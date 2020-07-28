Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
First Savings Financial Group, Inc. Reports Financial Results for the Third Fiscal Quarter Ended June 30, 2020

/EIN News/ -- JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind., July 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSFG - news) (the "Company"), the holding company for First Savings Bank (the "Bank"), today reported net income of $15.4 million, or $6.51 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 compared to net income of $4.4 million, or $1.85 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.

Commenting on the Company’s performance, Larry W. Myers, President and CEO stated: “We are very pleased with the outstanding quarter, including the stellar level of reported earnings, $2.9 million increase in allowance for loan losses, resiliency of asset quality, stability of the net interest margin, significant increase in stockholders’ equity, and substantial increase in shareholder value. The core bank, which is the bedrock of our entrepreneurial enterprise, continues to perform very well each quarter and the ancillary business lines, which provide diversification of our revenue streams, continue to generate additional meaningful return for our shareholders. Given such, I continue in the confidence that the Company is well-positioned to thrive during what is otherwise a very challenging banking environment and I continue to be very proud of our Company and staff.”

COVID-19 Response

The COVID-19 pandemic has placed, and continues to place, significant health, economic and other major hardships throughout the communities we serve, the United States and the entire world. The Company has implemented a number of procedures in response to the pandemic to support the safety and well-being of our customers, employees, and communities:

  • Following the guidelines of the Center for Disease Control and local governments, we have updated our branch operating procedures. While our branches have remained open, the lobbies were temporarily closed and transactions were being conducted through drive-up windows or by appointment. Our branches have returned to pre-pandemic service levels, but have implemented safety precautions, including use of personal protective equipment (“PPE”) (where and when prudent), enhanced daily cleaning and instructions to maintain appropriate social distancing. We also actively encourage customers to utilize PPE and alternative banking channels, such as our online and mobile banking platforms. Our customer service and retail departments remain fully staffed and available to assist customers remotely.
  • Our corporate and operations offices have predominately returned to pre-pandemic schedules and processes, but we have enhanced daily cleaning and instructed employees to maintain appropriate social distancing. Our employees maintain the ability to work remotely, both safely and efficiently using technology, in the event that such is required or necessary. Most of our normally scheduled meetings, including Board of Director meetings and various committee meetings, are now held virtually instead of in-person.
  • We continue to assist customers experiencing COVID-19 related hardships by approving payment extensions or loan forbearance agreements, and waiving or refunding certain fees. During the initial onset of the hardships, we proactively contacted all commercial borrowers and offered uniform payment extensions or loan forbearance agreements, while requests from consumer borrowers were reviewed and approved on case-by-case basis. Beginning with March 18, 2020 and through July 24, 2020, we had approved 206 payment extensions or loan forbearance agreements on approximately $90.6 million of balances in the loan portfolio, of which $81.9 million related to commercial real estate, $7.2 million related to residential real estate and consumer loans, and $1.5 million related to Small Business Administration (“SBA”) lending relationships. These payment extensions or loan forbearance agreements were generally for periods of three months and included deferment of both principle and interest. As of July 24, 2020, we had 48 loans with payment extensions or loan forbearance agreements on approximately $22.1 million of balances that were still in effect and set to expire between July 27, 2020 and October 13, 2020. Following the expiration of the initial payment extensions or loan forbearance agreements, we will entertain requests for extended periods on a case-by-case basis, which will generally include deferment of only the principle portion of payments (but both principle and interest for hotel loans) for a period of up to three months. Included in those 48 agreements in effect as of July 24, 2020, three were for second three-month periods of deferred principle and interest payments, two of which were hotel loans and the other in the entertainment service industry.
  • As a result of the passage of the CARES Act, the SBA will make six months of principal and interest payments for loans of existing SBA clients that were in “regular servicing status” (not delinquent) at March 27, 2020 and for SBA loans of new clients originated between March 27, 2020 and September 27, 2020. The aforementioned $1.5 million of SBA lending relationships that were provided payment extensions and forbearance by the Company will also receive the six months of SBA-made payments once the forbearance periods have expired. In addition, the majority of the Company’s SBA clients applied for participation in the SBA’s Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”).
  • We are actively participating in the PPP and had $180.5 million of outstanding PPP loan balances as of June 30, 2020. At June 30, 2020, we had approximately $3.5 million of deferred loan fees related to PPP loans that will be recognized over the life of the loans and as borrowers are granted forgiveness.
  • The leisure and hospitality industries carry a higher degree of credit risk due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Based on our evaluation of the allowance for loan losses at June 30, 2020, management believes sufficient reserves are in place to cover estimated losses at that date. However, as the pandemic continues, losses could be recognized.
  • The Company had outstanding loan balances to restaurants totaling $167.5 million as of June 30, 2020, of which $76.1 million is fully guaranteed by the SBA, including $74.5 million of PPP loans, and $77.4 million represents commercial real estate loans where the collateral property is leased to national-brand, investment-grade tenants.
  • The Company had outstanding loan balances to hotels totaling $17.5 million as of June 30, 2020, of which $3.7 million is fully guaranteed by the SBA, including $606,000 of PPP loans.

