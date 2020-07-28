EagleBank Names New Chief Real Estate Lending Officer

/EIN News/ -- BETHESDA, Md., July 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EagleBank, one of the Washington region’s largest community banks focused on a broad range of commercial banking services for small-to-mid-size businesses, today announced that Ryan Riel, a long-time executive with the Bank, has been named Executive Vice President and Chief Real Estate Lending Officer.



“Ryan’s distinguished service and contributions to EagleBank’s business community-building mission and competitive lending platform have made him an invaluable asset to the Bank,” said Antonio (“Tony”) F. Marquez, EagleBank’s Senior Executive Vice President and President of Commercial Banking. “I know that Ryan will continue to lead, innovate and inspire our real estate lending teams as Chief Real Estate Lending Officer,” Marquez added.

Riel has been working in the Commercial Real Estate Division of EagleBank since 2001. In his most recent role, Riel had oversight of the Bank’s CRE lending group in the Bank’s Bethesda headquarters. During his tenure at the Bank, Riel has served in a number of roles and has participated in the origination of several billion in real estate transactions across the metropolitan Washington region.

“It is a privilege to assume the role of Chief Real Estate Lending Officer for EagleBank,” said Riel. “In my career at EagleBank, I have had the privilege to work with a very talented group of banking professionals whose knowledge and dedication has allowed us to forge extraordinary relationships throughout the community. I look forward to helping maintain EagleBank’s status as the leading community bank in our Nation’s Capital,” Riel added.

As Chief Real Estate Lending Officer, Riel will supervise more than 50 lending professionals and oversee a portfolio of more than $5 billion of commercial real estate loans. Riel will report directly to Tony Marquez, President of Commercial Banking for EagleBank.

About Eagle Bancorp, Inc. and EagleBank

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for EagleBank, which commenced operations in 1998. EagleBank is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and conducts full service commercial banking through 20 offices, located in Suburban, Maryland, Washington, D.C. and Northern Virginia. EagleBank focuses on building relationships with businesses, professionals and individuals in its marketplace.

EagleBank Contact

Vikki Kayne,

Chief Marketing Officer

301.986.1800

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d89e5b3f-bbe7-419d-9564-e0caac426e14.