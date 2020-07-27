PennDOT Announces Public Virtual Plans Display for Route 906 Bridge Project in Rostraver Township, Westmoreland County

​

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) invites the public to participate in a virtual plans display for a bridge replacement project on Route 906 North (2nd Street) located in Rostraver Township, Westmoreland County. The project is in Webster.

The proposed project consists of replacing the existing bridge with a Precast Concrete Box Culvert structure and will include other minor improvements such as resurfacing of intersection approaches of Route 3021 (Webster Hollow Road) and Route 906 (2nd Street), minor drainage improvements, and installation and replacement of curb, guiderail, and mountable curb islands. The project will be constructed under a full detour within the immediate project area.

The virtual plans display includes a project overview, display plans, a comment form and can be accessed on the PennDOT website beginning Friday, July 31 and will be available through Friday, August 14.

To access the webpage visit www.PennDOT.gov/District12 click on the Public Meetings/Studies link under the District Links heading, pick the Westmoreland County box, and then choose the Route 906 Webster Hollow Bridge Replacement Project link.

In accordance with Governor Wolf’s COVID-19 mitigation efforts, feedback and questions should be directed to Mr. Joshua J. Zakovitch, P.E., PennDOT Project Manager, at 724.439.7377 or via e-mail at jzakovitch@pa.gov for more information.

The purpose of the plans display is to introduce the project and receive public input regarding any questions or concerns with the project. It is also an opportunity for the public to review and comment on the project’s potential effect upon Cultural Resources pursuant to the Advisory Council on Historic Preservation’s 36 CFR Part 800 regulations implementing Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jay Ofsanik, 724-439-7135 ###