Management continues to closely monitor the pandemic and may take additional action to respond to the pandemic’s effects on the Company’s business as the situation continues to evolve. We cannot determine or estimate the impact on our business at this time because the length and severity of the economic downturn is not known. We believe we are well-positioned to withstand any challenges that may be presented, and we are committed to continuing to serve our customers, employees and communities.

Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 and 2019

Net interest income increased $2.9 million, or 29.4%, to $12.8 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 as compared to the same quarter in 2019. The increase in net interest income was due to a $2.3 million increase in interest income and a $623,000 decrease in interest expense. Interest income increased due to an increase in the average balance of interest-earning assets of $327.1 million, from $1.09 billion for 2019 to $1.42 billion for 2020, partially offset by a decrease in the weighted average tax-equivalent yield, from 4.88% for 2019 to 4.41% for 2020. Interest expense decreased due to a decrease in the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities, from 1.43% for 2019 to 0.88% for 2020, partially offset by an increase in the average balance of interest-bearing liabilities of $274.0 million, from $884.5 million for 2019 to $1.16 billion for 2020. The decrease in the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities for 2020 was due primarily to decreasing market interest rates on deposits and Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) borrowings. The Company also began participation in the Federal Reserve Bank’s PPP Liquidity Facility (“PPPLF”) during the quarter ended June 30, 2020. Borrowings under the PPPLF are secured by the outstanding PPP loans and have an interest rate of 0.35%. Additional details are included in the “Summarized Consolidated Average Balance Sheets” table at the end of this release. 

The Company recognized $3.0 million in provision for loan losses for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, compared to $337,000 in 2019. Nonperforming loans, which consist of nonaccrual loans and loans over 90 days past due and still accruing interest, increased $8.6 million, from $5.2 million at September 30, 2019 to $13.8 million at June 30, 2020, of which $3.7 million was guaranteed by the SBA. The Company recognized net charge-offs of $31,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 compared to net charge-offs of $655,000 for the same quarter in 2019. The increase in the provision for loan losses for 2020 was primarily due to increased nonperforming assets as well as changes to qualitative factors within the allowance for loan losses calculation related to economic uncertainties surrounding COVID-19.

Noninterest income increased $33.7 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 as compared to the same quarter in 2019. The increase was due primarily to an increase in mortgage banking income of $33.5 million. The increase in mortgage banking income was due to production from the secondary-market residential mortgage lending segment that commenced operations in April 2018. Additional details regarding the financial performance of the mortgage banking and SBA lending segments are included in the “Segmented Statements of Income Information” table at the end of this release. 

Noninterest expense increased $18.5 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 as compared to the same quarter in 2019. The increase was due primarily to increases in compensation and benefits and advertising of $15.2 million and $1.1 million, respectively. The increase in compensation and benefits expense is attributable to the addition of new employees primarily to support the growth of the Company’s mortgage banking and SBA lending activities, routine salary and benefits adjustments, and increased incentive compensation as a result of the Company’s performance. The increase in advertising is primarily due to the mortgage banking segment. 

The Company recognized income tax expense of $5.5 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, as compared to income tax expense of $748,000 for 2019. The effective tax rate increased from 13.1% for the quarter ended June 20, 2019 to 26.2% for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 primarily due to increases in pre-tax income and nondeductible compensation. 

Results of Operations for the Nine Months Ended June 30, 2020 and 2019

The Company reported net income of $18.2 million, or $7.66 per diluted share, for the nine months ended June 30, 2020 compared to net income of $10.9 million, or $4.58 per diluted share, for the nine months ended June 30, 2019. 

Net interest income increased $5.3 million, or 18.0%, to $34.6 million for the nine months ended June 30, 2020 as compared to the same period in 2019. The increase in net interest income is due to a $5.6 million increase in interest income, which was partially offset by a $364,000 increase in interest expense. Interest income increased due to an increase in the average balance of interest-earning assets of $223.5 million, from $1.04 billion for 2019 to $1.26 billion for 2020, partially offset by a decrease in the weighted-average tax-equivalent yield, from 4.88% for 2019 to 4.62% for 2020. Interest expense increased due to an increase in the average balance of interest-bearing liabilities of $195.9 million, from $829.7 million for 2019 to $1.03 billion for 2020, partially offset by a decrease in the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities, from 1.26% for 2019 to 1.07% for 2020. The decrease in the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities for the nine months ended June 30, 2020 was due primarily to decreasing market interest rates on deposits and FHLB borrowings, as well as the Company’s participation in the PPPLF discussed previously. Additional details are included in the “Summarized Consolidated Average Balance Sheets” table at the end of this release. 

