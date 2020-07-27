Governor Appoints Fourth District Court of Appeals Judge

Kristy S. Wilkin

Gov. Mike DeWine has announced the appointment of Kristy S. Wilkin to the Fourth District Court of Appeals.

Judge-designate Wilkin, of Hillsboro, will assume office Aug. 3 and must run for election on Nov. 3 for the remainder of the unexpired term ending Feb. 8, 2023. She is replacing Judge Matthew W. McFarland, who was appointed by President Trump as a judge of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Ohio.

Judge-designate Wilkin is currently a partner at Peelle Law Offices Co. LPA in Hillsboro. She has served as an adjunct professor at Southern State Community College and has held a judicial externship in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Ohio.

She graduated cum laude from Xavier University with a degree in accounting and holds a degree from the Ohio Northern University Petit School of Law, where she served as associate editor of the law review.