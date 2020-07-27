Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 744 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 174,079 in the last 365 days.

Governor Appoints Fourth District Court of Appeals Judge

Image of a woman in a black suit standing with her arms crossed

Kristy S. Wilkin

Image of a woman in a black suit standing with her arms crossed

Kristy S. Wilkin

Gov. Mike DeWine has announced the appointment of Kristy S. Wilkin to the Fourth District Court of Appeals.

Judge-designate Wilkin, of Hillsboro, will assume office Aug. 3 and must run for election on Nov. 3 for the remainder of the unexpired term ending Feb. 8, 2023. She is replacing Judge Matthew W. McFarland, who was appointed by President Trump as a judge of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Ohio.

Judge-designate Wilkin is currently a partner at Peelle Law Offices Co. LPA in Hillsboro. She has served as an adjunct professor at Southern State Community College and has held a judicial externship in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Ohio.

She graduated cum laude from Xavier University with a degree in accounting and holds a degree from the Ohio Northern University Petit School of Law, where she served as associate editor of the law review.

You just read:

Governor Appoints Fourth District Court of Appeals Judge

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.