The Company recognized $5.2 million in provision for loan losses for the nine months ended June 30, 2020, compared to $992,000 for the same period in 2019. The Company recognized net charge-offs of $590,000 for the nine months ended June 30, 2020, of which $353,000 was related to unguaranteed portions of SBA loans. The Company recognized net charge-offs of $699,000 for the same period in 2019, of which $645,000 was related to unguaranteed portions of SBA loans. The increase in the provision for loan losses for 2020 was primarily due to increased nonperforming assets for the period, as well as changes to qualitative factors within the allowance for loan losses calculation related to economic uncertainties surrounding COVID-19.

Noninterest income increased $49.9 million for the nine months ended June 30, 2020 as compared to the same period in 2019. The increase was due primarily to an increase in mortgage banking income of $49.2 million. Additional details regarding the financial performance of the mortgage banking and SBA lending segments are included in the “Segmented Income Statement Information” table at the end of this release. 

Noninterest expense increased $40.6 million for the nine months ended June 30, 2020 as compared to the same period in 2019. The increase was due primarily to increases in compensation and benefits and advertising of $32.4 million and $3.4 million, respectively. The increase in compensation and benefits expense is attributable to the addition of new employees primarily to support the growth of the Company’s mortgage banking and SBA lending activities, routine salary and benefits adjustments, and increased incentive compensation as a result of the Company’s performance. The increase in advertising is primarily due to the mortgage banking segment. 

The Company recognized income tax expense of $5.4 million for the nine months ended June 30, 2020, compared to $1.7 million for the same period in 2019. The effective tax rate increased from 13.3% for the nine months ended June 30, 2019 to 23.0% for the same period in 2020 primarily due to increases in pre-tax income and nondeductible executive compensation. 

Comparison of Financial Condition at June 30, 2020 and September 30, 2019

Total assets increased $438.7 million, from $1.22 billion at September 30, 2019 to $1.66 billion at June 30, 2020. Net loans increased $270.7 million during the nine months ended June 30, 2020, due primarily to continued growth in the commercial business, commercial real estate and SBA loan portfolios, as well as $180.5 million in PPP loans outstanding at June 30, 2020. Residential mortgage loans held for sale and SBA loans held for sale also increased by $109.8 million and $4.2 million, respectively, during the nine months ended June 30, 2020 due to increased production from the mortgage banking and SBA lending segments. Total liabilities increased $417.8 million primarily due to a $174.8 million increase in Federal Reserve PPP Liquidity Facility advances, a $76.1 million increase in FHLB borrowings and a $148.5 million increase in total deposits.

Common stockholders’ equity increased $21.3 million, from $121.1 million at September 30, 2019 to $142.4 million at June 30, 2020, due primarily to increases in retained net income and net unrealized gains on available for sale securities included in accumulated other comprehensive income of $17.2 million and $3.8 million, respectively. At June 30, 2020 and September 30, 2019, the Bank was considered “well-capitalized” under applicable regulatory capital guidelines.

Prior Period Restatement

On November 19, 2019, the Company filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) a Current Report on Form 8-K to report the Company’s conclusion that its interim consolidated financial statements, and related notes, contained in its Form 10-Q for the period ended June 30, 2019 should no longer be relied upon. The accounting matters underlying this conclusion relate primarily to significant accounting assumptions used in the fair value calculations for interest rate lock commitments and mortgage loans held-for-sale relating to the Company’s mortgage banking operations segment and unrecognized accruals for incentive compensation related to such segment. On December 4, 2019, the Company filed with the SEC an amended Form 10-Q for the period ended June 30, 2019, containing restated interim consolidated financial statements, and related notes, for the period then ended. All financial information at June 30, 2019 and for periods then ended contained in this earnings release have been restated accordingly.

First Savings Bank has fifteen offices in the Indiana communities of Clarksville, Jeffersonville, Charlestown, Sellersburg, New Albany, Georgetown, Corydon, Lanesville, Elizabeth, English, Marengo, Salem, Odon and Montgomery. Access to First Savings Bank accounts, including online banking and electronic bill payments, is available anywhere with Internet access through the Bank's website at www.fsbbank.net.

This release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements are not historical facts; rather, they are statements based on the Company's current expectations regarding its business strategies and their intended results and its future performance. Forward-looking statements are preceded by terms such as "expects," "believes," "anticipates," "intends" and similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Numerous risks and uncertainties could cause or contribute to the Company's actual results, performance and achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause or contribute to these differences include, without limitation, changes in general economic conditions, including the duration, extent and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic, including its effect on our customers, service providers and on the economy and financial markets in general, changes in market interest rates and changes in monetary and fiscal policies of the federal government; legislative and regulatory changes; and other factors disclosed periodically in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Because of the risks and uncertainties inherent in forward-looking statements, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on them, whether included in this report or made elsewhere from time to time by the Company or on its behalf. Except as may be required by applicable law or regulation, the Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Contact:
Tony A. Schoen, CPA
Chief Financial Officer
812-283-0724


FIRST SAVINGS FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(Unaudited)
                   
  Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended    
  June 30,   June 30,    
OPERATING DATA:   2020       2019       2020       2019      
(In thousands, except share and per share data)                  
                   
Total interest income $ 15,344     $ 13,058     $ 42,804     $ 37,166      
Total interest expense   2,543       3,166       8,201       7,837      
                   
Net interest income   12,801       9,892       34,603       29,329      
Provision for loan losses   2,980       337       5,190       992      
                   
Net interest income after provision for loan losses   9,821       9,555       29,413       28,337      
                   
Total noninterest income   46,337       12,644       75,457       25,514      
Total noninterest expense   35,009       16,488       81,356       40,784      
                   
Income before income taxes   21,149       5,711       23,514       13,067      
Income tax expense   5,540       748       5,404       1,736      
                   
Net income   15,609       4,963       18,110       11,331      
                   
Less: Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests   204       571       (107 )     475      
                   
Net income attributable to the Company $ 15,405     $ 4,392     $ 18,217     $ 10,856      
                   
Net income per share, basic $ 6.51     $ 1.88     $ 7.74     $ 4.70      
Weighted average shares outstanding, basic   2,365,217       2,333,502       2,353,816       2,308,359      
                   
Net income per share, diluted $ 6.51     $ 1.85     $ 7.66     $ 4.58      
Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted   2,366,787       2,373,578       2,377,399       2,369,421      
                   
                   
Performance ratios (annualized)                  
Return on average assets   4.02 %     1.50 %     1.78 %     1.30 %    
Return on average common stockholders' equity   47.91 %     15.90 %     19.36 %     13.83 %    
Interest rate spread (tax equivalent basis)   3.53 %     3.45 %     3.55 %     3.62 %    
Net interest margin (tax equivalent basis)   3.70 %     3.72 %     3.75 %     3.87 %    
Efficiency ratio   59.20 %     73.16 %     73.92 %     74.37 %    
                   
                   
  June 30,   September 30,   Increase        
FINANCIAL CONDITION DATA:   2020       2019     (Decrease)        
(In thousands, except per share data)                  
                   
Total assets $ 1,661,281     $ 1,222,579     $ 438,702          
Cash and cash equivalents   27,544       41,432       (13,888 )        
Investment securities   205,960       179,638       26,322          
Loans held for sale   210,077       96,070       114,007          
Gross loans   1,096,021       820,698       275,323          
Allowance for loan losses   14,640       10,040       4,600          
Interest earning assets   1,531,174       1,130,095       401,079          
Goodwill   9,848       9,848       -          
Core deposit intangibles   1,256       1,416       (160 )        
Noninterest-bearing deposits   227,797       173,072       54,725          
Interest-bearing deposits   755,073       661,312       93,761          
FHLB borrowings   298,622       222,544       76,078          
Federal Reserve PPPLF borrowings   174,835       -       174,835          
Total liabilities   1,519,133       1,101,322       417,811          
Stockholders' equity, net of noncontrolling interests   142,362       121,053       21,309          
                   
Book value per share $ 59.93     $ 51.51     $ 8.43          
Tangible book value per share (1)   55.26       46.71       8.54          
                   
Non-performing assets:                  
Nonaccrual loans - SBA guaranteed $ 3,709     $ 450     $ 3,259          
Nonaccrual loans - unguaranteed   10,101       4,718       5,383          
Total nonaccrual loans $ 13,810     $ 5,168     $ 8,642          
Accruing loans past due 90 days   -       12       (12 )        
Total non-performing loans   13,810       5,180       8,630          
Foreclosed real estate   -       55       (55 )        
Troubled debt restructurings classified as performing loans   5,694       7,265       (1,571 )        
Total non-performing assets $ 19,504     $ 12,500     $ 7,004          
                   
Asset quality ratios:                  
Allowance for loan losses as a percent of total gross loans   1.34 %     1.22 %     0.11 %        
Allowance for loan losses as a percent of nonperforming loans   106.01 %     193.82 %     -87.81 %        
Nonperforming loans as a percent of total gross loans   1.26 %     0.63 %     0.63 %        
Nonperforming assets as a percent of total assets   1.17 %     1.02 %     0.15 %        
                   
                   
(1) See reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to calculation of this item.
                   
                   
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (UNAUDITED):
                   
The following non-GAAP financial measures used by the Company provide information useful to investors in understanding the Company's performance. The Company believes the financial measures presented below are important because of their widespread use by investors as a means to evaluate capital adequacy and earnings. The following table summarizes the non-GAAP financial measures derived from amounts reported in the Company's consolidated financial statements and reconciles those non-GAAP financial measures with the comparable GAAP financial measures.
                   
