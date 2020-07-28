Middlesex Barracks / DUI #3, Violation of Conditions of Release, & Neglect of a Vulnerable Adult
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#:20A303180
TROOPER: Trooper Paul Pennoyer
STATION: VSP-Middlesex
CONTACT#:802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 07/27/2020 1841 hours
LOCATION: Moretown Mountain Road, Moretown, VT
VIOLATION: DUI #3, Violation of Conditions of Release, & Neglect of a Vulnerable Adult
ACCUSED: Joshua A. Pellerin
AGE: 35
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury CTR, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Troopers were notified by dispatch of an unconscious male in the town of Moretown, VT. Troopers located the vehicle and spoke with a witness and a passenger. The operator was identified as Joshua Pellerin of Waterbury. Pellerin displayed numerous signs of impairment and was subsequently placed under arrest for suspicion of Driving under the Influence. Investigation revealed Pellerin was in violation of his court order condition of release not to consume alcohol. Troopers also discovered Pellerin was in charge of vulnerable adult, who was present with him in the vehicle. Pellerin was transported to the Middlesex barracks where he was processed and released with a citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court Criminal Division.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE: 07/28/2020 1230 hours
COURT: Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division
LODGED LOCATION: NA
BAIL: NA
MUG SHOT: Attached
Respectfully,
Trooper Paul Pennoyer
Vermont State Police
Troop A – Middlesex Barracks
1080 US RT 2 - Middlesex
802-229-9191