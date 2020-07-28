Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 793 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 174,123 in the last 365 days.

Middlesex Barracks / DUI #3, Violation of Conditions of Release, & Neglect of a Vulnerable Adult

STATE OF VERMONT 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY 

VERMONT STATE POLICE 

 

NEWS RELEASE 

CASE#:20A303180 

TROOPER: Trooper Paul Pennoyer                              

STATION: VSP-Middlesex                      

CONTACT#:802-229-9191 

 

DATE/TIME: 07/27/2020 1841 hours  

LOCATION: Moretown Mountain Road, Moretown, VT   

VIOLATION: DUI #3, Violation of Conditions of Release, & Neglect of a Vulnerable Adult

 

ACCUSED: Joshua A. Pellerin  

AGE: 35 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury CTR, VT  

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: 

On the above date and time, Troopers were notified by dispatch of an unconscious male in the town of Moretown, VT. Troopers located the vehicle and spoke with a witness and a passenger. The operator was identified as Joshua Pellerin of Waterbury. Pellerin displayed numerous signs of impairment and was subsequently placed under arrest for suspicion of Driving under the Influence. Investigation revealed Pellerin was in violation of his court order condition of release not to consume alcohol. Troopers also discovered Pellerin was in charge of vulnerable adult, who was present with him in the vehicle. Pellerin was transported to the Middlesex barracks where he was processed and released with a citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court Criminal Division.  

 

COURT ACTION: Yes 

COURT DATE: 07/28/2020  1230 hours  

COURT: Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division 

LODGED LOCATION: NA           

BAIL: NA  

MUG SHOT: Attached  

 

Respectfully,

Trooper Paul Pennoyer

Vermont State Police

Troop A – Middlesex Barracks

1080 US RT 2 - Middlesex

paul.pennoyer@vermont.gov

802-229-9191

 

 

 

 

You just read:

Middlesex Barracks / DUI #3, Violation of Conditions of Release, & Neglect of a Vulnerable Adult

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.