                   
  June 30,   September 30,            
Tangible Book Value Per Share   2020       2019              
(In thousands, except share and per share data)                  
                   
   Stockholders' equity, net of noncontrolling interests (GAAP) $ 142,362     $ 121,053              
   Less: goodwill and core deposit intangibles   (11,104 )     (11,264 )            
   Tangible equity (non-GAAP) $ 131,258     $ 109,789              
                   
   Outstanding common shares   2,375,324       2,350,229              
                   
Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) $ 55.26     $ 46.71              
                   
Book value per share (GAAP) $ 59.93     $ 51.51              
                   
                   
SUMMARIZED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED):
                   
  As of
Summarized Consolidated Balance Sheets June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,
(In thousands, except per share data)   2020       2020       2019       2019       2019  
Total cash and cash equivalents $ 27,544     $ 22,603     $ 41,327     $ 41,432     $ 65,105  
Total investment securities   205,960       186,873       179,991       179,638       182,421  
Total loans, net of allowance for loan losses   1,081,381       877,276       851,700       810,658       796,994  
Total assets   1,661,281       1,368,252       1,292,573       1,222,579       1,228,953  
                   
Total deposits   982,870       937,306       885,598       834,384       888,145  
Total borrowings from the Federal Home Loan Bank   298,622       270,000       239,566       222,544       189,255  
                   
Stockholders' equity, net of noncontrolling interests   142,362       116,659       123,810       121,053       114,971  
Noncontrolling interests in subsidiary   (214 )     (414 )     368       204       176  
Total equity   142,148       116,245       124,178       121,257       115,147  
                   
Outstanding common shares   2,375,324       2,375,324       2,357,369       2,350,229       2,350,229  
                   
                   
  Three Months Ended
Summarized Consolidated Statements of Income June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,
(In thousands, except per share data)   2020       2020       2019       2019       2019  
Total interest income $ 15,344     $ 13,693     $ 13,767     $ 13,829     $ 13,058  
Total interest expense   2,543       2,783       2,875       3,069       3,166  
Net interest income   12,801       10,910       10,892       10,760       9,892  
Provision for loan losses   2,980       1,705       505       471       337  
Net interest income after provision for loan losses   9,821       9,205       10,387       10,289       9,555  
                   
Total noninterest income   46,337       10,994       18,126       18,340       12,644  
Total noninterest expense   35,009       22,075       24,272       21,606       16,488  
Income (loss) before income taxes   21,149       (1,876 )     4,241       7,023       5,711  
Income tax expense (benefit)   5,540       (774 )     638       1,359       748  
Net income (loss)   15,609       (1,102 )     3,603       5,664       4,963  
Less: net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests   204       (475 )     164       343       571  
Net income (loss) attributable to the Company $ 15,405     $ (627 )   $ 3,439     $ 5,321     $ 4,392  
                   
                   
Net income (loss) per share, basic $ 6.51     $ (0.27 )   $ 1.47     $ 2.28     $ 1.88  
Weighted average shares outstanding, basic   2,365,217       2,355,750       2,340,619       2,337,472       2,333,502  
                   
Net income (loss) per share, diluted $ 6.51     $ (0.26 )   $ 1.44     $ 2.24     $ 1.85  
Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted   2,366,787       2,379,901       2,382,754       2,378,221       2,373,578  
                   
                   
As previously discussed, financial information at June 30, 2019 and for periods then ended contained in this earnings release have been restated.
                   
  Three Months Ended
  June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,
Consolidated Performance Ratios (Annualized)   2020       2020       2019       2019       2019  
   Return on average assets   4.02 %     -0.19 %     1.09 %     1.75 %     1.50 %
   Return on average equity   48.75 %     -3.51 %     11.76 %     19.28 %     17.95 %
   Return on average common stockholders' equity   47.91 %     -2.00 %     11.24 %     18.12 %     15.90 %
   Net interest margin (tax equlivalent basis)   3.70 %     3.73 %     3.83 %     3.92 %     3.72 %
   Efficiency ratio   59.20 %     100.78 %     83.64 %     74.25 %     73.16 %
                   
                   
  As of or for the Three Months Ended
  June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,
Consolidated Asset Quality Ratios   2020       2020       2019       2019       2019  
   Nonperforming loans as a percentage of total loans   1.26 %     1.55 %     0.64 %     0.63 %     0.63 %
   Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets   1.17 %     1.45 %     1.00 %     1.02 %     1.09 %
   Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans   1.34 %     1.32 %     1.22 %     1.22 %     1.19 %
   Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of nonperforming loans   106.01 %     84.67 %     191.18 %     193.82 %     188.29 %
   Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average outstanding loans   0.00 %     0.06 %     0.00 %     0.01 %     0.08 %
                   
                   
SUMMARIZED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) (CONTINUED):
                   
