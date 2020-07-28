Middlesex Barracks / DUI #3, Violation of Conditions of Release, & Neglect of a Vulnerable Adult

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#:20A303180

TROOPER: Trooper Paul Pennoyer

STATION: VSP-Middlesex

CONTACT#:802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 07/27/2020 1841 hours

LOCATION: Moretown Mountain Road, Moretown, VT

VIOLATION: DUI #3, Violation of Conditions of Release, & Neglect of a Vulnerable Adult

ACCUSED: Joshua A. Pellerin

AGE: 35

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury CTR, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Troopers were notified by dispatch of an unconscious male in the town of Moretown, VT. Troopers located the vehicle and spoke with a witness and a passenger. The operator was identified as Joshua Pellerin of Waterbury. Pellerin displayed numerous signs of impairment and was subsequently placed under arrest for suspicion of Driving under the Influence. Investigation revealed Pellerin was in violation of his court order condition of release not to consume alcohol. Troopers also discovered Pellerin was in charge of vulnerable adult, who was present with him in the vehicle. Pellerin was transported to the Middlesex barracks where he was processed and released with a citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court Criminal Division.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: 07/28/2020 1230 hours

COURT: Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division

LODGED LOCATION: NA

BAIL: NA

MUG SHOT: Attached

Respectfully,

Trooper Paul Pennoyer

Vermont State Police

Troop A – Middlesex Barracks

1080 US RT 2 - Middlesex

paul.pennoyer@vermont.gov

802-229-9191