. Compared to the same quarter last year, the increase in earnings was primarily attributable to lower non-interest expenses (mainly, lower salaries and employee benefits expenses related to fewer employees and reduced incentive compensation and lower equipment expenses resulting from the scaling back of saleable single-family loan originations), partly offset by lower net interest income and a higher provision for loan losses.

“Provident is profitable, strongly capitalized and well-positioned to serve the residents and businesses of the Inland Empire. We have been able to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic reasonably well and we will continue to operate the Company in a prudent manner,” said Craig G. Blunden, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Company. “I specifically wish to recognize and thank our employees who are working diligently to support our customers and communities under unprecedented circumstances,” said Mr. Blunden.

Return on average assets for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 was 0.55 percent, up from 0.29 percent for the same period of fiscal 2019; and return on average stockholders’ equity for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 was 5.14 percent, up from 2.60 percent for the comparable period of fiscal 2019.

On a sequential quarter basis, the $1.58 million net income for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 reflects a 38 percent increase from $1.14 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2020. The increase in earnings for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 compared to the third quarter of fiscal 2020 was primarily attributable to decreases of $902,000 in non-interest expenses and $426,000 in the provision for loan losses, partly offset by a $600,000 reduction in net interest income. Diluted earnings per share for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 were $0.21 per share, up 40 percent from the $0.15 per share during the third quarter of fiscal 2020. Return on average assets was 0.55 percent for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 compared to 0.41 percent in the third quarter of fiscal 2020; and return on average stockholders’ equity for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 was 5.14 percent, compared to 3.70 percent for the third quarter of fiscal 2020.

For the fiscal year ended June 30, 2020 net income increased $3.27 million, or 74 percent, to $7.69 million from $4.42 million in the comparable period ended June 30, 2019; and diluted earnings per share for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2020 increased 74 percent to $1.01 per share (on 7.58 million average diluted shares outstanding) from $0.58 per share (on 7.60 million average diluted shares outstanding) for the comparable 12-month period last year. Compared to the same period last year, the increase in earnings was primarily attributable to a $16.34 million decrease in non-interest expense, partly offset by a $7.99 million decrease in non-interest income (mainly, a $7.27 million decrease in the gain on sale of loans), a $1.77 million decrease in net interest income and a $1.59 million change in the provision for loan losses to a $1.12 million provision from a $475,000 recovery. The decrease in non-interest expense was mainly attributable to the scaling back of saleable single-family loan originations resulting in an $11.24 million decrease in salaries and employee benefits expenses (primarily related to fewer employees and lower incentive compensation), a $1.57 million decrease in premises and occupancy expenses, a $1.35 million decrease in equipment expenses and a $1.19 million decrease in other operating expenses (primarily decreases in loan origination related expenses).

Net interest income decreased $1.08 million, or 12 percent, to $8.29 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 from $9.37 million for the same quarter of fiscal 2019, attributable to a decrease in the net interest margin, partly offset by a higher average interest-earning assets balance. The net interest margin during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 decreased 57 basis points to 2.95 percent from 3.52 percent in the same quarter last year, primarily due to a decrease in the average yield of interest-earning assets, partly offset by a much smaller decrease in the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities. The average yield on interest-earning assets decreased by 60 basis points to 3.46 percent in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 from 4.06 percent in the same quarter last year reflecting in part recent significant decreases in the targeted Federal Funds Rate; while the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities decreased by three basis points to 0.57 percent in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 from 0.60 percent in the same quarter last year. The average balance of interest-earning assets increased by $58.1 million, or five percent, to $1.12 billion in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 from $1.06 billion in the same quarter last year. The average balance of interest-bearing liabilities increased by $58.0 million, or six percent, to $1.01 billion in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 from $955.5 million in the same quarter last year.

The average balance of loans receivable (including loans held for sale in the prior year) increased by $14.7 million, or two percent, to $894.5 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 from $879.8 million in the same quarter of fiscal 2019, due to an increase in loans held for investment, partly offset by a decrease in loans held for sale. There were no loans held for sale during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020. The average yield on loans receivable decreased by 27 basis points to 4.08 percent in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 from an average yield of 4.35 percent in the same quarter of fiscal 2019. Net deferred loan cost amortization in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 increased 22% to $495,000 from $405,000 in the same quarter of fiscal 2019 due primarily to higher loan payoffs. Total loans originated and purchased for investment in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 were $44.2 million, down 14 percent from $51.2 million in the same quarter of fiscal 2019. Loan principal payments received in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 were $56.5 million, up three percent from $54.8 million in the same quarter of fiscal 2019.