  Three Months Ended
Segmented Statements of Income Information June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,
(In thousands, except per share data)   2020       2020       2019       2019       2019  
Net interest income - Core Banking $ 9,652     $ 9,236     $ 9,188     $ 9,178     $ 8,739  
Net interest income - SBA Lending (Q2)   1,584       1,151       1,217       1,237       1,066  
Net interest income - Mortgage Banking   1,565       523       487       345       87  
   Total net interest income $ 12,801     $ 10,910     $ 10,892     $ 10,760     $ 9,892  
                   
Provision for loan losses - Core Banking $ 1,668     $ 216     $ 520     $ 104     $ 162  
Provision for loan losses - SBA Lending (Q2)   1,312       1,489       (15 )     367       175  
Provision for loan losses - Mortgage Banking   -       -       -       -       -  
   Total provision for loan losses $ 2,980     $ 1,705     $ 505     $ 471     $ 337  
                   
Net interest income after provision for loan losses - Core Banking $ 7,984     $ 9,020     $ 8,668     $ 9,074     $ 8,577  
Net interest income (loss) after provision for loan losses - SBA Lending (Q2)   272       (338 )     1,232       870       891  
Net interest income after provision for loan losses - Mortgage Banking   1,565       523       487       345       87  
   Total net interest income after provision for loan losses $ 9,821     $ 9,205     $ 10,387     $ 10,289     $ 9,555  
                   
Noninterest income - Core Banking $ 1,324     $ 1,411     $ 1,391     $ 1,582     $ 1,351  
Noninterest income - SBA Lending (Q2)   1,785       1,209       929       1,715       1,658  
Noninterest income - Mortgage Banking   43,228       8,374       15,806       15,043       9,635  
   Total noninterest income $ 46,337     $ 10,994     $ 18,126     $ 18,340     $ 12,644  
                   
Noninterest expense - Core Banking (2) $ 12,046     $ 5,973     $ 7,545     $ 7,521     $ 7,576  
Noninterest expense - SBA Lending (Q2)   1,642       1,841       1,825       1,883       1,385  
Noninterest expense - Mortgage Banking   21,321       14,261       14,902       12,202       7,527  
   Total noninterest expense $ 35,009     $ 22,075     $ 24,272     $ 21,606     $ 16,488  
                   
Income (loss) before income taxes - Core Banking $ (2,738 )   $ 4,458     $ 2,514     $ 3,135     $ 2,352  
Income (loss) before income taxes - SBA Lending (Q2)   415       (970 )     336       702       1,164  
Income (loss) before income taxes - Mortgage Banking   23,472       (5,364 )     1,391       3,186       2,195  
   Total income (loss) before income taxes $ 21,149     $ (1,876 )   $ 4,241     $ 7,023     $ 5,711  
                   
Income tax expense (benefit) - Core Banking $ (381 )   $ 691     $ 247     $ 472     $ 51  
Income tax expense (benefit) - SBA Lending (Q2)   53       (124 )     43       90       148  
Income tax expense (benefit) - Mortgage Banking   5,868       (1,341 )     348       797       549  
   Total income tax expense (benefit) $ 5,540     $ (774 )   $ 638     $ 1,359     $ 748  
                   
Net income (loss) - Core Banking (3) $ (2,357 )   $ 3,767     $ 2,267     $ 2,663     $ 2,301  
Net income (loss) - SBA Lending (Q2)   362       (846 )     293       612       1,016  
Net income (loss) - Mortgage Banking   17,604       (4,023 )     1,043       2,389       1,646  
   Total net income (loss) $ 15,609     $ (1,102 )   $ 3,603     $ 5,664     $ 4,963  
                   
Net income (loss) attributable to the Company - Core Banking (3) $ (2,357 )   $ 3,767     $ 2,267     $ 2,663     $ 2,301  
Net income (loss) attributable to the Company - SBA Lending (Q2)   158       (371 )     129       269       445  
Net income (loss) attributable to the Company - Mortgage Banking   17,604       (4,023 )     1,043       2,389       1,646  
   Total net income (loss) attributable to the Company $ 15,405     $ (627 )   $ 3,439     $ 5,321     $ 4,392  
                   
Net income (loss) per share, basic - Core Banking (3) $ (1.00 )   $ 1.60     $ 0.96     $ 1.14     $ 0.98  
Net income (loss) per share, basic - SBA Lending (Q2)   0.07       (0.16 )     0.06       0.12       0.19  
Net income (loss) per share, basic - Mortgage Banking   7.44       (1.71 )     0.45       1.02       0.71  
   Total net income (loss) per share, basic $ 6.51     $ (0.27 )   $ 1.47     $ 2.28     $ 1.88  
                   
Net income (loss) per share, diluted - Core Banking (3) $ (1.00 )   $ 1.59     $ 0.95     $ 1.13     $ 0.97  
Net income (loss) per share, diluted - SBA Lending (Q2)   0.07       (0.16 )     0.05       0.11       0.19  
Net income (loss) per share, diluted - Mortgage Banking   7.44       (1.69 )     0.44       1.00       0.69  
   Total net income (loss) per share, diluted $ 6.51     $ (0.26 )   $ 1.44     $ 2.24     $ 1.85  
                   
                   
(2) Volatility in Noninterest expense - Core Banking for the three-month periods ended March 31 and June 30, 2020 is due primarily to the impact of the Mortgage Banking segment's performance on incentive compensation expense for employees of the Core Banking segment.
                   
