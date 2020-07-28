Update Road Work for Week of July 27 through July 31, 2020

Dunmore –Susquahanna County: There will be a temporary lane restriction with short period travel delay on SR 267 running 10.5 miles starting in Forest Lake Township, to Choconut Township in Susquehanna County. This long term project work will start on Thursday, July 30, 2020 and go through November 11, 2020. The project consists of bituminous pavement resurfacing and guide rail replacement. ECMS# 113777

SR 407: Starting Tuesday, July 28 at 8:00 AM, SR 407 will be down to one lane between Baylor Road, Nicholson and the intersection of SR 374 (Hartly Hill Rd), Nicholson for bridge repairs. Traffic signals will be in operation for traffic control in the North/South direction of SR 407. Traffic signals will also be in operation on SR 374 East/West direction between segment 20/1668 to segment 30/0153 to control traffic at the intersection of SR 374 and SR 407. The work will be completed by the end of August 2020.

Luzerne County: Work will begin on SR 309 Ramp A-A off ramp at the intersection of River Street, SR 2004, Wilkes-Barre, Tuesday, July 28 through Thursday July 30, 2020. Traffic will be down to one lane on SR 2004 SB between 7:00 AM and 5:00 PM. The contractor will be paving at the end of the Ramp A-A off ramp. Short term traffic delays are expected on SR 2004 SB due to the temporary lane closure. This work is weather dependent.

Motorists should use caution and seek an alternate route when traveling in the area.

Media contact: Michael S. Taluto, 570-963-3502

Source: PennDOT District 4