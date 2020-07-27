2020-07-27 15:23:22.993 $100,000 Scratchers Prize Won in New London

2020-07-27 15:23:22.993

A $100,000 top Scratchers prize has been claimed by Joseph Mack of New London. Mack won his prize on a Missouri Lottery “Heaps of $500s” ticket, which he purchased at Abel’s Quick Shop, 413 1st St., in New London.

“Heaps of $500s” is a $5 Scratchers game with more than $5.4 million in remaining prizes, including another top prize of $100,000 and two $20,000 prizes.

In FY19, Missouri Lottery players in Ralls County won more than $1.4 million in prizes. More than $147,000 in commissions and bonuses was returned to county retailers, and an additional $84,000 went to educational programs in the county. For a detailed list of programs that benefitted, visit MOLottery.com.