(3) Volatility in Net Income - Core Banking, including per share data, for the three-month periods ended March 31 and June 30, 2020 is partially due to the impact of the Mortgage Banking segment's performance on incentive compensation expense for employees of the Core Banking segment.
                   
As previously discussed, financial information at June 30, 2019 and for periods then ended contained in this earnings release have been restated.
                   
  Three Months Ended
  June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,
    2020       2020       2019       2019       2019  
Noninterest Expense Detail by Segment                  
(In thousands)                  
Compensation - Core Banking (4) $ 8,631     $ 2,789     $ 4,451     $ 4,427     $ 4,694  
Occupancy - Core Banking   1,239       1,133       1,200       1,140       1,105  
Advertising - Core Banking   194       152       147       183       151  
Other - Core Banking   1,982       1,899       1,747       1,771       1,626  
Total Noninterest Expense - Core Banking $ 12,046     $ 5,973     $ 7,545     $ 7,521     $ 7,576  
                   
Compensation - SBA Lending (Q2) $ 1,314     $ 1,569     $ 1,469     $ 1,403     $ 1,045  
Occupancy - SBA Lending (Q2)   118       99       89       88       80  
Advertising - SBA Lending (Q2)   -       9       5       8       10  
Other - SBA Lending (Q2)   210       164       262       384       250  
Total Noninterest Expense - SBA Lending (Q2) $ 1,642     $ 1,841     $ 1,825     $ 1,883     $ 1,385  
                   
Compensation - Mortgage Banking $ 16,951     $ 10,549     $ 11,900     $ 9,866     $ 5,966  
Occupancy - Mortgage Banking   855       757       633       549       387  
Advertising - Mortgage Banking   1,667       1,616       1,314       871       566  
Other - Mortgage Banking   1,848       1,339       1,055       916       608  
Total Noninterest Expense - Mortgage Banking $ 21,321     $ 14,261     $ 14,902     $ 12,202     $ 7,527  
                   
                   
  Three Months Ended
  June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,
Mortgage Banking Noninterest Expense Fixed vs. Variable   2020       2020       2019       2019       2019  
(In thousands)                  
Noninterest Expense - Fixed Expenses $ 8,188     $ 6,533     $ 5,466     $ 4,603     $ 3,589  
Noninterest Expense - Variable Expenses (5)   13,133       7,728       9,436       7,599       3,938  
Total Noninterest Expense $ 21,321     $ 14,261     $ 14,902     $ 12,202     $ 7,527  
                   
                   
  Three Months Ended
SBA Lending (Q2) Data June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,
(In thousands, except percentage data)   2020       2020       2019       2019       2019  
Final funded loans guaranteed portion sold, SBA $ 16,605     $ 16,180     $ 10,830     $ 19,471     $ 22,310  
                   
Gross gain on sales of loans, SBA $ 1,771     $ 1,597     $ 1,066     $ 2,138     $ 2,085  
Weighted average gross gain on sales of loans, SBA   10.67 %     9.87 %     9.84 %     10.98 %     9.35 %
                   
Net gain on sales of loans, SBA (6) $ 1,317     $ 1,229     $ 761     $ 1,569     $ 1,515  
Weighted average net gain on sales of loans, SBA   7.93 %     7.60 %     7.03 %     8.06 %     6.79 %
                   
                   
  Three Months Ended
Mortgage Banking Data June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,
(In thousands, except percentage data)   2020       2020       2019       2019       2019  
                   
Mortgage originations for sale in the secondary market $ 1,003,518     $ 532,996     $ 542,568     $ 447,616     $ 258,743  
                   
Mortgage sales $ 954,568     $ 488,457     $ 529,344     $ 447,819     $ 204,565  
                   
Gross gain on sales of loans, mortgage banking $ 31,067     $ 14,912     $ 13,411     $ 14,244     $ 7,335  
Weighted average gross gain on sales of loans, mortgage banking   3.25 %     3.05 %     2.53 %     3.18 %     3.59 %
                   
Gross mortgage banking income (7) $ 43,088     $ 8,272     $ 15,817     $ 15,033     $ 9,611  
                   
                   
(4) Volatility in Compensation - Core Banking for the three-month periods ended March 31 and June 30, 2020 is due primarily to the impact of the Mortgage Banking segment's performance on incentive compensation expense for employees of the Core Banking segment.
                   