The average balance of investment securities decreased by $19.7 million, or 19 percent, to $85.3 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 from $105.0 million in the same quarter of fiscal 2019. The average yield on investment securities decreased 36 basis points to 2.16 percent in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 from 2.52 percent for the same quarter of fiscal 2019. The decrease in the average yield was primarily attributable to investment purchases with a lower average yield, partly offset by a lower premium amortization ($110,000 vs. $148,000). During the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020, the Bank purchased investment securities totaling $54.1 million with an average yield of approximately 1.16%.

In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020, the Federal Home Loan Bank – San Francisco (“FHLB”) distributed a $102,000 cash dividend to the Bank on its FHLB stock, down 28 percent from $142,000 in the same quarter last year.

The average balance of the Company’s interest-earning deposits, primarily cash with the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco, increased $63.3 million, or 88 percent, to $135.1 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 from $71.8 million in the same quarter of fiscal 2019. The average yield earned on interest-earning deposits in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 was 0.11 percent, down 224 basis points from 2.35 percent in the same quarter of fiscal 2019 largely as a result of decreases in the targeted Federal Funds Rate since July 2019.

Average deposits increased $21.2 million, or two percent, to $875.6 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 from $854.4 million in the same quarter of fiscal 2019, primarily due to increases in transaction accounts resulting primarily from government assistance programs related to the COVID-19 pandemic, partly offset by a managed run-off of higher cost time deposits. The average cost of deposits improved, decreasing by six basis points to 0.30 percent in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 from 0.36 percent in the same quarter last year.

Transaction account balances or “core deposits” increased $74.9 million, or 12 percent, to $723.0 million at June 30, 2020 from $648.1 million at June 30, 2019, while time deposits decreased $23.1 million, or 12 percent, to $170.0 million at June 30, 2020 from $193.1 million at June 30, 2019.

The average balance of borrowings, which consisted of FHLB advances, increased $36.8 million, or 36 percent, to $137.9 million while the average cost of borrowings decreased 33 basis points to 2.32 percent in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020, compared to an average balance of $101.1 million with an average cost of 2.65 percent in the same quarter of fiscal 2019. The increase in the average balance of borrowings was primarily due to new borrowings with a lower average cost obtained during fiscal 2020.

During the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020, the Company recorded a provision for loan losses of $448,000, in contrast to a $25,000 recovery from the allowance for loan losses recorded during the same period of fiscal 2019 but lower than the provision for loan losses of $874,000 recorded in the third quarter of fiscal 2020 (sequential quarter). The provision for loan losses in the June 2020 and March 2020 quarters was primarily due to a qualitative component established in our allowance for loan losses methodology in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and its continued and forecast adverse economic impact.

Non-performing assets, with underlying collateral located in California, decreased $1.3 million, or 21 percent, to $4.9 million, or 0.42 percent of total assets, at June 30, 2020, compared to $6.2 million, or 0.57 percent of total assets, at June 30, 2019. The non-performing loans at June 30, 2020 are comprised of 18 single-family loans ($4.9 million) and one commercial business loan ($31,000). At both June 30, 2020 and June 30, 2019, there was no real estate owned.

Net loan recoveries for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 were $7,000 or 0.00 percent (annualized) of average loans receivable, in contrast to net loan recoveries of $21,000 or 0.01 percent (annualized) of average loans receivable for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 and net loan recoveries of $15,000 or 0.01 percent (annualized) of average loans receivable for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 (sequential quarter).

Classified assets at June 30, 2020 were $14.1 million, comprised of $8.6 million of loans in the special mention category, $5.5 million of loans in the substandard category and no real estate owned; while classified assets at June 30, 2019 were $16.2 million, comprised of $8.6 million of loans in the special mention category, $7.6 million of loans in the substandard category and no real estate owned.

For the quarter ended June 30, 2020, two new loans were restructured from their original terms and classified as restructured loans. The outstanding balance of restructured loans at June 30, 2020 was $2.6 million (eight loans), down 32 percent from $3.8 million (eight loans) at June 30, 2019. As of June 30, 2020, all of the restructured loans were classified as substandard non-accrual. As of June 30, 2020, 65% or $1.7 million of the restructured loans have a current payment status.

