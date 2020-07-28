National Fraternal Order of Police Partners with Rehabilitation Facility in Utah

Chateau Recovery will be a preferred treatment center for FOP members

/EIN News/ -- MIDWAY, UT, July 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chateau Recovery today announced its collaborative partnership with the National Fraternal Order of Police (FOP). Chateau Recovery, a behavioral healthcare facility in Midway, UT, will be a recommended and preferred treatment center for FOP members, police officers, and members of law enforcement suffering from PTSD, anxiety, depression, familial adversity, social stress, and substance abuse.

The partnership is intended to improve the mental, physical, and emotional health of FOP members, who often experience anxiety, depression, PTSD, chemical dependence, and substance abuse due to repeated exposure to trauma. Chateau Recovery’s Trauma Behind the Badge First Responder Program provides specific treatment and professional transition support to police officers and other first responders, as well as their families.

“The National Fraternal Order of Police Officer Wellness Committee is proud to endorse and partner with Chateau Recovery in offering wellness and recovery services to our members,” said Sherri Martin, FOP National Director of Wellness Services. “The quality of services at Chateau is among the best, and we recommend them as an FOP Approved Provider facility.”

The goal of the Trauma Behind the Badge program is to build resiliency by addressing and treating the underlying issues of trauma, shame, guilt, and stress, which can result in physical and mental symptoms. Chateau Recovery provides a safe environment and holistic treatment for first responders and their families to learn how to process stress and cope with trauma. It is a nationally recognized PTSI/trauma facility and SUD provider.

“Chateau Recovery is excited to not only formalize this relationship, but to be officially recognized by the FOP as a recommended and preferred treatment provider for chemical dependence and other behavioral health issues for their members,” said Danny Warner, CEO of Chateau Recovery. “We at Chateau Recovery are excited to work with the FOP to ensure that we are tailoring our program and get members the care and the help that they deserve.”

ABOUT CHATEAU RECOVERY

Chateau Recovery is located in beautiful Midway, Utah, Chateau Recovery is a private Joint Commission-accredited behavioral healthcare organization. Chateau Recovery’s unique, evidence-based approach focuses on delivering effective clinical care and treatment solutions that focus on not just changing the behavior at hand, but addressing and resolving those underlying issues that must be addressed before any lasting change can happen. With a strong emphasis on treating trauma, managing stress, building resilience, and changing one’s mindset, Chateau Recovery helps individuals build the best version of themselves. Learn more about the First Responder Resiliency Program here: www.chateaurecovery.com/firstresponders.

ABOUT THE FOP

The Fraternal Order of Police is the largest law enforcement labor organization in the United States with more than 354,000 members.

