Coronavirus: African Union Member States reporting COVID-19 cases 28 July 2020 9 am EAT
African Union Member States (55) reporting COVID-19 cases (859,237) deaths (18,160), and recoveries (506,534) by region:
Central (45,776 cases; 896 deaths; 29,983 recoveries): Burundi (378; 1; 301), Cameroon (16,708; 385; 14,539), CAR (4,599; 59; 1,546), Chad (922; 75; 810), Congo (3,200; 54; 829), DRC (8,844; 208; 5,700), Equatorial Guinea (3,071; 51; 842), Gabon (7,189; 49; 4,682), Sao Tome & Principe (865; 14; 734)
Eastern (68,736; 1,565; 37,165): Comoros (340; 7; 324), Djibouti (5,059; 58; 4,977), Eritrea (263; 0; 189), Ethiopia (14,547; 228; 6,386), Kenya (17,975; 285; 7,833), Madagascar (9,690; 91; 6,260), Mauritius (344; 10; 332), Rwanda (1,879; 5; 975), Seychelles (114; 0; 75), Somalia (3,178; 93; 1,521), South Sudan (2,286; 45; 1,190), Sudan (11,424; 720; 5,939), Tanzania (509; 21; 178), Uganda (1,128; 2; 986)
Northern (151,192; 6,393; 76,392): Algeria (27,366; 1,154; 18,837), Egypt (92,482; 4,652; 34,838), Libya (2,827; 64; 577), Mauritania (6,171; 156; 4,430), Morocco (20,887; 316; 16,553), Tunisia (1,455; 50; 1,157), Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (4; 1; 0)
Southern (471,491; 7,453; 282,093): Angola (950; 41; 242), Botswana (682; 1; 52), Eswatini (2,316; 34; 1,025), Lesotho (505; 12; 128), Malawi (3,709; 103; 1,667), Mozambique (1,701; 11; 596), Namibia (1,843; 8; 101), South Africa (452,529; 7,067; 274,925), Zambia (4,552; 140; 2,815), Zimbabwe (2,704; 36; 542)
Western (122,042; 1,853; 80,901): Benin (1,770, 35; 1,036), Burkina Faso (1,105; 53; 931), Cape Verde (2,328; 22; 1,550), Côte d'Ivoire (15,655; 96; 10,361), Gambia (326; 8; 66), Ghana (33,624; 168; 29,801), Guinea (6,867; 42; 6,063), Guinea-Bissau (1,954; 26; 903), Liberia (1,167; 72; 646), Mali (2,513; 124; 1,913), Niger (1,132; 69; 1,027), Nigeria (41,180; 860; 18,203), Senegal (9,764; 194; 6,477), Sierra Leone (1,783; 66; 1,317), Togo (874; 18; 607)