(5) Variable expenses include incentive compensation and advertising expenses.
                   
(6) Net of commissions, referral fees, SBA repair fees and discounts on unguaranteed portions held-for-investment, and inclusive of gains on servicing assets.
                   
(7) Net of lender credits and other investor expenses, and inclusive of loan fees, fair value adjustments and gains (losses) on derivative instruments.
                   
As previously discussed, financial information at June 30, 2019 and for periods then ended contained in this earnings release have been restated.
                   
SUMMARIZED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) (CONTINUED):
                   
  Three Months Ended
Summarized Consolidated Average Balance Sheets June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,
(In thousands)   2020       2020       2019       2019       2019  
                   
Interest-earning assets                  
Average balances:                  
   Interest-bearing deposits with banks $ 25,985     $ 48,306     $ 46,296     $ 52,736     $ 38,332  
   Loans   1,191,097       970,083       935,211       891,477       859,525  
   Investment securities   178,611       158,116       157,093       156,070       163,185  
   Agency mortgage-backed securities   8,660       10,870       13,057       15,178       21,993  
   FRB and FHLB stock   16,804       14,878       14,149       13,020       12,505  
      Total interest-earning assets $ 1,421,157     $ 1,202,253     $ 1,165,806     $ 1,128,481     $ 1,095,540  
                   
Interest income (tax equlivalent basis):                  
   Interest-bearing deposits with banks $ 37     $ 153     $ 205     $ 277     $ 205  
   Loans   13,460       11,875       11,830       11,788       10,924  
   Investment securities   1,947       1,728       1,780       1,762       1,877  
   Agency mortgage-backed securities   69       76       83       105       152  
   FRB and FHLB stock   168       151       154       184       196  
      Total interest income (tax equivalent basis) $ 15,681     $ 13,983     $ 14,052     $ 14,116     $ 13,354  
                   
Weighted average yield (tax equlivalent basis, annualized):                  
   Interest-bearing deposits with banks   0.57 %     1.27 %     1.77 %     2.10 %     2.14 %
   Loans   4.52 %     4.90 %     5.06 %     5.29 %     5.08 %
   Investment securities   4.36 %     4.37 %     4.53 %     4.52 %     4.60 %
   Agency mortgage-backed securities   3.19 %     2.80 %     2.54 %     2.77 %     2.76 %
   FRB and FHLB stock   4.00 %     4.06 %     4.35 %     5.65 %     6.27 %
      Total interest-earning assets   4.41 %     4.65 %     4.82 %     5.00 %     4.88 %
                   
Interest-bearing liabilities                  
Average balances:                  
   Interest-bearing deposits $ 770,402     $ 716,051     $ 707,518     $ 712,692     $ 684,736  
   Repurchase agreements   -       -       -       250       1,354  
   Fed funds purchased   1,978       143       -       130       -  
   Borrowings from Federal Home Loan Bank   292,168       248,205       207,851       175,912       178,707  
   Federal Reserve PPPLF   74,218       -       -       -       -  
   Subordinated debt   19,769       19,752       19,735       19,718       19,701  
      Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 1,158,535     $ 984,151     $ 935,104     $ 908,702     $ 884,498  
                   
Interest expense:                  
   Interest-bearing deposits $ 1,311     $ 1,625     $ 1,749     $ 1,965     $ 1,948  
   Repurchase agreements   -       -       -       -       1  
   Fed funds purchased   2       -       -       1       -  
   Borrowings from Federal Home Loan Bank   846       838       808       785       898  
   Federal Reserve PPPLF   66       -       -       -       -  
   Subordinated debt   318       320       318       318       319  
      Total interest expense $ 2,543     $ 2,783     $ 2,875     $ 3,069     $ 3,166  
                   
Weighted average cost (annualized):                  
   Interest-bearing deposits   0.68 %     0.91 %     0.99 %     1.10 %     1.14 %
   Repurchase agreements   0.00 %     0.00 %     0.00 %     0.00 %     0.30 %
   Fed funds purchased   0.40 %     0.00 %     0.00 %     3.08 %     0.00 %
   Borrowings from Federal Home Loan Bank   1.16 %     1.35 %     1.55 %     1.78 %     2.01 %
   Federal Reserve PPPLF   0.36 %     0.00 %     0.00 %     0.00 %     0.00 %
   Subordinated debt   6.43 %     6.48 %     6.45 %     6.45 %     6.48 %
      Total interest-bearing liabilities   0.88 %     1.13 %     1.23 %     1.35 %     1.43 %
                   
Interest rate spread (tax equlivalent basis, annualized)   3.53 %     3.52 %     3.59 %     3.65 %     3.45 %
                   
Net interest margin (tax equlivalent basis, annualized)   3.70 %     3.73 %     3.83 %     3.92 %     3.72 %
                   
                   
As previously discussed, financial information at June 30, 2019 and for periods then ended contained in this earnings release have been restated.


