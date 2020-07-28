Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Asurio, Inc. Commissioned To Deploy Its BirdDog Mobile Inspection & Data Collection System for 5 Fire Safety Contractors + Syracuse University

BirdDog Mobile Inspection & Data Collection System offers powerful capabilities to streamline facility inspections, improve safety & reduce risk

/EIN News/ -- BOULDER, Colo., July 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asurio, Inc. (www.asurio.com), a Colorado technology company that offers the BirdDog Mobile Inspection & Data Collection System, today announced that five fire safety contractors & a major university have chosen to deploy Asurio’s BirdDog Mobile Inspection & Data Collection System.

The roster of new customers that will be using the BirdDog facility inspection system include:

  • Keller Fire & Safety – Kansas City, Kansas
  • Lewis Fire Protection, Inc. – Villa Rica, Georgia
  • Marmic Fire & Safety Co. – Joplin, Missouri headquarters, with branches in Missouri, Arkansas, Kansas, Oklahoma, Southern Illinois, West Kentucky, and West Virginia
  • North Florida Fire Protection, Inc. – Lake Helen, Florida
  • Stag Fire Protection – Dallas, Texas
  • Syracuse University – Syracuse, New York

“The depth, breadth, and varying sizes of these new customers highlight the flexibility of the BirdDog Mobile Inspection & Data Collection System,” said Asurio President Top Myers. “The BirdDog system’s scalability allows it to easily serve small, medium, and large fire safety contractors and in-house facility management departments. The ultimate goals of deploying the BirdDog inspection system are to streamline NFPA 10, 25, and 72, and other types of inspections; resolve deficiencies faster; reduce risk; and improve safety.”

About Asurio, Inc. & BirdDog Mobile Inspection Software

Asurio, Inc. is a USA-based software company that offers the BirdDog Mobile Inspection & Data Collection System. BirdDog is one of the more powerful & versatile mobile inspection systems on the market today. Asurio has a special expertise in fire-life safety inspections for commercial buildings, hospitals, manufacturing facilities, and more. However, the BirdDog system can be configured to inspect and/or collect data for virtually any industry. In addition, Asurio, Inc. is a Microsoft partner, and hosts its cloud-based BirdDog inspection software on the Microsoft Azure cloud computing solution, resulting in world-class 24/7 reliability and security. Asurio, Inc. can be reached at: www.asurio.com, or 877.444.1488.

Media Contact:
Courtney DeWinter, DeWinter Marketing & PR - Denver
303.572.8180, www.DeWinterMarketingPR.com

Primary Logo

