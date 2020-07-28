A startup that monitors heart health with a toilet seat joins Innovators’ Network

Heart Health Intelligence is the latest member of the American Heart Association’s Center for Health Technology & Innovation Innovators’ Network

/EIN News/ -- ROCHESTER, N.Y., July 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heart Health Intelligence (HHI) has joined the American Heart Association’s Center for Health Technology & Innovation’s (the Center) Innovators’ Network. The Center is focused on building and fostering health tech relationships to develop innovative and scalable solutions. Innovators’ Network members have access to the Association’s digital guidelines, recommendations, and best-in-class science as they develop various digital healthcare technologies.



HHI creates healthcare technologies that enable daily effortless heart health monitoring. HHI’s solution is The Heart Seat™, a cloud-connected self-contained toilet seat-based cardiovascular monitoring system that measures over 9 clinical-grade metrics that have been tested through multiple peer-reviewed research studies ( 2018 and 2019 ).

HHI will be evaluating the integration of the Center’s science-based health management plans, called CarePlans, to enhance the value proposition of The Heart Seat by allowing patients and their clinicians to better manage chronic disease and eliminate unnecessary hospitalizations. These digital CarePlans are based on American Heart Association guidelines and are continuously and seamlessly updated as the science progresses.

The benefits of this technology can be substantial. A recent journal article in Clinical eHealth shows that telemonitoring has the potential to reduce the number of hospitalizations and the total number of hospitalization days by 65% for heart failure patients. Approximately 6.5 million people have heart failure in the United States with 960,000 new cases per year.

“We are incredibly excited about being a member of the American Heart Association’s Innovators’ Network. This effort has the potential to accelerate the generation of clinical evidence in support of our technology, speeding up adoption so that more people can receive better care at lower costs,” stated Nicholas Conn, PhD, CEO of Heart Health Intelligence.

“The Center aims to expand usage of the Associations science-based CarePlans, and so it’s incredibly encouraging to see HHI engaging with the American Heart Association with the aim of improving the lives of patients with cardiovascular disease,” said Patrick Wayte, senior vice president of the American Heart Association Center for Health Technology & Innovation.

About Heart Health Intelligence:

Heart Health Intelligence (HHI) creates healthcare technologies that enable daily effortless heart health monitoring. HHI was founded July 2018 based on research from the Rochester Institute of Technology and in partnership with the University of Rochester Medical Center. The HHI solution is The Heart Seat™, a cloud-connected self-contained toilet seat-based cardiovascular monitoring system that measures over 9 clinical-grade metrics. Visit hearthealthintelligence.com . Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn .