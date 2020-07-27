2020-07-27 14:10:29.973 $50,000 Scratchers Prize Won in Lee's Summit

2020-07-27 14:10:29.973

John Rodriguez of Lee’s Summit won a $50,000 prize on a Missouri Lottery “$300,000,000 Golden Ticket” Scratchers game. Rodriguez purchased the winning ticket at Hy-Vee Gas, 920 E. Langsford Road, in Lee’s Summit.

“$300,000,000 Golden Ticket” is a $30 Scratchers game with more than $28 million in remaining prizes, including prizes of $10 million, $1 million and $50,000.

In FY19, players in Jackson County, where the ticket was sold, won more than $120 million in Missouri Lottery prizes. Retailers received more than $7.6 million in commissions and bonuses, and an additional $21.2 million went to education programs in the county.