The Bank has received numerous requests from borrowers for some type of payment relief due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Since these loans were performing loans that were current on their payments prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, these restructurings are not considered to be troubled debt restructurings at June 30, 2020 pursuant to applicable accounting guidance. The primary method of relief is to allow the borrower to defer loan payments for up to six months, although we have also waived late fees and suspended foreclosure proceedings. As of June 30, 2020, there were 48 single-family loans in forbearance with outstanding balances of approximately $19.9 million or 2.20 percent of gross loans held for investment and five multi-family and commercial real estate loans in forbearance with outstanding balances of approximately $2.7 million or 0.29 percent of gross loans held for investment. Interest income is recognized during the forbearance period unless the loans are classified as non-performing. After the payment deferral period (up to six months), scheduled loan payments will once again become due and payable. The forbearance amount will be due and payable in full as a balloon payment at the end of the loan term or sooner if the loan becomes due and payable in full at an earlier date. In addition, as of June 30, 2020, the Bank had pending requests for payment relief for an additional seven loans totaling approximately $3.0 million. The Company believes the steps it is taking are necessary to effectively manage the loan portfolio and assist its customers through the ongoing uncertainty surrounding the duration, impact and government response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The allowance for loan losses was $8.3 million at June 30, 2020, or 0.91 percent of gross loans held for investment, compared to $7.1 million at June 30, 2019, or 0.80 percent of gross loans held for investment. Management believes that, based on currently available information, the allowance for loan losses is sufficient to absorb potential losses inherent in loans held for investment at June 30, 2020 under the incurred loss methodology.

Non-interest income decreased by $310,000, or 24 percent, to $1.01 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 from $1.32 million in the same period of fiscal 2019, primarily due to decreases in deposit account fees and card and processing fees reflecting reduced transactions as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. On a sequential quarter basis, non-interest income decreased $96,000, or nine percent, primarily as a result of a decrease in deposit account fees.

Non-interest expenses decreased $3.06 million, or 32 percent, to $6.60 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 from $9.66 million in the same quarter last year resulting primarily from the scaling back of saleable single-family loan originations. The decrease was due primarily to lower salaries and employee benefits expenses resulting from fewer employees and lower incentive compensation and, to a lesser extent, reductions in equipment expenses, premises and occupancy expenses and professional expenses. On a sequential quarter basis, non-interest expenses decreased $902,000 or 12 percent to $6.60 million from $7.51 million, primarily due to lower salaries and employee benefits expenses resulting from fewer employees and lower incentive compensation.

The Company’s efficiency ratio in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 was 71 percent, improving from 90 percent in the same quarter last year and 75 percent in the third quarter of fiscal 2020 (sequential quarter).

The Company’s provision for income tax was $660,000 for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020, up 148 percent from $266,000 in the same quarter last year primarily due to higher pre-tax income. The effective tax rate in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 was 29.41%. The Company believes that the tax provision recorded in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 reflects its current federal and state income tax obligations.

The Company did not repurchase any shares of its common stock during the quarter ended June 30, 2020. As of June 30, 2020, a total of 371,815 shares or 100 percent of the shares authorized for repurchase under the April 2020 stock repurchase plan are available to purchase.

The Bank currently operates 13 retail/business banking offices in Riverside County and San Bernardino County (Inland Empire).

The Company will host a conference call for institutional investors and bank analysts on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. (Pacific) to discuss its financial results. The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-844-291-6362 and referencing access code number 6176327. An audio replay of the conference call will be available through Wednesday, August 5, 2020 by dialing 1-866-207-1041 and referencing access code number 2795378.

For more financial information about the Company please visit the website at www.myprovident.com and click on the “Investor Relations” section.

Safe-Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that the Company believes are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements relate to the Company’s financial condition, liquidity, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance or business. You should not place undue reliance on these statements, as they are subject to risks and uncertainties. When considering these forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind these risks and uncertainties, as well as any cautionary statements the Company may make. Moreover, you should treat these statements as speaking only as of the date they are made and based only on information then actually known to the Company. There are a number of important factors that could cause future results to differ materially from historical performance and these forward-looking statements. Factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated or implied by our forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, including on Company’s credit quality and business operations, as well as its impact on general economic and financial market conditions and other uncertainties resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, such as the extent and duration of the impact on public health, the U.S. and global economies, and consumer and corporate customers, including economic activity, employment levels and market liquidity; increased competitive pressures; changes in the interest rate environment; changes in general economic conditions and conditions within the securities markets; legislative and regulatory changes,; including as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic; and other factors described in the Company’s latest Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) - which are available on our website at www.myprovident.com and on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. We do not undertake and specifically disclaim any obligation to revise any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. These risks could cause our actual results for fiscal 2021 and beyond to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements by, or on behalf of us and could negatively affect our operating and stock price performance

Contacts:

Craig G. Blunden 
Chairman and 
Chief Executive Officer 

Donavon P. Ternes
President, Chief Operating Officer 
and Chief Financial Officer

