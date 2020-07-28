Ecobank Academy becomes the first corporate member of the Global Business School Network

Marking a seminal moment in the history of the organization, the Global Business School Network (GBSN) is excited to welcome Togo-based Ecobank Academy (www.Academy.Ecobank.com) as its first corporate member.

GBSN has been building management education capacity in and for the developing world for over 17 years. The core of the network spans 6 continents with more than 100 leading business schools from 50 countries, whose leaders, faculty, and students engage in programs to improve access to quality, locally relevant management and entrepreneurship education.

Since its beginning in 1985, the Ecobank Group has been committed to economic and social development across sub-Saharan Africa. Operating in all regions in sub-Saharan Africa, the Ecobank Academy is one of the largest corporate universities in Africa. Each year Ecobank Academy trains more than 14,000 in 39 countries––35 in Africa and 4 outside of Africa.

Both organizations have a shared vision for Africa, to have the talent it needs to generate prosperity. GBSN CEO Dan LeClair says “the aim is to work together over the long term to build a stronger connection between business and business schools—to develop the talent for Africa to achieve what it wants. The space between education and practice holds the greatest potential for innovative solutions.”

On the partnership, Simon Rey, Group Head of Ecobank Academy, Talent, and Organizational Development says “It is a privilege to be the first corporate university to join GBSN. We believe practical and just-in-time education are crucial to help solve some of the most pressing challenges and, at the same time, unlock tremendous opportunities to advance the social-economic agenda. We are looking forward to collaborating with other members and to together bring world-class capabilities to create and implement solution-driven programs impacting African SMEs, MSMEs, Public Sector, Development organizations, Youth, and other professionals.”

To mark the start of their formal relationship, GBSN and Ecobank Academy hosted a virtual forum to explore Africa’s changing talent needs. The series commenced with a conversation between Rey and LeClair, July 16, 2020.

Global Business School Network (GBSN): The Global Business School Network (www.GBSN.org) is a non-profit organization that partners business schools, industry, foundations and aid agencies to improve access to quality, locally relevant management and entrepreneurship education for the developing world. With a growing network of over 100 leading business schools on 6 continents, it fosters cross-border networking, knowledge sharing and collaboration both within the network membership and with the broader business education and development communities. Through international events and capacity building programs GBSN engages network members to advise, train and mentor regional educators. And through publication, partnership and speaking opportunities GBSN advocates for the importance of management education in economic and social development efforts.

Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (‘ETI’ or ‘The Group’): Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (‘ETI’) is the parent company of the Ecobank Group (www.Ecobank.com), the leading independent pan-African banking group. The Ecobank Group employs over 14,800 people and serves more than 23 million customers in the consumer, commercial and corporate banking sectors across 33 African countries. The Group has a banking license in France and representative offices in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia; Johannesburg, South Africa; Beijing, China; London, the UK and Dubai, the United Arab Emirates. The Group offers a full suite of banking products, services and solutions including bank and deposit accounts, loans, cash management, advisory, trade, securities, wealth and asset management. ETI is listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchanges in Lagos, the Ghana Stock Exchange in Accra, and the Bourse Régionale des Valeurs Mobilières in Abidjan. For further information please visit www.Ecobank.com.