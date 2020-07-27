HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC. REPORTS QUARTERLY AND YEAR TO DATE RESULTS AS OF JUNE 30, 2020

/EIN News/ -- Dubuque, IA, July 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Highlights and Developments

§ Quarterly net income of $30.1 million or $0.82 per diluted common share in comparison with $45.2 million or $1.26 per diluted common share for the second quarter of the prior year § Net interest margin of 3.81% (3.85% on a fully tax-equivalent basis, non-GAAP)(1) during the second quarter of 2020, compared to 3.81% (3.84% on a fully tax-equivalent basis, non-GAAP)(1) during the first quarter of 2020 and 4.06% (4.10% on a fully tax-equivalent basis, non-GAAP)(1) during the second quarter of 2019 § Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)1 of 55.75% compared to 64.13% for the second quarter of 2019 § Funded approximately 4,800 Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans totaling $1.20 billion § Arizona Bank & Trust subsidiary entered into a purchase and assumption agreement with Johnson Bank for four banking centers located in Phoenix and Scottsdale, Arizona § Completed the issuance of $115.0 million of preferred equity Quarter Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net income available to common stockholders (in millions) $ 30.1 $ 45.2 $ 50.2 $ 76.7 Diluted earnings per common share 0.82 1.26 1.36 2.17 Return on average assets 0.84 % 1.55 % 0.73 % 1.35 % Return on average common equity 7.69 12.56 6.32 11.13 Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)(1) 11.97 19.52 9.95 17.49 Net interest margin 3.81 4.06 3.81 4.09 Net interest margin, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)(1) 3.85 4.10 3.85 4.14 Efficiency ratio, fully-tax equivalent (non-GAAP)(1) 55.75 64.13 58.64 64.52

(1) Refer to "Non-GAAP Measures" in this earnings release for additional information on the usage and presentation of these non-GAAP measures, and refer to the financial tables for reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.

"Heartland had a very successful second quarter, which was driven by a solid net interest margin and strong efficiency ratio. In addition, we funded $1.2 billion of Paycheck Protection Program loans, announced the purchase of four banking centers in Phoenix and Scottsdale, Arizona and issued $115 million of preferred stock during the quarter." Bruce K. Lee, president and chief executive officer, Heartland Financial USA, Inc.

Dubuque, Iowa, Monday, July 27, 2020-Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTLF) today reported the following quarterly results:

net income available to common stockholders of $30.1 million, or $0.82 per diluted common share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, compared to $45.2 million, or $1.26 per diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2019. excluding tax-effected provision for credit losses of $21.2 million and tax-effected acquisition, integration and restructuring costs of $532,000, adjusted net income available to common stockholders (non-GAAP) was $51.8 million, or $1.40 of adjusted earnings per diluted common share (non-GAAP) for the second quarter of 2020, compared to $49.8 million (non-GAAP), or $1.39 of adjusted earnings per diluted common share (non-GAAP), for the second quarter of 2019, which excluded tax-effected provision for credit losses of $3.9 million and tax-effected acquisition, integration and restructuring costs of $734,000. return on average common equity was 7.69% and return on average assets was 0.84% for the second quarter of 2020, compared to 12.56% and 1.55%, respectively, for the same quarter in 2019. return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) of 11.97% and adjusted return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) of 20.02% for the second quarter of 2020 compared to 19.52% and 21.41%, respectively, for the second quarter of 2019.

Heartland reported the following results for the six months ended June 30, 2020:

net income available to common stockholders of $50.2 million or $1.36 per diluted common share, for the six months ended June 30, 2020, compared to $76.7 million or $2.17 per diluted common share for the six months ended June 30, 2019. excluding tax-effected provision for credit losses of $38.2 million and tax-effected acquisition, integration and restructuring costs of $1.6 million, adjusted net income available to common stockholders (non-GAAP) was $90.0 million, or $2.44 of adjusted earnings per diluted common share (non-GAAP), for the six months ended June 30, 2020, compared to $85.4 million (non-GAAP), or $2.42 of adjusted earnings per diluted common share (non-GAAP), for the six months ended June 30, 2019, which excluded tax-effected provision for credit losses of $5.2 million and tax-effected acquisition, integration and restructuring costs of $3.6 million. return on average common equity was 6.32% and return on average assets was 0.73% for the first six months of 2020, compared to 11.13% and 1.35%, respectively, for the same period in 2019. return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) of 9.95% and adjusted return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) of 17.19% for the six months ended June 30, 2020, compared to 17.49% and 19.37%, respectively, for the six months ended June 30, 2019.

"Heartland had a very successful second quarter, which was driven by a solid net interest margin and strong efficiency ratio. In addition, we funded $1.2 billion of Paycheck Protection Program loans, announced the purchase of four banking centers in Phoenix and Scottsdale, Arizona and issued $115 million of preferred stock during the quarter," said Bruce K. Lee, Heartland's president and chief executive officer.

Responses to COVID-19

In the first quarter of 2020, Heartland implemented and continues to operate under its pandemic management plan to assure workplace and employee safety and business resiliency while providing relief and support to customers and communities facing challenges from the impacts of COVID-19, which included the following measures:

employees who can work from home continue to do so, while those who come into bank locations are on rotating teams to limit potential exposure; all in-person events and large meetings are canceled and have transitioned to virtual meetings; expanded time off program and enhanced health care coverage for COVID-19 related testing and treatments, and implemented and extended a 20% wage premium for certain customer-facing and call center employees.

"The health and safety of our employees continues to be our top priority. We are monitoring our markets closely and updating our responses accordingly," Lee said.

The continued economic disruption resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic will make it difficult for some customers to repay the principal and interest on their loans, and Heartland's subsidiary banks have been working with customers to modify the terms of certain existing loans.

The following table shows the total loan exposure as of June 30, 2020, and March 31, 2020, to customer segment profiles that Heartland believes will be more heavily impacted by COVID-19, dollars in thousands:

As of June 30, 2020 As of March 31, 2020 Industry Total Exposure(1) % of Gross Exposure(1) Total Exposure(1) % of Gross Exposure(1) Lodging $ 490,475 4.38 % $ 498,596 4.47 % Multi-family properties 474,610 4.24 436,931 3.92 Retail trade 407,030 3.64 367,727 3.30 Retail properties 369,782 3.31 408,506 3.66 Restaurants and bars 255,701 2.29 247,239 2.22 Nursing homes/assisted living 130,103 1.16 126,267 1.13 Oil and gas 63,973 0.57 56,302 0.50 Childcare facilities 44,968 0.40 48,455 0.43 Gaming 34,618 0.31 34,790 0.31 Total $ 2,271,260 20.30 % $ 2,224,813 19.94 % (1) Total loans outstanding, excluding PPP loans, and unfunded commitments

As of June 30, 2020, loan modifications have been made on approximately $1.10 billion of loans in Heartland's portfolio. Approximately 58% of these modifications are interest only for 90 days, and the remainder are primarily principal and interest deferments for 90 days. The original loan modifications will be expiring throughout the third quarter, and Heartland expects that the majority will be returning to full payment status. However, it is likely that some of the modifications will be extended for an additional 90 days in order to provide the necessary support for certain COVID-19 impacted customers.

Through June 30, 2020, Heartland's subsidiary banks funded approximately 4,800 PPP loans, totaling $1.20 billion. As of June 30, 2020, deferred fees totaling $35.3 million were recorded associated with the PPP loans, of which $3.7 million was recognized in income during the quarter.

The ultimate impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Heartland's financial condition and results of operations will depend on risks and uncertainties, such as the severity and duration of the pandemic, related restrictions on business and consumer activity, and the availability of government programs to alleviate the economic stress of the pandemic. See Heartland's "Safe Harbor Statement" below.

2020 Developments

Adoption of ASU 2016-13, "Financial Instruments - Credit Losses (Topic 326)"

On January 1, 2020, Heartland adopted ASU 2016-13, "Financial Instruments - Credit Losses (Topic 326)," commonly referred to as "CECL." The impact of Heartland's adoption of CECL ("Day 1") resulted in the following:

an increase of $12.1 million to the allowance for credit losses related to loans, which included a reclassification of $6.0 million of purchased credit impaired loan discount on previously acquired loans, and a cumulative-effect adjustment to retained earnings totaling $4.6 million, net of taxes of $1.5 million; an increase of $13.6 million to the allowance for unfunded commitments and a cumulative-effect adjustment to retained earnings totaling $10.2 million, net of taxes of $3.4 million, and established an allowance for credit losses for Heartland's held to maturity debt securities of $158,000 and a cumulative-effect adjustment to retained earnings totaling $118,000, net of taxes of $40,000.

Entered into a Definitive Merger Agreement with AIM Bancshares, Inc.

On February 11, 2020, Heartland entered into a definitive merger agreement to acquire AIM Bancshares, Inc. and its wholly-owned subsidiary, AimBank, headquartered in Levelland, Texas. In the transaction, all issued and outstanding shares of AIM Bancshares stock will be exchanged for shares of Heartland common stock and cash. Shareholders of AIM Bancshares will receive 207.0 shares of Heartland common stock and $685.00 of cash for each share of AIM Bancshares. The transaction value will change due to fluctuations in the price of Heartland common stock and is subject to certain potential adjustments as set forth in the merger agreement. Simultaneous with the closing of the transaction, AimBank will merge with and into Heartland's Lubbock, Texas-based subsidiary, First Bank and Trust. Heartland and AIM Bancshares are currently reviewing the corporate structure and terms of the transaction. As of June 30, 2020, AimBank had total assets of approximately $1.95 billion, which included $1.19 billion of gross loans outstanding, and approximately $1.69 billion of deposits.

Entered into a Purchase and Assumption Agreement with Johnson Financial Group, Inc.

On June 9, 2020, Arizona Bank & Trust (“AB&T”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Heartland headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, entered into a purchase and assumption agreement, pursuant to which AB&T will acquire certain assets and will assume substantially all of the deposits and certain other liabilities of Johnson Bank’s Arizona operations, which includes four banking centers. Johnson Bank is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Johnson Financial Group, Inc. headquartered in Racine, Wisconsin. Johnson Insurance Services is not a part of this transaction.

Under the terms of the purchase and assumption agreement, AB&T will acquire Johnson Bank's Arizona banking centers, which had deposits of approximately $415.3 million and loans of approximately $168.1 million as of June 30. The actual amount of deposits assumed and loans acquired will be determined at closing, which is expected to be in the fourth quarter of 2020.

"We are excited to expand Arizona Bank & Trust's presence in the Phoenix and Scottsdale areas," commented Lynn B. Fuller, Heartland's executive operating chairman.

Issued $115.0 Million of Preferred Equity

On June 26, 2020, Heartland issued and sold 4.6 million depositary shares, each representing a 1/400th interest in a share of 7.00% Fixed-Rate Reset Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series E. The depositary shares are listed on The Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol "HTLFP." The net proceeds of $110.7 million are expected to be used for general corporate purposes, which may include organic and acquired growth, financing investments, capital expenditures, investments in wholly-owned subsidiaries as regulatory capital and repayment of debt.

Net Interest Income Increases and Net Interest Margin Decreases from Second Quarter of 2019

Net interest margin, expressed as a percentage of average earning assets, was 3.81% (3.85% on a fully tax-equivalent basis, non-GAAP) during the second quarter of 2020, compared to 3.81% (3.84% on a fully tax-equivalent basis, non-GAAP) during the first quarter of 2020 and 4.06% (4.10% on a fully tax-equivalent basis, non-GAAP) during the second quarter of 2019.

Total interest income for the second quarter of 2020 was $133.8 million compared to $127.0 million recorded in the second quarter of 2019, an increase of $6.8 million or 5%. The tax-equivalent adjustment for income taxes saved on the interest earned on nontaxable securities and loans was $1.4 million for the second quarter of 2020 and $1.3 million for the second quarter of 2019. With these adjustments, total interest income on a tax-equivalent basis was $135.2 million for the second quarter of 2020, an increase of $6.9 million or 5%, compared to total interest income on a tax-equivalent basis of $128.3 million for the second quarter of 2019.

Average earning assets of $13.10 billion increased $2.55 billion or 24% from the second quarter of 2019, which was primarily attributable to recent acquisitions and loan growth, including PPP loans. The average rate on earning assets decreased 73 basis points to 4.15% for the second quarter of 2020 compared to 4.88% for the same quarter in 2019, which was primarily due to recent decreases in market interest rates and the lower yield on PPP loans, which was 2.64% for the second quarter of 2020.

Total interest expense for the second quarter of 2020 was $9.6 million, a decrease of $10.7 million or 53% from $20.3 million in the second quarter of 2019. The average interest rate paid on Heartland's interest bearing liabilities decreased to 0.47% for the second quarter of 2020 compared to 1.18% for the second quarter of 2019, which was primarily due to recent decreases in market interest rates.

Average interest bearing deposits increased $1.28 billion or 20% to $7.79 billion for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, from $6.50 billion in the same quarter in 2019, which was primarily attributable to recent acquisitions and deposit growth. The average interest rate paid on Heartland's interest bearing deposits decreased 67 basis points to 0.32% for the second quarter of 2020 compared to 0.99% for the same quarter in 2019.

Average borrowings decreased $389,000 or less than 1% to $368.9 million during the first quarter of 2020 from $369.3 million during the same quarter in 2019. The average interest rate paid on Heartland's borrowings was 3.80% for the second quarter of 2020 compared to 4.52% in the second quarter of 2019.

Net interest income was $124.1 million during the second quarter of 2020 compared to $106.7 million during the second quarter of 2019, an increase of $17.4 million or 16%. After the tax-equivalent adjustment discussed above, net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis totaled $125.6 million during the second quarter of 2020 compared to net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis of $108.0 million during the second quarter of 2019, an increase of $17.6 million or 16%.

Noninterest Income Decreases and Noninterest Expense Increases from Second Quarter of 2019

Total noninterest income was $30.6 million during the second quarter of 2020 compared to $32.1 million during the second quarter of 2019, a decrease of $1.4 million or 4%. Significant changes by noninterest income category were:

Service charges and fees decreased $3.7 million or 25% to $11.0 million for the second quarter of 2020 compared to $14.6 million for the second quarter of 2019. Overdraft fees and ATM fees for the second quarter of 2020 totaled $3.4 million compared to $7.1 million for the same quarter of 2019. The decrease was primarily attributable to decreased volume due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the impact of the Durbin Amendment, which was effective for Heartland on July 1, 2019.

Loan servicing income totaled $379,000 for the second quarter of 2020 compared to $1.3 million for the second quarter of 2019, which was a decrease of $959,000 or 72%. The decrease was attributable to the sale of the mortgage servicing rights of Dubuque Bank and Trust Company in the second quarter of 2019.

Net gains on sale of loans held for sale totaled $7.9 million during the second quarter of 2020 compared to $4.3 million during the same quarter in 2019, which was an increase of $3.5 million or 81%, primarily due to an increase in residential mortgage loan activity in response to the recent declines in mortgage interest rates.

For the second quarter of 2020, total noninterest expense was $90.4 million compared to $75.1 million during the second quarter of 2019, an increase of $15.3 million or 20%. Significant changes by noninterest expense category were:

Net loss on sales/valuations of assets increased $19.0 million as losses totaled $701,000 in the second quarter of 2020 compared to gains of $18.3 million in the second quarter of 2019. The gains recorded in 2019 were related to branch sales and the sale of the mortgage servicing rights of Dubuque Bank and Trust Company.