(951) 686-606

PROVIDENT FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition
(Unaudited –In Thousands, Except Share Information)
  June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,  
  2020   2020   2019   2019   2019  
Assets                    
Cash and cash equivalents $   116,034   $   84,250   $   48,233   $   54,515   $   70,632  
Investment securities – held to maturity, at cost   118,627     69,482     77,161     85,088     94,090  
Investment securities - available for sale, at fair value   4,717     4,828     5,237     5,517     5,969  
Loans held for investment, net of allowance for loan losses of $8,265; $7,810; $6,921; $6,929 and $7,076, respectively; includes $2,258; $3,835; $4,173; $4,386 and $5,094 at fair value, respectively   902,796     914,307     941,729     924,314     879,925  
Accrued interest receivable   3,271     3,154     3,292     3,380     3,424  
FHLB – San Francisco stock   7,970     8,199     8,199     8,199     8,199  
Premises and equipment, net   10,254     10,606     10,967     11,215     8,226  
Prepaid expenses and other assets   13,168     12,741     12,569     13,068     14,385  
                     
Total assets $ 1,176,837   $ 1,107,567   $ 1,107,387   $ 1,105,296   $ 1,084,850  
                     
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity                    
Liabilities:                    
Non interest-bearing deposits $   118,771   $   86,585   $   85,846   $   85,338   $   90,184  
Interest-bearing deposits   774,198     749,246     747,804     746,398     751,087  
Total deposits   892,969     835,831     833,650     831,736     841,271  
                     
Borrowings   141,047     131,070     131,085     131,092     101,107  
Accounts payable, accrued interest and other liabilities   18,845     17,508     18,876     20,299     21,831  
Total liabilities   1,052,861     984,409     983,611     983,127     964,209  
                     
Stockholders’ equity:                    
Preferred stock, $.01 par value (2,000,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding) -   -   -     -     -  
Common stock, $.01 par value (40,000,000 shares authorized; 18,097,615; 18,097,615; 18,097,615; 18,091,865 and 18,081,365 shares issued, respectively; 7,436,315; 7,436,315; 7,483,071; 7,479,682 and 7,486,106 shares outstanding, respectively)    
181		    
181		    
181		      
181		    
181		  
Additional paid-in capital   95,593     95,355     95,118     94,795     94,351  
Retained earnings   194,345     193,802     193,704     192,354     190,839  
Treasury stock at cost (10,661,300; 10,661,300; 10,614,544; 10,612,183 and 10,595,259 shares, respectively)   (166,247 )   (166,247 )   (165,360 )   (165,309 )   (164,891 )
Accumulated other comprehensive income, net of tax   104     67     133     148     161  
                     
Total stockholders’ equity   123,976     123,158     123,776     122,169     120,641  
                     
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,176,837   $ 1,107,567   $ 1,107,387   $ 1,105,296   $ 1,084,850  



PROVIDENT FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited - In Thousands, Except Earnings Per Share)
  Quarter Ended
June 30, 		  Fiscal Year Ended
June 30,
    2020     2019     2020     2019  
Interest income:                
  Loans receivable, net $ 9,128   $   9,576   $ 39,145   $ 40,092  
  Investment securities   461     661     2,120     2,042  
  FHLB – San Francisco stock    102     142     534     707  
  Interest-earning deposits   36     426     657     1,537  
  Total interest income   9,727     10,805     42,456     44,378  
                 
Interest expense:                
  Checking and money market deposits    91     101     424     428  
  Savings deposits   100     135     496     572  
  Time deposits   452     530     2,023     2,381  
  Borrowings   794     669     3,112     2,827  
  Total interest expense   1,437     1,435     6,055     6,208  
                 
Net interest income   8,290     9,370     36,401     38,170  
Provision (recovery) for loan losses   448     (25 )   1,119     (475 )
Net interest income, after provision (recovery)
  for loan losses		   7,842     9,395      35,282      38,645  
                 
Non-interest income:                
  Loan servicing and other fees   188     188     819     1,051  
  (Loss) gain on sale of loans, net   (17 )   21     (132 )   7,135  
  Deposit account fees   289     443     1,610     1,928  
  Card and processing fees   333     405     1,454     1,568  
  Other   212     258     769     829  
  Total non-interest income   1,005     1,315     4,520     12,511  
                 
Non-interest expense:                
  Salaries and employee benefits   3,963     5,396     18,913     30,149  
  Premises and occupancy    862     1,133     3,465     5,038  
  Equipment   274     1,141     1,129     2,474  
  Professional expenses   349     493     1,439     1,864  
  Sales and marketing expenses   267     312     773     980  
  Deposit insurance premiums and regulatory
  assessments		    

