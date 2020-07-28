Tobacco and Hookah Market Size 2020 Growing Rapidly at a CAGR of 9.9% with Modern Trends, Development Status, Investment Opportunities, Revenue, Demand and Forecast to 2026 Says Industry Research Biz

Global Tobacco and Hookah market size was USD 2311.8 million in 2019 and it is expected to reach USD 4502.8 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 9.9% during 2021-2026.

Hookah tobacco (also known as waterpipe tobacco, maassel, shisha, narghile, or argileh) is smoked with a hookah (waterpipe). Hookah tobacco comes in different flavors, such as apple, mint, cherry, chocolate, coconut, licorice, cappuccino, and watermelon.



The hookah tobacco market is very concerted market; the revenue of top eight manufacturers accounts about 86% of the total revenue in 2016. The high-end products mainly come from USA and Middle East.

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Tobacco and Hookah market in 2020.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

This report also analyses the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Tobacco and Hookah industry.

The major players in the market include:

Starbuzz

Fantasia

Al Fakher

Social Smoke

Alchemist Tobacco

Al-Tawareg Tobacco

Haze Tobacco

Fumari

The report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and production by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2015 to 2019.

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into:



Fruit Flavor

Mixed Flavor

Herbal Flavor

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including:

Offline Sales

Online Sales

Some of the key questions answered in this report:

What will the market growth rate, growth momentum or acceleration market carries during the forecast period?

Which are the key factors driving the Tobacco and Hookah market?

What was the size of the emerging Tobacco and Hookah market by value in 2019?

What will be the size of the emerging Tobacco and Hookah market in 2026?

Which region is expected to hold the highest market share in the Tobacco and Hookah market?

What trends, challenges and barriers will impact the development and sizing of the Global Tobacco and Hookah market?

What are sales volume, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Tobacco and Hookah market?

What are the Tobacco and Hookah market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Tobacco and Hookah Industry?

Global Tobacco and Hookah Market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and instrumentation and downstream demand analysis is additionally dispensed. The Global Tobacco and Hookah market development trends and marketing channels are analyzed. Finally, the feasibility of latest investment projects is assessed and overall analysis conclusions offered.

Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Tobacco and Hookah Market Forecast Period: 2020-2026

With tables and figures helping analyse worldwide Global Tobacco and Hookah market trends, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

