Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 740 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 174,073 in the last 365 days.

2020-07-27 15:23:22.993 $100,000 Scratchers Prize Won in New London

2020-07-27 15:23:22.993

Story Photo

A $100,000 top Scratchers prize has been claimed by Joseph Mack of New London. Mack won his prize on a Missouri Lottery “Heaps of $500s” ticket, which he purchased at Abel’s Quick Shop, 413 1st St., in New London.

Heaps of $500s” is a $5 Scratchers game with more than $5.4 million in remaining prizes, including another top prize of $100,000 and two $20,000 prizes.

In FY19, Missouri Lottery players in Ralls County won more than $1.4 million in prizes. More than $147,000 in commissions and bonuses was returned to county retailers, and an additional $84,000 went to educational programs in the county. For a detailed list of programs that benefitted, visit MOLottery.com.

You just read:

2020-07-27 15:23:22.993 $100,000 Scratchers Prize Won in New London

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.