130		      

129		      

227		      

590		  
  Other   758     1,053     2,954     4,141  
  Total non-interest expense   6,603     9,657     28,900     45,236  
                 
Income before taxes   2,244     1,053     10,902     5,920  
Provision for income taxes   660     266     3,213     1,503  
  Net income $   1,584   $    787   $   7,689   $   4,417  
                 
Basic earnings per share $   0.21   $ 0.10   $ 1.03   $ 0.59  
Diluted earnings per share $   0.21   $ 0.10   $ 1.01   $ 0.58  
Cash dividends per share $   0.14   $ 0.14   $ 0.56   $ 0.56  


PROVIDENT FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations – Sequential Quarters
(Unaudited – In Thousands, Except Share Information) 
 		 
   Quarter Ended
 		 
  June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30,
    2020     2020     2019     2019     2019  
Interest income:                    
  Loans receivable, net $    9,128   $   9,622   $   10,320   $   10,075   $    9,576  
  Investment securities   461       478     567     614     661  
  FHLB – San Francisco stock   102     144     145     143     142  
  Interest-earning deposits   36     186     189     246     426  
Total interest income   9,727     10,430     11,221     11,078     10,805  
                     
Interest expense:                    
  Checking and money market deposits   91     106     117     110     101  
  Savings deposits   100     131     131     134     135  
  Time deposits   452     509     530     532     530  
  Borrowings   794     794     804     720     669  
Total interest expense   1,437     1,540     1,582     1,496     1,435  
                     
Net interest income   8,290     8,890     9,639     9,582     9,370  
Provision (recovery) for loan losses   448     874     (22 )   (181 )   (25 )
Net interest income, after provision (recovery) for loan losses    

7,842		      

8,016		      

9,661		      

9,763		      

9,395		  
                     
Non-interest income:                    
  Loan servicing and other fees   188     131     367     133     188  
  (Loss) gain on sale of loans, net    (17 )   14     (43 )   (86 )   21  
  Deposit account fees   289     423     451     447     443  
  Card and processing fees   333     360     371     390     405  
  Other   212     173     198     186     258  
Total non-interest income   1,005     1,101     1,344     1,070     1,315  
                     
Non-interest expense:                    
  Salaries and employee benefits   3,963     4,966     4,999     4,985     5,396  
  Premises and occupancy   862     845     880     878     1,133  
  Equipment   274     314     262     279     1,141  
  Professional expenses   349     351     331     408     493  
  Sales and marketing expenses   267     177     212     117     312  
 Deposit insurance premiums and regulatory assessments    

130		  

 		    

54		  

 		    

59		  

 		    

(16		  

)		    

129		  
  Other   758     798     811     587     1,053  
Total non-interest expense   6,603     7,505     7,554     7,238     9,657  
                     
Income before taxes   2,244     1,612     3,451     3,595     1,053  
Provision for income taxes   660     467     1,053     1,033     266  
Net income $    1,584   $   1,145   $   2,398   $   2,562   $   787  
                     
Basic earnings per share  $  0.21   $  0.15   $  0.32   $  0.34   $  0.10  
Diluted earnings per share $    0.21   $  0.15   $  0.31   $  0.33   $  0.10  
Cash dividends per share $    0.14   $  0.14   $  0.14   $  0.14   $  0.14  


PROVIDENT FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.
Financial Highlights
(Unaudited - Dollars in Thousands, Except Share Information) 
  Quarter Ended
June 30, 		  Fiscal Year Ended
June 30,
    2020       2019       2020       2019  
SELECTED FINANCIAL RATIOS:              
Return on average assets   0.55 %     0.29 %     0.69 %     0.39 %
Return on average stockholders’ equity   5.14 %     2.60 %     6.26 %     3.63 %
Stockholders’ equity to total assets   10.53 %     11.12 %     10.53 %     11.12 %
Net interest spread   2.89 %     3.46 %     3.30 %     3.40 %
Net interest margin   2.95 %     3.52 %     3.36 %     3.47 %
Efficiency ratio   71.04 %     90.38 %     70.62 %     89.26 %
Average interest-earning assets to average
   interest-bearing liabilities		   110.80 %      111.45 %     111.32 %     111.14 %
               
SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA:              
Basic earnings per share $   0.21     $   0.10     $   1.03     $   0.59  
Diluted earnings per share $   0.21     $   0.10     $   1.01     $   0.58  
Book value per share $   16.67     $   16.12     $   16.67     $   16.12  
Shares used for basic EPS computation     7,436,315         7,496,457        7,467,577        7,484,925  
Shares used for diluted EPS computation     7,485,019         7,626,661       7,576,182       7,596,268  
Total shares issued and outstanding   7,436,315       7,486,106       7,436,315       7,486,106  
               
LOANS ORIGINATED AND PURCHASED FOR INVESTMENT:               
Mortgage Loans:              
Single-family $ 11,206     $ 31,982     $ 107,160     $    88,666  
Multi-family   32,876       14,513       122,366       58,836  
Commercial real estate   -       2,882       14,468       16,559  
Construction   -       1,846       3,983       7,159  
Other   143       1,846       143       7,159  
Consumer loans   -       -       1       -  
  Total loans originated and purchased for
   investment		 $ 44,225     $ 51,223     $ 248,121     $ 171,220  
               
LOANS ORIGINATED FOR SALE:               
Retail originations $    -     $ 9,593     $    -     $ 296,992  
Wholesale originations   -       4,057       -       170,102  
  Total loans originated for sale $    -     $ 13,650     $    -     $ 467,094  
               
LOANS SOLD:              
Servicing released $    -     $ 40,956     $    -     $ 551,754  
Servicing retained   -       2,003       -       7,196  
  Total loans sold $    -     $ 42,959     $    -     $ 558,950  


PROVIDENT FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.
Financial Highlights
(Unaudited - Dollars in Thousands, Except Share Information)
  Quarter
Ended 		  Quarter
Ended 		  Quarter
Ended 		  Quarter
Ended 		  Quarter
Ended 		 
  06/30/20   03/31/20   12/31/19   09/30/19   06/30/19  
SELECTED FINANCIAL RATIOS:                    
Return on average assets   0.55 %     0.41 %     0.87 %     0.95 %     0.29 %  
Return on average stockholders’ equity   5.14 %     3.70 %     7.81 %     8.46 %     2.60 %  
Stockholders’ equity to total assets   10.53 %     11.12 %     11.18 %     11.05 %     11.12 %  
Net interest spread   2.89 %     3.23 %     3.53 %     3.58 %     3.46 %  
Net interest margin   2.95 %     3.30 %     3.59 %     3.64 %     3.52 %  
Efficiency ratio   71.04 %     75.12 %     68.78 %     67.95 %     90.38 %  
Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities    

110.80

%		      

111.39

%		      

111.43

%		      

111.61

%		      

111.45

%		  
                     
SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA:                    
Basic earnings per share $   0.21     $   0.15     $   0.32     $   0.34     $   0.10    
Diluted earnings per share $   0.21     $   0.15     $   0.31     $   0.33     $   0.10    
Book value per share $   16.67     $   16.56     $   16.54     $   16.33     $   16.12    
Average shares used for basic EPS     7,436,315         7,468,932         7,482,300         7,482,435         7,496,457    
Average shares used for diluted EPS     7,485,019         7,590,348         7,658,050         7,647,763         7,626,661    
Total shares issued and outstanding   7,436,315         7,436,315       7,483,071       7,479,682       7,486,106    
                     
LOANS ORIGINATED AND PURCHASED FOR INVESTMENT:                    
Mortgage Loans:                    
Single-family $ 11,206     $  9,654     $ 52,671     $ 33,629     $ 31,982    
Multi-family   32,876       12,850       20,164       56,476       14,513    
Commercial real estate   -       5,570       6,479       2,419       2,882    
Construction   -       774       2,313       896       1,846    
Other   143       -       -       -       -    
Consumer loans   -       -       1       -       -    
  Total loans originated and purchased for
  investment		 $ 44,225     $ 28,848     $ 81,628     $ 93,420     $ 51,223    
                     
LOANS ORIGINATED FOR SALE:                    
Retail originations $    -     $    -     $    -     $    -     $  9,593    
Wholesale originations   -       -       -       -       4,057    
  Total loans originated for sale $    -     $    -     $    -     $    -     $ 13,650    
                     
LOANS SOLD:                    
Servicing released $    -     $    -     $    -     $    -     $ 40,956    
Servicing retained   -       -       -       -       2,003    
  Total loans sold $    -     $    -     $    -     $    -     $ 42,959    




PROVIDENT FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.
Financial Highlights
(Unaudited - Dollars in Thousands)
  As of   As of   As of   As of   As of
  06/30/20   03/31/20   12/31/19   09/30/19   06/30/19
ASSET QUALITY RATIOS AND DELINQUENT LOANS:                  
Recourse reserve for loans sold  $   270     $   250     $   250     $   250     $    250  
Allowance for loan losses  $ 8,265     $ 7,810     $ 6,921     $ 6,929     $ 7,076  
Non-performing loans to loans held for
  investment, net		    

