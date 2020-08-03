Ralph Brekan, Acclaimed Artist & Designer, Wins Best of Los Angeles Award "Best Animation Company - 2020"

“We're honored to include acclaimed artist and designer, Ralph Brekan, and his company, Brekan Arts, into our BoLAA family.” ~Aurora DeRose

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ralph Brekan, acclaimed artist and designer, and his company Brekan Arts International, wins Best of Los Angeles Award - “Best Animation Company - 2020”, according to Aurora DeRose, award coordinator for the Best of Los Angeles Award community.

The “Best of Los Angeles Award” community was formed five years ago and consists of over 7,000 professional members living and working in Southern California and celebrates the best people, places and things in Los Angeles. It celebrates the best people, places and things in Los Angeles with a slogan “No Ads. No B.S. Only the Best.”

“The mission of the community is to celebrate the best of Los Angeles and allow its community members to connect with other members who share the highest standards of quality and integrity,” expresses DeRose. "We're honored to include Ralph Brekan and Brekan Arts International into our BoLAA family.”

Ralph Michael Brekan is an Arizona based artist, designer, and filmmaker residing in Los Angeles, California. A member of the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees and Screen Actors Guild, Ralph works full-time creating new artwork and contributing talent to motion picture and theatrical productions. He has exhibited his fine artwork in eleven cities, seven countries, on three continents. He is a featured Saatchi Gallery Artist. Brekan Arts International produces content for viewing in cinema theaters or on television. They produce programs for broadcast via over-the-air, satellite, cable, advertisements, and trailers.

In Ralph's own words, "I create artwork that defines the world around me. Theme's of popular culture, mass-consumerism, and politics fill our waken world and in turn, I utilize these recurring elements within my work. I convey the currency of our times both in the subject matter itself, and in the media, I chose to execute the vision. I draw heavily from the California Assemblage pop art movement of the 1960s and 1970s. I also enjoy the color theories presented by the abstract expressionists. My artwork subscribes to the most common virtue of past masters: experimentation."

Ralph Brekan

Ralph@BrekanArts.com

Tel: 818-527-5539