RESOURCE RECOVERY & TRADING LLC, is voluntarily recalling all the lots manufactured by MXL Comercial S.A. de C.V. of Hand Sanitizer with the next information: HAND SANITIZER 70% Ethyl Alcohol Disinfectant Gel, packaged in 6.7 FL Oz. (200 ml) bottles, UPC 650240026020 and HAND SANITIZER Non-sterile Solution 70% Topical Solution, packaged in 20L (5.28 Gal) liter plastic containers, UPC 37710600013 to the consumer level. The products are being recalled due to the potential presence of undeclared methanol (wood alcohol) and subpotency ethyl alcohol.

Risk Statement: The main concern with the use of hand sanitizer that is sub-potent for ethyl alcohol is the potential for decreased bactericidal and virucidal activity. Adverse health consequences can be related to increased infections. In addition substantial, undeclared methanol exposure, which has inferior antiseptic properties compared to ethanol, can result in nausea, vomiting, headache, blurred vision, permanent blindness, seizures, coma, permanent damage to the nervous system or death. Although all persons using these products on their hands are at risk, young children who accidently ingest these products and adolescents and adults who drink these products as an alcohol (ethanol) substitute, are most at risk for methanol poisoning. To date, RESOURCE RECOVERY & TRADING LLC has not received any reports of adverse events related to this recall.

The product is used as a hand sanitizer to decrease germs when soap and water is not available and is packaged in 200 ml plastic bottles and 20 liter plastic containers. The product can be identified by the label below.

The product was distribution between June 10, 2020 and June 20, 2020 in the states of Alabama and Georgia.

RESOURCE RECOVERY & TRADING LLC is notifying its distributors and customers by phone calls and emails and is arranging for return and destruction of all recalled products.

Consumers/distributors/retailers that have product which is being recalled should stop using products, initiate recalls to the user level, and return all products to the place of purchase.

Consumers with questions regarding this recall can contact RESOURCE RECOVERY & TRADING LLC by phone (858) 964-4590 or e-mail to admin@rr-t.net . Monday to Friday from 9:00 am and 3:00 pm Pacific Time. Consumers should contact their physician or healthcare provider if they have experienced any problems that may be related to taking or using this drug product.

Adverse reactions or quality problems experienced with the use of this product may be reported to the FDA's MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program either online, by regular mail or by fax.

This recall is being conducted with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.