0.55

%		      

0.40

%		      

0.36

%		      

0.57

%		      

0.71

%
Non-performing assets to total assets    0.42 %     0.33 %     0.31 %     0.47 %     0.57 %
Allowance for loan losses to gross loans held                   
  for investment .   0.91 %     0.85 %     0.73 %     0.74 %     0.80 %
Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) to average  loans receivable (annualized)   0.00 %     (0.01 )%      (0.01 )%      (0.02 )%     (0.01 )%
Non-performing loans $ 4,924     $ 3,635     $ 3,427     $ 5,230     $ 6,218  
Loans 30 to 89 days delinquent $ 219     $ 2,827     $   986     $   990     $   665  


    Quarter
Ended 		      Quarter
Ended 		      Quarter
Ended 		      Quarter
Ended 		      Quarter
Ended 		 
    06/30/20       03/31/20       12/31/19       09/30/19       06/30/19  
Provision (recovery) for loan losses  $ 448     $ (874 )   $ (22 )   $ (81 )   $ (25 )
Net loan charge-offs (recoveries)  $ (7 )   $ (15 )   $ (14 )   $ (34 )   $ (21 )
                                   
      As of         As of         As of         As of       As of
    06/30/20       03/31/20       12/31/19       09/30/19     06/30/19
REGULATORY CAPITAL RATIOS (BANK):
Tier 1 leverage ratio   10.13 %     10.36 %     10.24 %     10.21 %     10.50 %
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio   17.51 %     17.26 %     16.62 %     16.32 %     18.00 %
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio   17.51 %     17.26 %     16.62 %     16.32 %     18.00 %
Total risk-based capital ratio   18.76 %     18.45 %     17.65 %     17.37 %     19.13 %


  As of June 30,
  2020   2019
    Balance   Rate(1)     Balance   Rate(1)
INVESTMENT SECURITIES:                      
Held to maturity:                      
Certificates of deposit  $   800   1.53 %   $ 800   2.63 %
U.S. SBA securities   2,064   0.60       2,896   2.85  
U.S. government sponsored enterprise MBS   115,763   1.85       90,394   2.84  
  Total investment securities held to maturity $ 118,627   1.83 %   $ 94,090   2.84 %
                       
Available for sale (at fair value):                      
U.S. government agency MBS  $  2,943   3.32 %   $ 3,613   3.86 %
U.S. government sponsored enterprise MBS   1,577   3.75       2,087   4.75  
Private issue collateralized mortgage obligations    197   3.70       269   4.66  
  Total investment securities available for sale  $ 4,717   3.48 %   $  5,969   4.21 %
 
  Total investment securities  $ 123,344   1.89 %   $ 100,059   2.92 %


(1) The interest rate described in the rate column is the weighted-average interest rate or yield of all instruments, which are included in the balance of the respective line item.


PROVIDENT FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.
Financial Highlights
(Unaudited - Dollars in Thousands)
  As of June 30,
    2020     2019
  Balance   Rate(1)   Balance   Rate(1)
LOANS HELD FOR INVESTMENT:                  
Held to maturity:                  
Single-family (1 to 4 units) $ 298,810   4.04 %   $ 324,952   4.50 %
Multi-family (5 or more units)      491,903   4.24         439,041   4.52  
Commercial real estate   105,235   4.75       111,928   4.92  
Construction   7,801   6.35       4,638   7.34  
Other   143   5.25       167   6.50  
Commercial business     480   5.99         478   6.72  
Consumer     94   15.00         134   15.50  
  Total loans held for investment   904,466   4.25 %     881,338   4.58 %
                   
Advance payments of escrows   68           53      
Deferred loan costs, net     6,527             5,610      
Allowance for loan losses     (8,265 )           (7,076 )    
  Total loans held for investment, net $ 902,796         $ 879,925      
                   
Purchased loans serviced by others included above $   23,899   3.71 %   $   33,934   3.78 %
                 
(1) The interest rate described in the rate column is the weighted-average interest rate or yield of all instruments, which are included in the balance of the respective line item.


