FTI Consulting Adds Seven Cybersecurity Professionals in EMEA and Asia Pacific

Appointments Build on Recent Senior Hires and Continue Global Growth for the Cybersecurity Practice

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, July 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced the appointment of seven professionals in the Cybersecurity practice in London and Seoul, South Korea, continuing the firm’s investment in talent globally to help clients address complex cyber challenges.

The appointments include Senior Managing Director Patrick MacGloin , Managing Director Paul Reilly , Senior Director David Harvey, Directors Stephen Deutsch and Oliver Price, and Senior Consultants Jinsuk Oh and Sam Brown. Their arrivals follow the addition of Joshua Burch as a Senior Managing Director and Head of Cybersecurity for Europe, the Middle East, India and Africa and Kyung Kim as a Senior Managing Director and Head of Cybersecurity for Asia Pacific in late 2019.

FTI Consulting’s investment in its global Cybersecurity practice comes as cybersecurity remains a top concern for most organizations. According to the FTI Consulting Resilience Barometer 2020 , less than half of all executives surveyed are managing cyber-attacks proactively, and only 10 percent believe they have no cybersecurity gaps at all, despite cyber-attacks being identified as having the most negative impact on revenue.

“Our global landscape has shifted rapidly in recent months, but one constant is the threat posed by cybersecurity risks. The cyber risk landscape is dynamic and fluid and requires top talent to stay ahead of the threats,” said Anthony J. Ferrante , Global Head of Cybersecurity at FTI Consulting. “This group of talented professionals further enhances our ability to help clients protect their assets and quickly respond to incidents that could threaten their freedom to operate.”

Mr MacGloin, who is based in London, brings 20 years of international security experience to FTI Consulting as a former diplomat and consulting partner. He has broad technical cybersecurity experience, having built successful cyber and data privacy practices in Europe, the United States and Middle East. He also has specialised in building response and complex investigations practices, helping clients respond to sensitive and complex breaches and ransomware, delivering security due diligence during acquisitions, and advisory in cyber disputes and litigation. Mr MacGloin has been on the advisory boards of various international professional bodies and conferences, including the RSA Cybersecurity Conference and the Chartered Institute of Information Security. His work for a Dubai government entity received the 2016 Global Cyber Risk Strategy Award from the Institute of Risk Management.

Mr Reilly, who is based in London, has nearly 20 years of security experience, specifically in post-breach and remediation work. He has been involved in the recovery phase of some of the largest data breaches in the UK and has experience developing security target operating models across top-tier banking organizations and multinational manufacturing companies. Prior to joining FTI Consulting, he spent seven years in professional services and 12 years as an officer in the British military.

Mr Harvey, who is based in London, has extensive, global experience in cybersecurity and the delivery of complex digital transformation projects. He has a strong engineering and operations background with leadership and management experience at a strategic level. Prior to joining FTI Consulting, Mr Harvey held a range of cybersecurity roles at the UK Ministry of Defence. Most recently, he was the Head of Automation for KPMG UK.

Mr Deutsch, who is based in London, has more than 10 years of experience leading, building and maturing security operations, attack detection and incident response capabilities. He has held previous consulting positions at Nettitude Group and Context Information Security. Prior to becoming a consultant, Mr Deutsch built and ran the Bank of England’s Security Operations Centre and the operations team within KPMG’s global Security Operations Center.

Mr Price, who is based in London, is a response and resilience consultant with a decade of experience helping organisations respond to cyber incidents and develop systems to minimise their business impact. Prior to joining FTI Consulting, Mr Price built and ran the incident response team at S-RM, a global risk consultancy, where he worked on data breaches and complex malware incidents for firms across a wide range of sectors and sizes. He has also held security management roles in the technology, finance and legal sectors.

Mr Oh, who is based in Seoul, South Korea, has nearly 20 years of corporate and government experience, specializing in information security, fraud and investigations. He joins FTI Consulting from eBay Korea, where he was a Manager for the Fraud Security Team and was responsible for fraud risk and detecting, preventing and reporting fraud attacks. In addition to his corporate experience, Mr Oh served as a cyber crime investigator at the Korea National Police Agency for more than five years, where he conducted fraud and cyber crime investigations, including distributed denial of service attacks on the National Election Commission and South Korean government websites.

Mr Brown, who is based in London, joins FTI Consulting from NCC Group, where he was a cybersecurity analyst. Mr Brown is experienced in delivering complex cybersecurity projects and has international experience working on a range of client matters. Mr Brown has also completed his CISMP certification.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc. is a global business advisory firm dedicated to helping organisations manage change, mitigate risk and resolve disputes: financial, legal, operational, political & regulatory, reputational and transactional. With more than 5,500 employees located in 27 countries, FTI Consulting professionals work closely with clients to anticipate, illuminate and overcome complex business challenges and make the most of opportunities. The Company generated $2.35 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2019. For more information, visit www.fticonsulting.com and connect with us on Twitter (@FTIConsulting), Facebook and LinkedIn.

FTI Consulting, Inc.

555 12th Street NW

Washington, DC 20004

+1.202.312.9100

Investor Contact:

Mollie Hawkes

+1.617.747.1791

mollie.hawkes@fticonsulting.com