Heartland's effective tax rate was 19.75% for the second quarter of 2020 compared to 23.12% for the second quarter of 2019. The following items impacted Heartland's second quarter 2020 and 2019 tax calculations:

Solar energy tax credits of $798,000 and $911,000 for the second quarter of 2020 and 2019, respectively. Federal low-income housing tax credits of $195,000 and $281,000 for the second quarter of 2020 and 2019, respectively. New markets tax credits of $75,000 during the second quarter of 2020 compared to $0 in the second quarter of 2019. Tax-exempt interest income as a percentage of pre-tax income increased to 14.19% during the second quarter of 2020 compared to 8.09% for the second quarter of 2019. Tax expense of $66,000 in the second quarter of 2020 compared to $64,000 in the second quarter of 2019 resulting from the vesting of restricted stock unit awards.

Total Assets Increase, Total Loans Increase and Deposits Increase Since December 31, 2019

Total assets were $15.0 billion at June 30, 2020, an increase of $1.82 billion or 14% from $13.21 billion at year-end 2019. Securities represented 28% and 26% of total assets at June 30, 2020, and December 31, 2019, respectively.

Total loans held to maturity were $9.25 billion at June 30, 2020, and $8.37 billion at December 31, 2019, which was an increase of $878.9 million or 11%. Loan changes by category were:

Commercial and business lending, which includes commercial and industrial, Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP"), and owner occupied commercial real estate loans, increased $918.6 million or 23% to $4.92 billion at June 30, 2020, compared to $4.00 billion at December 31, 2019. Excluding $1.12 billion of PPP loans, commercial and business lending decreased $205.8 million or 5% since year-end 2019. Commercial real estate lending, which includes non-owner occupied commercial real estate and construction loans, increased $136.5 million or 5% to $2.66 billion at June 30, 2020 from $2.52 billion at year-end 2019. Agricultural and agricultural real estate loans totaled $520.8 million at June 30, 2020, compared to $565.8 million at December 31, 2019, which was a decrease of $45.1 million or 8%.

Residential mortgage loans decreased $96.5 million or 12% to $735.8 million at June 30, 2020, from $832.3 million at December 31, 2019.

Consumer loans decreased $34.6 million or 8% to $408.7 million at June 30, 2020, compared to $443.3 million at December 31, 2019.

Total deposits were $12.71 billion as of June 30, 2020, compared to $11.04 billion at year-end 2019, an increase of $1.66 billion or 15%. Deposit changes by category were:

Demand deposits increased $1.29 billion or 36% to $4.83 billion at June 30, 2020, compared to $3.54 billion at December 31, 2019.

Savings deposits increased $502.9 million or 8% to $6.81 billion at June 30, 2020, from $6.31 billion at December 31, 2019.

Time deposits decreased $125.8 million or 11% to $1.07 billion at June 30, 2020 from $1.19 billion at December 31, 2019.

Growth in non-time deposits was positively impacted by federal government stimulus payments and other COVID-19 relief programs.

Provision and Allowance for Credit Losses for Loans Increase Since December 31, 2019

Heartland's allowance for credit losses for loans totaled $119.9 million and $70.4 million at June 30, 2020, and December 31, 2019, respectively. The allowance for credit losses for loans totaled $82.5 million after the adoption of CECL on January 1, 2020, which was an increase of $12.1 million since year-end 2019. Provision expense for the second quarter of 2020 totaled $25.0 million compared to $19.9 million for the first quarter of 2020 and $4.9 million in the second quarter of 2019. Heartland recorded $11.6 million of provision expense for one fracking sand company relationship that was individually assessed for allowance for credit losses in the second quarter.

The allowance for credit losses for loans at June 30, 2020, was 1.30% of loans compared to 0.84% of loans at December 31, 2019. Net charge offs for the second quarter of 2020 totaled $2.4 million compared to $3.7 million for the second quarter of 2019, which was a decrease of $1.3 million or 35%. Heartland expects that net charge offs will increase in the second half of 2020 as customers’ ability to repay loans is adversely impacted by economic disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Heartland's allowance for unfunded commitments totaled $13.9 million after the adoption of CECL on January 1, 2020. Heartland recorded $1.9 million of provision for credit losses related to unfunded loan commitments in the second quarter of 2020. At June 30, 2020, the allowance for unfunded commitments was $17.4 million, and unfunded loan commitments totaled $3.06 billion.

The total allowance for credit related lending losses was $137.3 million at June 30, 2020, which was 1.49% of loans as of June 30, 2020.

Nonperforming Assets Increase Since December 31, 2019

Nonperforming assets increased $11.0 million or 13% to $98.5 million or 0.66% of total assets at June 30, 2020, compared to $87.6 million or 0.66% of total assets at December 31, 2019. Nonperforming loans were $93.0 million or 1.01% of total loans at June 30, 2020, compared to $80.7 million or 0.96% of total loans at December 31, 2019. Included in new nonperforming loans at June 30, 2020 was one fracking sand company relationship with an unpaid principal balance of $14.6 million. At June 30, 2020, loans delinquent 30-89 days were 0.22% of total loans compared to 0.33% of total loans at December 31, 2019. Heartland expects that nonperforming assets and delinquent loans will increase through 2020 as customers’ ability to repay loans is adversely impacted by economic disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains references to financial measures which are not defined by generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Management believes the non-GAAP measures are helpful for investors to analyze and evaluate Heartland's financial condition and operating results. However, these non-GAAP measures have inherent limitations and should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP. Additionally, because non-GAAP measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare the non-GAAP measures in this press release with other companies' non-GAAP measures. Reconciliations of each non-GAAP measure to the most directly comparable GAAP measure may be found in the financial tables in this press release.

Below are the non-GAAP measures included in this press release, management's reason for including each measure and the method of calculating each measure:

Annualized return on average tangible common equity is net income available to common stockholders plus core deposit and customer relationship intangibles amortization, net of tax, divided by average common equity less goodwill and core deposit and customer relationship intangibles, net. This measure is included as it is considered to be a critical metric to analyze and evaluate use of equity, financial condition and capital strength. Annualized net interest margin, fully tax-equivalent, adjusts net interest income for the tax-favored status of certain loans and securities. Management believes this measure enhances the comparability of net interest income arising from taxable and tax-exempt sources. Efficiency ratio, fully tax equivalent, expresses noninterest expenses as a percentage of fully tax-equivalent net interest income and noninterest income. This efficiency ratio is presented on a tax-equivalent basis which adjusts net interest income and noninterest expenses for the tax favored status of certain loans, securities, and tax credit projects. Management believes the presentation of this non-GAAP measure provides supplemental useful information for proper understanding of the financial results as it enhances the comparability of income and expenses arising from taxable and nontaxable sources and excludes specific items as noted in reconciliation contained in this press release. Tangible book value per common share is total common equity less goodwill and core deposit and customer relationship intangibles, net, divided by common shares outstanding, net of treasury. This measure is included as it is considered to be a critical metric to analyze and evaluate use of equity, financial condition and capital strength. Tangible common equity ratio is total common equity less goodwill and core deposit and customer relationship intangibles, net, divided by total assets less goodwill and core deposit and customer relationship intangibles, net. This measure is included as it is considered to be a critical metric to analyze and evaluate financial condition and capital strength. Annualized return on average tangible common equity is net income excluding intangible amortization calculated as (1) net income excluding tax-effected core deposit and customer relationship intangibles amortization, divided by (2) average common equity less goodwill and core deposit and customer relationship intangibles, net. This measure is included as it is considered to be a critical metric to analyze and evaluate use of equity, financial condition and capital strength. Adjusted net income, adjusted return on average tangible common equity and adjusted diluted earnings per share exclude tax-effected provision for credit losses and acquisition, integration and restructuring costs. Management believes the presentation of these non-GAAP measures are useful to compare net income, return on average tangible common equity and earnings per share results excluding the variability of credit loss provisions and acquisition, integration and restructuring costs.

