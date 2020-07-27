Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Route 3013 Independence Road Slide Repair Begins Tuesday in Independence Township

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing slide repair work on Independence Road (Route 3013) in Independence Township, Beaver County will begin Tuesday, July 28 weather permitting.

PennDOT crews will begin slide repair work on Independence Road between Green Garden Road (Route 3016) and Bryson Road. To allow the work to occur, the roadway will close to through traffic at the slide location from 8 a.m. Tuesday morning continuously through late August.  Through traffic will be detoured.

Posted Detour

North of the Slide

  • From Independence Road, turn right onto Green Garden Road

  • Turn left onto the ramp to East I-376 toward Pittsburgh

  • From eastbound I-376, take the Hopewell (Exit 48) exit

  • At the stop sign, turn left onto eastbound Route 151

  • Turn left onto Gringo Independence Road (Route 3036)

  • Follow Gringo Independence Road back to Independence Road

  • End detour

South of the Slide

Please use caution when traveling through the area.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #

