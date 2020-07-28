Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Correction to July 27, 2020 Press Release of ESW Capital, LLC

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR OVER UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES

/EIN News/ -- AUSTIN, Texas, July 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It was brought to our attention that there was a mistake in our press release earlier this morning. In that press release, we wrote that our offer will be “a 92% premium to the 52-week high” of Optiva, Inc.’s (TSX:OPT) subordinate voting shares. We intended to write that it will be “a 92% premium to the 60-day closing high.” We are sorry for the error and any confusion it may have caused.

ESW Capital, LLC
401 Congress Avenue, Suite 2650
Austin, TX 78701 USA
info@eswcapital.com

About ESW Capital, LLC

ESW Capital, LLC is based in Austin, Texas and is focused on buying, strengthening, and growing mature business software companies. By taking advantage of its unique operating platform, ESW revitalizes its acquisitions for sustainable success while making customer satisfaction a top priority. ESW and its affiliated companies have been in the enterprise software space since 1988, and the group includes notable brands such as Aurea, Ignite Technologies, Trilogy and Versata.

