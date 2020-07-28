UNISOC Joins the Largest Patent Non-Aggression Community in History - Open Invention Network

/EIN News/ -- DURHAM, N.C., July 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Open Invention Network (OIN) and UNISOC announced today that UNISOC has become one of OIN’s community members. As a leading fabless semiconductor company in mobile communications and IoT chipsets, and a strong proponent of open source software (OSS), UNISOC is committed to OSS as an enabler of advanced communications and industrial / IoT systems.



"OSS is ushering in a transformation of the IT and Communications sector and enabling realization of the vision of the billion-device universe first discussed in the mid-90's. Growth in networking through Linux Foundation Networking projects such as OPNFV and ONAP is driving innovation in silicon,” said Keith Bergelt, CEO of Open Invention Network. “As a global leader in mobile and communications chipsets we are excited to have UNISOC join OIN and for its recognition of the need for patent non-aggression in the core of Linux and adjacent OSS.”

“UNISOC is committed to independent R&D and design of mobile and IoT core chipsets. Linux and OSS are critical elements of technologies we are developing,” said Yang Jiejing, head of legal department, at UNISOC. “By joining the Open Invention Network, we are demonstrating our continued commitment to innovation, and supporting it with patent non-aggression in Embedded Linux, Linux and other core open source projects.”

Open to all, OIN’s community practices patent non-aggression in core Linux and adjacent open source technologies by cross-licensing Linux System patents to one another on a royalty-free basis. Patents owned by Open Invention Network are similarly licensed royalty-free to any organization that agrees not to assert its patents against the Linux System. The OIN license can be signed online at http://www.j-oin.net/.

About UNISOC

UNISOC, a leading fabless semiconductor company based in China, commits to becoming the backbone of the digital world. For us, building a foremost ecosystem is the core strategy, 5G and AI are the two main technological orientations. We established 3 business units to support corresponding areas - Consumer Electronics Business Unit to enrich personal intelligent, Industry Electronics Business Unit to enable the intelligent society and Connectivity Device Business Unit to empower the limitless innovation.

About Open Invention Network

Open Invention Network (OIN) is the largest patent non-aggression community in history and supports freedom of action in Linux as a key element of open source software (OSS). Patent non-aggression in core technologies is a cultural norm within OSS, so that the litmus test for authentic behavior in the OSS community includes OIN membership. Funded by Google, IBM, NEC, Philips, Sony, SUSE, and Toyota, OIN has more than 3,200 community members and owns more than 1,300 global patents and applications. The OIN patent license and member cross-licenses are available royalty-free to any party that joins the OIN community. For more information, visit http://www.openinventionnetwork.com .