  As of June 30,
    2020     2019
  Balance   Rate(1)   Balance   Rate(1)
DEPOSITS:                  
Checking accounts – non interest-bearing $   118,771   - %   $   90,184   - %
Checking accounts – interest-bearing    290,463   0.10        257,909   0.12  
Savings accounts     273,769   0.13        264,387   0.20  
Money market accounts    39,989   0.22        35,646   0.28  
Time deposits    169,977   0.95        193,145   1.12  
  Total deposits $ 892,969   0.26 %   $ 841,271   0.37 %
               
BORROWINGS:              
Overnight $   -   - %   $   -   - %
Three months or less   -   -       -   -  
Over three to six months   15,000   2.62       -   -  
Over six months to one year   15,000   2.52       -   -  
Over one year to two years   31,047   1.90       20,000   3.85  
Over two years to three years   30,000   1.92       21,107   2.06  
Over three years to four years   30,000   2.25       10,000   2.25  
Over four years to five years   20,000   2.70       30,000   2.25  
Over five years   -   -       20,000   2.70  
  Total borrowings $ 141,047   2.23 %   $ 101,107   2.62 %
 
(1)  The interest rate described in the rate column is the weighted-average interest rate or cost of all instruments, which are included in the balance of the respective line item.


PROVIDENT FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.
Financial Highlights
(Unaudited - Dollars in Thousands)
  Quarter Ended   Quarter Ended
  June 30, 2020   June 30, 2019
  Balance   Rate(1)   Balance   Rate(1)
SELECTED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS:                  
Held to maturity:                  
Loans receivable, net (2) $  894,522   4.08 %   $  879,835   4.35 %
Investment securities   85,255   2.16       105,024   2.52  
FHLB – San Francisco stock   8,020   5.09       8,199   6.93  
Interest-earning deposits    135,138   0.11       71,768   2.35  
Total interest-earning assets $ 1,122,935   3.46 %   $ 1,064,826   4.06 %
Total assets $ 1,154,834         $ 1,095,818      
                   
Deposits $   875,628   0.30 %   $   854,359   0.36 %
Borrowings   137,871   2.32       101,112   2.65  
Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 1,013,499   0.57 %   $  955,471   0.60 %
Total stockholders’ equity $   123,256         $   121,129      
               
(1)  The interest rate described in the rate column is the weighted-average interest rate or yield/cost of all instruments, which are included in the balance of the respective line item.
(2)  Includes loans held for sale at fair value for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.
 
  Fiscal Year Ended   Fiscal Year Ended
  June 30, 2020   June 30, 2019
  Balance   Rate(1)   Balance   Rate(1)
SELECTED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS:                  
Held to maturity:                  
Loans receivable, net (2) $  915,353   4.28 %   $  926,003   4.33 %
Investment securities   86,761   2.44       97,870   2.09  
FHLB – San Francisco stock   8,155   6.55       8,199   8.62  
Interest-earning deposits   71,766   0.90       67,816   2.24  
Total interest-earning assets $ 1,082,035   3.92     $ 1,099,888   4.03 %
Total assets $ 1,113,755         $ 1,130,666      
                   
Deposits $   844,148   0.35 %   $   880,118   0.38 %
Borrowings   127,882   2.43       109,558   2.58  
Total interest-bearing liabilities $  972,030   0.62     $  989,676   0.63 %
Total stockholders’ equity $   122,757         $   121,702      
               
(1)  The interest rate described in the rate column is the weighted-average interest rate or yield/cost of all instruments, which are included in the balance of the respective line item.
(2)  Includes loans held for sale at fair value for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2019.


PROVIDENT FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.
Asset Quality(1)
(Unaudited – Dollars in Thousands)
  As of   As of   As of   As of   As of
  06/30/20   03/31/20   12/31/19   09/30/19   06/30/19
Loans on non-accrual status (excluding restructured loans):                  
  Mortgage loans:                  
    Single-family $ 2,281   $ 1,875   $ 1,607   $ 2,737   $ 3,315
    Construction   -     -     -     1,139     971
    Total   2,281     1,875     1,607     3,876     4,286
                     
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more:   -     -     -     -     -
    Total   -     -     -     -     -
                     
Restructured loans on non-accrual status:                  
  Mortgage loans:                  
    Single-family   2,612     1,726     1,783     1,316     1,891
  Commercial business loans   31     34     37     38     41
    Total   2,643     1,760     1,820     1,354     1,932
                         
      Total non-performing loans   4,924     3,635     3,427     5,230     6,218
                   
Real estate owned, net   -     -     -     -     -
Total non-performing assets $ 4,924   $ 3,635   $ 3,427   $ 5,230   $ 6,218


(1)  The non-performing loans balances are net of individually evaluated or collectively evaluated allowances, specifically attached to the individual loans and include fair value adjustments.

Provident Financial Holdings Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2020 Results

