AMENDED STATE OF EMERGENCY ORDERS FOR CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19); 27th July 2020

SAMOA, July 26 - GOVT. PRESS SECRETARIAT; By the powers of Article 106 of the Constitution, the Head of State, le Ao Mamalu ole Malo, Tuimalealiifano Vaaletoa Sualauvi II after consultation with Cabinet this evening signed into law for the COVID 19 State of Emergency Orders to remain in force via its extension from 3rd August 2020 until 30th August 2020.

In addition a new amendment is also included which states as follow; Public gatherings: (1) Matai title bestowment is permitted on the following conditions:

(a) social distancing is to be observed; (b) attendance is restricted to 50 couples; (c) visitors (malo usu) are prohibited; (d) only residents in Samoa are permitted to attend and the attendance of overseas residents is prohibited.

The rest of the State of Emergency Orders is still in force.

The new Order commences on 28th July 2020.

July 28, 2020

