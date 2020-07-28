BTHR Announces Shadow Gaming All Set for Minion Masters Knights Duel #1, Registration Now Open

/EIN News/ -- TAMPA, FL, July 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – Sports Venues of Florida, Inc. (OTCMKTS: BTHR) (“Sports Venues of Florida”, “BTHR”, or the “Company”), an emerging leader in the eSports, youth sports, and family sports entertainment markets, along with its wholly-owned subsidiary, Shadow Gaming, is pleased to announce our newest Tournament; Minion Masters Knights Duel #1 on August 9th, 2020.

Shadow Gaming is one of the fastest-growing eSports organizations in the world. It has been featuring gaming tournaments, allowing gamers from around the globe to participate in numerous eSports games. “Built for eSports & true gaming lovers,” is their motto, which shows their enthusiasm for gaming. The company is in preparations for Minion Masters, which is set to take place on August 9th, 2020. Registration is open to EVERYONE, but registration is limited, so do not delay - Be sure to Pre-Register NOW to make sure you have a chance to compete for fun, bragging rights, and a shot at the Cash. BetaDwarf the game developer is working in conjunction with Shadow Gaming to promote and is providing in-game prizes for the event. For registration follow the link https://www.toornament.com/en_US/tournaments/3765793701422817280/information

That is why we wanted to bring ourselves in the market by featuring the best of the tournaments so that gamers would find a platform to bring their best skills.

Currently, several tournaments are underway, and Shadow Gaming is preparing for Minion Masters. “With this upcoming event we’re focusing on improving every angle so that everyone can have a great experience,” said Luis A. Arce, President of Shadow Gaming.

The Minion Masters tournament will offer for first place $200 grand prize and other exciting prizes such as in-game skins and 1000 shadow credits for the participants. Second place $125 and 500 shadow credits, whereas third place holds $50 and 250 shadow credits and 4th place holds $25 and 100 shadow credits. The tournament will also award 100 shadow credits to all their participants that register at ShadowGamingtv.com. Shadow Credits are credits the players can earn by performing tasks and winning events the users can redeem them for merchandise games keys and more. Information at www.shadowgamingtv.com

The gameplay would be like a traditional multiplayer game of Minion Masters. Apart from that, players are required to register themselves on the site to receive credits and awards. Come catch the life and shout cast action on twitch! https://www.twitch.tv/shadowgamingfps that will provide every crisp detail for the upcoming and ongoing tournament. Details regarding the tournament and registration on Shadow Gaming Discord https://discord.gg/yEubsZ

About BTHR

Sports Venues of Florida, Inc., is a development stage company engaged in the business of eSports, and the development of youth sports and family entertainment complexes. The Company, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Shadow Gaming, Inc. has aggressively entered the eSports market. The Company has placed on hold its plans to build sports complexes ranging from 80-acres to 300-acres that will include both outdoor and indoor athletic competitions. In addition, the Company plans on operating several subsidiary companies from high tech data management businesses to product and support businesses.