-FINANCIAL TABLES FOLLOW-

HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA For the Quarter Ended

June 30, For the Six Months Ended

June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Interest Income Interest and fees on loans $ 107,005 $ 106,027 $ 213,419 $ 206,483 Interest on securities: Taxable 23,362 16,123 45,093 31,999 Nontaxable 3,344 2,554 5,527 5,647 Interest on federal funds sold — — — 4 Interest on deposits with other banks and short-term investments 54 2,299 775 3,591 Total Interest Income 133,765 127,003 264,814 247,724 Interest Expense Interest on deposits 6,134 16,138 20,716 29,351 Interest on short-term borrowings 61 338 357 1,227 Interest on other borrowings 3,424 3,819 7,084 7,483 Total Interest Expense 9,619 20,295 28,157 38,061 Net Interest Income 124,146 106,708 236,657 209,663 Provision for credit losses 26,796 4,918 48,316 6,553 Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses 97,350 101,790 188,341 203,110 Noninterest Income Service charges and fees 10,972 14,629 22,993 27,423 Loan servicing income 379 1,338 1,342 3,067 Trust fees 4,977 4,825 9,999 9,299 Brokerage and insurance commissions 595 1,028 1,328 1,762 Securities gains, net 2,006 3,580 3,664 5,155 Unrealized gain/ (loss) on equity securities, net 680 112 449 370 Net gains on sale of loans held for sale 7,857 4,343 12,517 7,519 Valuation adjustment on servicing rights 9 (364) (1,556) (953) Income on bank owned life insurance 1,167 888 1,665 1,787 Other noninterest income 1,995 1,682 4,053 3,349 Total Noninterest Income 30,637 32,061 56,454 58,778 Noninterest Expense Salaries and employee benefits 50,118 49,895 100,075 100,180 Occupancy 6,502 6,426 12,973 13,033 Furniture and equipment 2,993 3,136 6,101 5,828 Professional fees 13,676 14,344 26,149 25,366 Advertising 995 2,609 3,200 4,929 Core deposit and customer relationship intangibles amortization 2,696 3,313 5,677 6,155 Other real estate and loan collection expenses, net 203 162 537 863 (Gain)/loss on sales/valuations of assets, net 701 (18,286) 717 (21,290) Acquisition, integration and restructuring costs 673 929 2,049 4,543 Partnership investment in tax credit projects 791 1,465 975 1,940 Other noninterest expenses 11,091 11,105 22,845 21,781 Total Noninterest Expense 90,439 75,098 181,298 163,328 Income Before Income Taxes 37,548 58,753 63,497 98,560 Income taxes 7,417 13,584 13,326 21,894 Net Income $ 30,131 $ 45,169 $ 50,171 $ 76,666 Earnings per common share-diluted $ 0.82 $ 1.26 $ 1.36 $ 2.17 Weighted average shares outstanding-diluted 36,915,630 35,879,259 36,919,555 35,295,407









HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA For the Quarter Ended 6/30/2020 3/31/2020 12/31/2019 9/30/2019 6/30/2019 Interest Income Interest and fees on loans $ 107,005 $ 106,414 $ 107,566 $ 110,566 $ 106,027 Interest on securities: Taxable 23,362 21,731 22,581 18,567 16,123 Nontaxable 3,344 2,183 2,102 2,119 2,554 Interest on federal funds sold — — — — — Interest on deposits with other banks and short-term investments 54 721 953 2,151 2,299 Total Interest Income 133,765 131,049 133,202 133,403 127,003 Interest Expense Interest on deposits 6,134 14,582 16,401 17,982 16,138 Interest on short-term borrowings 61 296 271 250 338 Interest on other borrowings 3,424 3,660 3,785 3,850 3,819 Total Interest Expense 9,619 18,538 20,457 22,082 20,295 Net Interest Income 124,146 112,511 112,745 111,321 106,708 Provision for credit losses 26,796 21,520 4,903 5,201 4,918 Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses 97,350 90,991 107,842 106,120 101,790 Noninterest Income Service charges and fees 10,972 12,021 12,368 12,366 14,629 Loan servicing income 379 963 955 821 1,338 Trust fees 4,977 5,022 5,141 4,959 4,825 Brokerage and insurance commissions 595 733 1,062 962 1,028 Securities gains, net 2,006 1,658 491 2,013 3,580 Unrealized gain/ (loss) on equity securities, net 680 (231) 11 144 112 Net gains on sale of loans held for sale 7,857 4,660 3,363 4,673 4,343 Valuation adjustment on servicing rights 9 (1,565) 668 (626) (364) Income on bank owned life insurance 1,167 498 1,117 881 888 Other noninterest income 1,995 2,058 2,854 3,207 1,682 Total Noninterest Income 30,637 25,817 28,030 29,400 32,061 Noninterest Expense Salaries and employee benefits 50,118 49,957 50,234 49,927 49,895 Occupancy 6,502 6,471 5,802 6,594 6,426 Furniture and equipment 2,993 3,108 3,323 2,862 3,136 Professional fees 13,676 12,473 11,082 11,276 14,344 Advertising 995 2,205 2,274 2,622 2,609 Core deposit and customer relationship intangibles amortization 2,696 2,981 2,918 2,899 3,313 Other real estate and loan collection expenses, net 203 334 261 (89) 162 (Gain)/loss on sales/valuations of assets, net 701 16 1,512 356 (18,286) Acquisition, integration and restructuring costs 673 1,376 537 1,500 929 Partnership investment in tax credit projects 791 184 3,038 3,052 1,465 Other noninterest expenses 11,091 11,754 11,885 11,968 11,105 Total Noninterest Expense 90,439 90,859 92,866 92,967 75,098 Income Before Income Taxes 37,548 25,949 43,006 42,553 58,753 Income taxes 7,417 5,909 5,155 7,941 13,584 Net Income $ 30,131 $ 20,040 $ 37,851 $ 34,612 $ 45,169 Earnings per common share-diluted $ 0.82 $ 0.54 $ 1.03 $ 0.94 $ 1.26 Weighted average shares outstanding-diluted 36,915,630 36,895,591 36,840,519 36,835,191 35,879,259









HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA As of 6/30/2020 3/31/2020 12/31/2019 9/30/2019 6/30/2019 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 211,429 $ 175,587 $ 206,607 $ 243,395 $ 198,664 Interest bearing deposits with other banks and short-term investments 242,149 64,156 172,127 204,372 443,475 Cash and cash equivalents 453,578 239,743 378,734 447,767 642,139 Time deposits in other financial institutions 3,128 3,568 3,564 3,711 4,430 Securities: Carried at fair value 4,126,351 3,488,621 3,312,796 3,020,568 2,561,887 Held to maturity, at cost, less allowance for credit losses 90,579 91,875 91,324 87,965 88,166 Other investments, at cost 35,902 35,370 31,321 29,042 31,366 Loans held for sale 54,382 22,957 26,748 35,427 34,575 Loans: Held to maturity 9,246,830 8,374,236 8,367,917 7,971,608 7,853,051 Allowance for credit losses (119,937) (97,350) (70,395) (66,222) (63,850) Loans, net 9,126,893 8,276,886 8,297,522 7,905,386 7,789,201 Premises, furniture and equipment, net 198,481 200,960 200,525 199,235 198,329 Goodwill 446,345 446,345 446,345 427,097 427,097 Core deposit and customer relationship intangibles, net 43,011 45,707 48,688 49,819 52,718 Servicing rights, net 5,469 5,220 6,736 6,271 7,180 Cash surrender value on life insurance 172,813 172,140 171,625 171,471 170,421 Other real estate, net 5,539 6,074 6,914 6,425 6,646 Other assets 263,682 259,043 186,755 179,078 146,135 Total Assets $ 15,026,153 $ 13,294,509 $ 13,209,597 $ 12,569,262 $ 12,160,290 Liabilities and Equity Liabilities Deposits: Demand $ 4,831,151 $ 3,696,974 $ 3,543,863 $ 3,581,127 $ 3,426,758 Savings 6,810,296 6,366,610 6,307,425 5,770,754 5,533,503 Time 1,067,252 1,110,441 1,193,043 1,117,975 1,148,296 Total deposits 12,708,699 11,174,025 11,044,331 10,469,856 10,108,557 Short-term borrowings 88,631 121,442 182,626 107,853 107,260 Other borrowings 306,459 276,150 275,773 278,417 282,863 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 174,987 169,178 128,730 149,293 139,823 Total Liabilities 13,278,776 11,740,795 11,631,460 11,005,419 10,638,503 Stockholders' Equity Preferred equity 110,705 — — — — Common stock 36,845 36,807 36,704 36,696 36,690 Capital surplus 844,202 842,780 839,857 838,543 837,150 Retained earnings 723,067 700,298 702,502 670,816 642,808 Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss) 32,558 (26,171) (926) 17,788 5,139 Total Equity 1,747,377 1,553,714 1,578,137 1,563,843 1,521,787 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 15,026,153 $ 13,294,509 $ 13,209,597 $ 12,569,262 $ 12,160,290













HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA AND FULL TIME EQUIVALENT EMPLOYEE DATA For the Quarter Ended 6/30/2020 3/31/2020 12/31/2019 9/30/2019 6/30/2019 Average Balances Assets $ 14,391,856 $ 13,148,173 $ 12,798,770 $ 12,293,332 $ 11,708,538 Loans, net of unearned 9,186,913 8,364,220 8,090,476 7,883,678 7,648,562 Deposits 12,288,378 10,971,193 10,704,643 10,253,643 9,790,756 Earning assets 13,103,159 11,891,455 11,580,295 11,102,581 10,552,166 Interest bearing liabilities 8,155,753 7,841,941 7,513,701 7,174,944 6,872,449 Common equity 1,574,902 1,619,682 1,570,258 1,541,369 1,442,388 Total stockholders' equity 1,580,997 1,619,682 1,570,258 1,541,369 1,442,388 Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)(1) 1,083,834 1,125,705 1,087,495 1,062,568 981,878 Key Performance Ratios Annualized return on average assets 0.84 % 0.61 % 1.17 % 1.12 % 1.55 % Annualized return on average common equity (GAAP) 7.69 4.98 9.56 8.91 12.56 Annualized return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)(1) 11.97 8.00 14.65 13.78 19.52 Annualized adjusted return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)(1) 20.02 14.46 16.22 15.76 21.41 Annualized ratio of net charge-offs to average loans 0.11 0.24 0.04 0.14 0.19 Annualized net interest margin (GAAP) 3.81 3.81 3.86 3.98 4.06 Annualized net interest margin, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)(1) 3.85 3.84 3.90 4.02 4.10 Efficiency ratio, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)(1) 55.75 61.82 60.31 60.85 64.13 (1) Refer to "Non-GAAP Measures" in this earnings release for additional information on the usage and presentation of these non-GAAP measures, and refer to these financial tables for the reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.

For the Quarter Ended

June 30, For the Six Months Ended

June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Average Balances Assets $ 14,391,856 $ 11,708,538 $ 13,770,015 $ 11,489,095 Loans, net of unearned 9,186,913 7,648,562 8,775,566 7,531,360 Deposits 12,288,378 9,790,756 11,629,785 9,574,680 Earning assets 13,103,159 10,552,166 12,497,307 10,342,229 Interest bearing liabilities 8,155,753 6,872,449 7,998,847 6,747,990 Common equity 1,574,902 1,442,388 1,597,292 1,389,612 Total stockholders' equity 1,580,997 1,442,388 1,600,340 1,389,612 Tangible common stockholders' equity 1,083,834 981,878 1,104,770 940,217 Key Performance Ratios Annualized return on average assets 0.84 % 1.55 % 0.73 % 1.35 % Annualized return on average common equity (GAAP) 7.69 12.56 6.32 11.13 Annualized return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)(1) 11.97 19.52 9.95 17.49 Annualized adjusted return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)(1) 20.02 21.41 17.19 19.37 Annualized ratio of net charge-offs to average loans 0.11 0.19 0.17 0.12 Annualized net interest margin (GAAP) 3.81 4.06 3.81 4.09 Annualized net interest margin, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)(1) 3.85 4.10 3.85 4.14 Efficiency ratio, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)(1) 55.75 64.13 58.64 64.52 (1) Refer to "Non-GAAP Measures" in this earnings release for additional information on the usage and presentation of these non-GAAP measures, and refer to these financial tables for the reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.





HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AND FULL TIME EQUIVALENT EMPLOYEE DATA As of and for the Quarter Ended 6/30/2020 3/31/2020 12/31/2019 9/30/2019 6/30/2019 Common Share Data Book value per common share $ 44.42 $ 42.21 $ 43.00 $ 42.62 $ 41.48 Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)(1) $ 31.14 $ 28.84 $ 29.51 $ 29.62 $ 28.40 Common shares outstanding, net of treasury stock 36,844,744 36,807,217 36,704,278 36,696,190 36,690,061 Tangible common equity ratio (non-GAAP)(1) 7.89 % 8.29 % 8.52 % 8.99 % 8.92 % Other Selected Trend Information Effective tax rate 19.75 % 22.77 % 11.99 % 18.66 % 23.12 % Full time equivalent employees 1,821 1,817 1,908 1,962 2,040 Loans Held to Maturity(2) Commercial and industrial $ 2,364,400 $ 2,550,490 $ 2,530,809 $ 2,388,861 $ 2,325,025 Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") 1,124,430 — — — — Owner occupied commercial real estate 1,433,271 1,431,038 1,472,704 1,392,415 1,354,996 Commercial and business lending 4,922,101 3,981,528 4,003,513 3,781,276 3,680,021 Non-owner occupied commercial real estate 1,543,623 1,551,787 1,495,877 1,378,020 1,372,343 Real estate construction 1,115,843 1,069,700 1,027,081 980,298 943,109 Commercial real estate lending 2,659,466 2,621,487 2,522,958 2,358,318 2,315,452 Total commercial lending 7,581,567 6,603,015 6,526,471 6,139,594 5,995,473 Agricultural and agricultural real estate 520,773 550,107 565,837 571,596 559,054 Residential mortgage 735,762 792,540 832,277 823,056 849,576 Consumer 408,728 428,574 443,332 437,362 448,948 Total loans held to maturity $ 9,246,830 $ 8,374,236 $ 8,367,917 $ 7,971,608 $ 7,853,051 Total unfunded loan commitments $ 3,065,283 $ 2,782,679 $ 2,973,732 $ 2,659,729 $ 2,530,946 (1) Refer to "Non-GAAP Measures" in this earnings release for additional information on the usage and presentation of these non-GAAP measures, and refer to these financial tables for the reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures. (2) In conjunction with the adoption of ASU 2016-13, Heartland reclassified loan balances to more closely align with FDIC codes. All prior period balances have been adjusted.





CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA As of and for the Quarter Ended 6/30/2020 3/31/2020 12/31/2019 9/30/2019 6/30/2019 Allowance for Credit Losses-Loans Balance, beginning of period $ 97,350 $ 70,395 $ 66,222 $ 63,850 $ 62,639 Impact of ASU 2016-13 adoption — 12,071 — — — Provision for credit losses 25,007 19,865 4,903 5,201 4,918 Charge-offs (3,564) (6,301) (2,018) (4,842) (4,780) Recoveries 1,144 1,320 1,288 2,013 1,073 Balance, end of period $ 119,937 $ 97,350 $ 70,395 $ 66,222 $ 63,850 Allowance for Unfunded Commitments(1) Balance, beginning of period $ 15,468 $ 248 $ — $ — $ — Impact of ASU 2016-13 adoption — 13,604 — — — Provision for credit losses 1,924 1,616 — — — Balance, end of period $ 17,392 $ 15,468 $ — $ — $ — Allowance for lending related credit losses $ 137,329 $ 112,818 $ 70,395 $ 66,222 $ 63,850 Provision for Credit Losses Provision for credit losses-loans $ 25,007 $ 19,865 $ 4,903 $ 5,201 $ 4,918 Provision for credit losses-unfunded commitments 1,924 1,616 — — — Provision for credit losses-held to maturity securities(2) (135) 39 — — — Total provision for credit losses $ 26,796 $ 21,520 $ 4,903 $ 5,201 $ 4,918 (1) Prior to the adoption of ASU 2016-13, the allowance for unfunded commitments was immaterial and therefore prior periods have not been shown in this table. (2) Prior to ASU 2016-13, there was no requirement to record provision for credit losses for held to maturity securities.





CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA As of and for the Quarter Ended 6/30/2020 3/31/2020 12/31/2019 9/30/2019 6/30/2019 Asset Quality Nonaccrual loans $ 91,609 $ 79,280 $ 76,548 $ 72,208 $ 79,619 Loans past due ninety days or more 1,360 — 4,105 40 285 Other real estate owned 5,539 6,074 6,914 6,425 6,646 Other repossessed assets 29 17 11 13 39 Total nonperforming assets $ 98,537 $ 85,371 $ 87,578 $ 78,686 $ 86,589 Performing troubled debt restructured loans $ 2,636 $ 2,858 $ 3,794 $ 3,199 $ 3,539 Nonperforming Assets Activity Balance, beginning of period $ 85,371 $ 87,578 $ 78,686 $ 86,589 $ 84,399 Net loan charge offs (2,420) (4,981) (730) (2,829) (3,707) New nonperforming loans 26,857 15,796 13,751 6,818 13,688 Acquired nonperforming assets — — 3,262 — 230 Reduction of nonperforming loans(1) (9,911) (11,937) (5,859) (8,861) (6,246) Net OREO/repossessed assets sales proceeds and losses (1,360) (1,085) (1,532) (3,031) (1,775) Balance, end of period $ 98,537 $ 85,371 $ 87,578 $ 78,686 $ 86,589 Asset Quality Ratios Ratio of nonperforming loans to total loans 1.01 % 0.95 % 0.96 % 0.91 % 1.02 % Ratio of nonperforming loans and performing trouble debt restructured loans to total loans 1.03 0.98 1.01 0.95 1.06 Ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets 0.66 0.64 0.66 0.63 0.71 Annualized ratio of net loan charge-offs to average loans 0.11 0.24 0.04 0.14 0.19 Allowance for loan credit losses as a percent of loans 1.30 1.16 0.84 0.83 0.81 Allowance for lending related credit losses as a percent of loans(2) 1.49 1.35 0.84 0.83 0.81 Allowance for loan credit losses as a percent of nonperforming loans 129.01 122.79 87.28 91.66 79.91 Loans delinquent 30-89 days as a percent of total loans 0.22 0.38 0.33 0.28 0.31 (1) Includes principal reductions, transfers to performing status and transfers to OREO.





HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS For the Quarter Ended June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 June 30, 2019 Average

Balance Interest Rate Average

Balance Interest Rate Average

Balance Interest Rate Earning Assets Securities: Taxable $ 3,375,245 $ 23,362 2.78 % $ 3,132,103 $ 21,731 2.79 % $ 2,217,863 $ 16,123 2.92 % Nontaxable(1) 433,329 4,233 3.93 288,535 2,763 3.85 324,164 3,233 4.00 Total securities 3,808,574 27,595 2.91 3,420,638 24,494 2.88 2,542,027 19,356 3.05 Interest on deposits with other banks and short-term investments 210,347 54 0.10 181,320 721 1.60 424,262 2,299 2.17 Federal funds sold — — — — — — — — — Loans:(2)(3) Commercial and industrial(1) 2,453,066 30,759 5.04 2,607,513 32,454 5.01 2,436,443 31,991 5.27 PPP loans 916,405 6,017 2.64 — — — — — — Owner occupied commercial real estate 1,426,019 17,670 4.98 1,433,160 18,581 5.21 1,312,149 18,659 5.70 Non-owner occupied commercial real estate 1,540,958 19,055 4.97 1,472,268 19,530 5.34 1,134,298 17,683 6.25 Real estate construction 1,100,514 12,589 4.60 1,045,836 12,845 4.94 900,733 13,195 5.88 Agricultural and agricultural real estate 532,668 6,171 4.66 552,968 7,039 5.12 566,315 7,465 5.29 Residential mortgage 795,149 9,586 4.85 819,730 10,421 5.11 872,633 11,129 5.12 Consumer 422,134 5,685 5.42 432,745 6,095 5.66 425,991 6,494 6.11 Less: allowance for loan losses (102,675) — — (74,723) — — (62,685) — — Net loans 9,084,238 107,532 4.76 8,289,497 106,965 5.19 7,585,877 106,616 5.64 Total earning assets 13,103,159 135,181 4.15 % 11,891,455 132,180 4.47 % 10,552,166 128,271 4.88 % Nonearning Assets 1,288,697 1,256,718 1,156,372 Total Assets $ 14,391,856 $ 13,148,173 $ 11,708,538 Interest Bearing Liabilities Savings $ 6,690,504 $ 2,372 0.14 % $ 6,277,528 $ 10,082 0.65 % $ 5,360,355 $ 11,895 0.89 % Time deposits 1,096,386 3,762 1.38 1,146,619 4,500 1.58 1,142,842 4,243 1.49 Short-term borrowings 82,200 61 0.30 141,807 296 0.84 92,977 338 1.46 Other borrowings 286,663 3,424 4.80 275,987 3,660 5.33 276,275 3,819 5.54 Total interest bearing liabilities 8,155,753 9,619 0.47 % 7,841,941 18,538 0.95 % 6,872,449 20,295 1.18 Noninterest Bearing Liabilities Noninterest bearing deposits 4,501,488 3,547,046 3,287,559 Accrued interest and other liabilities 153,618 139,504 106,142 Total noninterest bearing liabilities 4,655,106 3,686,550 3,393,701 Equity 1,580,997 1,619,682 1,442,388 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 14,391,856 $ 13,148,173 $ 11,708,538 Net interest income, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)(4) $ 125,562 $ 113,642 $ 107,976 Net interest spread(1) 3.68 % 3.52 % 3.70 % Net interest income, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)(4) to total earning assets 3.85 % 3.84 % 4.10 % Interest bearing liabilities to earning assets 62.24 % 65.95 % 65.13 % (1) Computed on a tax-equivalent basis using an effective tax rate of 21%. (2) Nonaccrual loans and loans held for sale are included in the average loans outstanding. (3) In conjunction with the adoption of ASU 2016-13, Heartland reclassified loan balances to more closely align with FDIC codes. All prior period balances have been adjusted. (4) Refer to "Non-GAAP Measures" in this earnings release for additional information on the usage and presentation of these non-GAAP measures, and refer to these financial tables for the reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.

HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 June 30, 2019 Average

Balance Interest Rate Average

Balance Interest Rate Earning Assets Securities: Taxable $ 3,253,675 $ 45,093 2.79 % $ 2,193,576 $ 31,999 2.94 % Nontaxable(1) 360,932 6,996 3.90 357,757 7,148 4.03 Total securities 3,614,607 52,089 2.90 2,551,333 39,147 3.09 Interest bearing deposits with other banks and other short-term investments 195,833 775 0.80 321,922 3,591 2.25 Federal funds sold — — — 278 4 2.90 Loans:(2)(3) Commercial and industrial(1) 2,530,349 63,213 5.02 2,381,953 62,380 5.28 PPP loans 458,202 6,017 2.64 — — — Owner occupied commercial real estate 1,429,560 36,251 5.10 1,285,930 36,190 5.68 Non-owner occupied commercial real estate 1,506,583 38,585 5.15 1,130,756 35,106 6.26 Real estate construction 1,073,175 25,434 4.77 866,548 25,066 5.83 Agricultural and agricultural real estate 542,818 13,210 4.89 567,330 14,668 5.21 Residential mortgage 807,440 20,007 4.98 878,691 21,415 4.91 Consumer 427,439 11,780 5.54 420,152 12,837 6.16 Less: allowance for loan losses (88,699) — — (62,664) — — Net loans 8,686,867 214,497 4.97 7,468,696 207,662 5.61 Total earning assets 12,497,307 267,361 4.30 % 10,342,229 250,404 4.88 % Nonearning Assets 1,272,708 1,146,866 Total Assets $ 13,770,015 $ 11,489,095 Interest Bearing Liabilities Savings $ 6,484,016 $ 12,454 0.39 % $ 5,241,428 $ 21,978 0.85 % Time deposits 1,121,502 8,262 1.48 1,089,091 7,373 1.37 Short-term borrowings 112,004 357 0.64 143,901 1,227 1.72 Other borrowings 281,325 7,084 5.06 273,570 7,483 5.52 Total interest bearing liabilities 7,998,847 28,157 0.71 % 6,747,990 38,061 1.14 % Noninterest Bearing Liabilities Noninterest bearing deposits 4,024,267 3,244,161 Accrued interest and other liabilities 146,561 107,332 Total noninterest bearing liabilities 4,170,828 3,351,493 Stockholders' Equity 1,600,340 1,389,612 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 13,770,015 $ 11,489,095 Net interest income, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)(4) $ 239,204 $ 212,343 Net interest spread(1) 3.59 % 3.74 % Net interest income, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)(4) to total earning assets 3.85 % 4.14 % Interest bearing liabilities to earning assets 64.00 % 65.25 % (1) Computed on a tax-equivalent basis using an effective tax rate of 21%. (2) Nonaccrual loans and loans held for sale are included in the average loans outstanding. (3) In conjunction with the adoption of ASU 2016-13, Heartland reclassified loan balances to more closely align with FDIC codes. All prior period balances have been adjusted. (4) Refer to "Non-GAAP Measures" in this earnings release for additional information on the usage and presentation of these non-GAAP measures, and refer to these financial tables for the reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.





HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC. SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA - SUBSIDIARY BANKS (Unaudited) DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS As of and For the Quarter Ended 6/30/2020 3/31/2020 12/31/2019 9/30/2019 6/30/2019 Total Assets Citywide Banks $ 2,546,942 $ 2,271,889 $ 2,294,512 $ 2,335,811 $ 2,261,591 New Mexico Bank & Trust 1,899,194 1,670,097 1,763,037 1,607,498 1,534,236 Dubuque Bank and Trust Company 1,849,035 1,591,312 1,646,105 1,547,014 1,680,539 Illinois Bank & Trust 1,470,000 1,295,984 1,301,172 839,721 852,830 Bank of Blue Valley 1,380,159 1,222,358 1,307,688 1,346,342 1,319,226 First Bank & Trust 1,256,710 1,163,181 1,137,714 1,158,320 1,088,796 Wisconsin Bank & Trust 1,203,108 1,079,582 1,090,412 1,032,016 1,042,463 Premier Valley Bank 1,031,899 889,280 903,220 888,401 847,076 Arizona Bank & Trust 970,775 866,107 784,240 695,236 732,783 Minnesota Bank & Trust 951,236 778,724 718,724 718,035 631,339 Rocky Mountain Bank 590,764 576,245 532,191 528,094 503,126 Total Deposits Citywide Banks $ 2,147,642 $ 1,868,404 $ 1,829,217 $ 1,895,894 $ 1,833,259 New Mexico Bank & Trust 1,698,584 1,451,041 1,565,070 1,413,170 1,346,304 Dubuque Bank and Trust Company 1,496,559 1,363,164 1,290,756 1,275,131 1,157,881 Illinois Bank & Trust 1,318,866 1,139,945 1,167,905 768,267 769,577 Bank of Blue Valley 1,138,818 1,008,362 1,016,743 1,091,243 1,077,183 First Bank & Trust 959,886 900,399 893,419 903,410 844,793 Wisconsin Bank & Trust 1,050,766 920,168 941,109 880,217 892,020 Premier Valley Bank 869,165 706,479 707,814 719,141 689,384 Arizona Bank & Trust 865,430 754,464 693,975 578,694 646,728 Minnesota Bank & Trust 820,199 648,560 574,369 600,175 515,310 Rocky Mountain Bank 519,029 496,465 468,314 462,825 438,349









HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA AND FULL TIME EQUIVALENT EMPLOYEE DATA For the Quarter Ended 6/30/2020 3/31/2020 12/31/2019 9/30/2019 6/30/2019 Reconciliation of Annualized Return on Average Tangible Common Equity (non-GAAP) Net income (GAAP) $ 30,131 $ 20,040 $ 37,851 $ 34,612 $ 45,169 Plus core deposit and customer relationship intangibles amortization, net of tax(1) 2,130 2,355 2,305 2,291 2,617 Net income excluding intangible amortization (non-GAAP) $ 32,261 $ 22,395 $ 40,156 $ 36,903 $ 47,786 Average common equity (GAAP) $ 1,574,902 $ 1,619,682 $ 1,570,258 $ 1,541,369 $ 1,442,388 Less average goodwill 446,345 446,345 433,374 427,097 410,642 Less average core deposit and customer relationship intangibles, net 44,723 47,632 49,389 51,704 49,868 Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 1,083,834 $ 1,125,705 $ 1,087,495 $ 1,062,568 $ 981,878 Annualized return on average common equity (GAAP) 7.69 % 4.98 % 9.56 % 8.91 % 12.56 % Annualized return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 11.97 % 8.00 % 14.65 % 13.78 % 19.52 % Reconciliation of Annualized Net Interest Margin, Fully Tax-Equivalent (non-GAAP) Net Interest Income (GAAP) $ 124,146 $ 112,511 $ 112,745 $ 111,321 $ 106,708 Plus tax-equivalent adjustment(1) 1,416 1,131 1,109 1,140 1,268 Net interest income, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP) $ 125,562 $ 113,642 $ 113,854 $ 112,461 $ 107,976 Average earning assets $ 13,103,159 $ 11,891,455 $ 11,580,295 $ 11,102,581 $ 10,552,166 Annualized net interest margin (GAAP) 3.81 % 3.81 % 3.86 % 3.98 % 4.06 % Annualized net interest margin, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP) 3.85 3.84 3.90 4.02 4.10 Purchase accounting discount amortization on loans included in annualized net interest margin 0.16 0.09 0.17 0.23 0.18





Reconciliation of Tangible Book Value Per Common Share (non-GAAP) Common equity (GAAP) $ 1,636,672 $ 1,553,714 $ 1,578,137 $ 1,563,843 $ 1,521,787 Less goodwill 446,345 446,345 446,345 427,097 427,097 Less core deposit and customer relationship intangibles, net 43,011 45,707 48,688 49,819 52,718 Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 1,147,316 $ 1,061,662 $ 1,083,104 $ 1,086,927 $ 1,041,972 Common shares outstanding, net of treasury stock 36,844,744 36,807,217 36,704,278 36,696,190 36,690,061 Common equity (book value) per share (GAAP) $ 44.42 $ 42.21 $ 43.00 $ 42.62 $ 41.48 Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) $ 31.14 $ 28.84 $ 29.51 $ 29.62 $ 28.40 Reconciliation of Tangible Common Equity Ratio (non-GAAP) Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 1,147,316 $ 1,061,662 $ 1,083,104 $ 1,086,927 $ 1,041,972 Total assets (GAAP) $ 15,026,153 $ 13,294,509 $ 13,209,597 $ 12,569,262 $ 12,160,290 Less goodwill 446,345 446,345 446,345 427,097 427,097 Less core deposit and customer relationship intangibles, net 43,011 45,707 48,688 49,819 52,718 Total tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 14,536,797 $ 12,802,457 $ 12,714,564 $ 12,092,346 $ 11,680,475 Tangible common equity ratio (non-GAAP) 7.89 % 8.29 % 8.52 % 8.99 % 8.92 % (1) Computed on a tax-equivalent basis using an effective tax rate of 21%.











HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA Reconciliation of Efficiency Ratio (non-GAAP) For the Quarter Ended 6/30/2020 3/31/2020 12/31/2019 9/30/2019 6/30/2019 Net interest income (GAAP) $ 124,146 $ 112,511 $ 112,745 $ 111,321 $ 106,708 Tax-equivalent adjustment(1) 1,416 1,131 1,109 1,140 1,268 Fully tax-equivalent net interest income 125,562 113,642 113,854 112,461 107,976 Noninterest income 30,637 25,817 28,030 29,400 32,061 Securities gains, net (2,006) (1,658) (491) (2,013) (3,580) Unrealized (gain)/loss on equity securities, net (680) 231 (11) (144) (112) Gain on extinguishment of debt — — — (375) — Valuation adjustment on servicing rights (9) 1,565 (668) 626 364 Adjusted revenue (non-GAAP) $ 153,504 $ 139,597 $ 140,714 $ 139,955 $ 136,709 Total noninterest expenses (GAAP) $ 90,439 $ 90,859 $ 92,866 $ 92,967 $ 75,098 Less: Core deposit and customer relationship intangibles amortization 2,696 2,981 2,918 2,899 3,313 Partnership investment in tax credit projects 791 184 3,038 3,052 1,465 (Gain)/loss on sales/valuation of assets, net 701 16 1,512 356 (18,286) Acquisition, integration and restructuring costs 673 1,376 537 1,500 929 Adjusted noninterest expenses (non-GAAP) $ 85,578 $ 86,302 $ 84,861 $ 85,160 $ 87,677 Efficiency ratio, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP) 55.75 % 61.82 % 60.31 % 60.85 % 64.13 % Acquisition, integration and restructuring costs Salaries and employee benefits $ 122 $ 44 $ — $ 100 $ 100 Occupancy — — 11 — 10 Furniture and equipment 15 24 7 (4) 84 Professional fees 505 996 462 855 624 Advertising 4 89 31 115 52 (Gain)/loss on sales/valuations of assets, net — — — — — Other noninterest expenses 27 223 26 434 59 Total acquisition, integration and restructuring costs $ 673 $ 1,376 $ 537 $ 1,500 $ 929 After tax impact on diluted earnings per share(1) $ 0.01 $ 0.03 $ 0.01 $ 0.03 $ 0.02 Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted EPS (non-GAAP) Net income (GAAP) $ 30,131 $ 20,040 $ 37,851 $ 34,612 $ 45,169 Provision for credit losses(1) 21,169 17,001 3,873 4,109 3,885 Acquisition, integration and restructuring costs(1) 532 1,087 424 1,185 734 Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) $ 51,832 $ 38,128 $ 42,148 $ 39,906 $ 49,788 Diluted earnings per share (GAAP) $ 0.82 $ 0.54 $ 1.03 $ 0.94 $ 1.26 Adjusted diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP) $ 1.40 $ 1.03 $ 1.14 $ 1.08 $ 1.39 Reconciliation of Annualized Adjusted Return on Average Tangible Common Equity (non-GAAP) Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) $ 51,832 $ 38,128 $ 42,148 $ 39,906 $ 49,788 Plus core deposit and customer relationship intangibles amortization, net of tax(1) 2,130 2,355 2,305 2,291 2,617 Adjusted net income excluding intangible amortization (non-GAAP) $ 53,962 $ 40,483 $ 44,453 $ 42,197 $ 52,405 Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 1,083,834 $ 1,125,705 $ 1,087,495 $ 1,062,568 $ 981,878 Annualized adjusted return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 20.02 % 14.46 % 16.22 % 15.76 % 21.41 % (1) Computed on a tax-equivalent basis using an effective tax rate of 21%.





HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA For the Quarter Ended

June 30, For the Six Months Ended

June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Reconciliation of Annualized Return on Average Tangible Common Equity (non-GAAP) Net income (GAAP) $ 30,131 $ 45,169 $ 50,171 $ 76,666 Plus core deposit and customer relationship intangibles amortization, net of tax(1) 2,130 2,617 4,485 4,862 Net income excluding intangible amortization (non-GAAP) $ 32,261 $ 47,786 $ 54,656 $ 81,528 Average common equity (GAAP) $ 1,574,902 $ 1,442,388 $ 1,597,292 $ 1,389,612 Less average goodwill 446,345 410,642 446,345 401,207 Less average core deposit and customer relationship intangibles, net 44,723 49,868 46,177 48,188 Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 1,083,834 $ 981,878 $ 1,104,770 $ 940,217 Annualized return on average common equity (GAAP) 7.69 % 12.56 % 6.32 % 11.13 % Annualized return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 11.97 % 19.52 % 9.95 % 17.49 % Reconciliation of Annualized Net Interest Margin, Fully Tax-Equivalent (non-GAAP) Net Interest Income (GAAP) $ 124,146 $ 106,708 $ 236,657 $ 209,663 Plus tax-equivalent adjustment(1) 1,416 1,268 2,547 2,680 Net interest income, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP) $ 125,562 $ 107,976 $ 239,204 $ 212,343 Average earning assets $ 13,103,159 $ 10,552,166 $ 12,497,307 $ 10,342,229 Annualized net interest margin (GAAP) 3.81 % 4.06 % 3.81 % 4.09 % Annualized net interest margin, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP) 3.85 4.10 3.85 4.14 Purchase accounting discount amortization on loans included in annualized net interest margin 0.16 0.18 0.10 0.17 (1) Computed on a tax-equivalent basis using an effective tax rate of 21%.

HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA Reconciliation of Efficiency Ratio (non-GAAP) For the Quarter Ended

June 30, For the Six Months Ended

June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net interest income (GAAP) $ 124,146 $ 106,708 $ 236,657 $ 209,663 Tax-equivalent adjustment(1) 1,416 1,268 2,547 2,680 Fully tax-equivalent net interest income 125,562 107,976 239,204 212,343 Noninterest income 30,637 32,061 56,454 58,778 Securities gains, net (2,006) (3,580) (3,664) (5,155) Unrealized (gain)/loss on equity securities, net (680) (112) (449) (370) Gain on extinguishment of debt — — — — Valuation adjustment on servicing rights (9) 364 1,556 953 Adjusted revenue (non-GAAP) $ 153,504 $ 136,709 $ 293,101 $ 266,549 Total noninterest expenses (GAAP) $ 90,439 $ 75,098 $ 181,298 $ 163,328 Less: Core deposit and customer relationship intangibles amortization 2,696 3,313 5,677 6,155 Partnership investment in tax credit projects 791 1,465 975 1,940 (Gain)/loss on sales/valuation of assets, net 701 (18,286) 717 (21,290) Acquisition, integration and restructuring costs 673 929 2,049 4,543 Adjusted noninterest expenses (non-GAAP) $ 85,578 $ 87,677 $ 171,880 $ 171,980 Efficiency ratio, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP) 55.75 % 64.13 % 58.64 % 64.52 % Acquisition, integration and restructuring costs Salaries and employee benefits $ 122 $ 100 $ 166 $ 716 Occupancy — 10 — 1,204 Furniture and equipment 15 84 39 84 Professional fees 505 624 1,501 1,048 Advertising 4 52 93 57 (Gain)/loss on sales/valuations of assets, net — — — 1,003 Other noninterest expenses 27 59 250 431 Total acquisition, integration and restructuring costs $ 673 $ 929 $ 2,049 $ 4,543 After tax impact on diluted earnings per share(1) $ 0.01 $ 0.02 $ 0.04 $ 0.10 Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted EPS (non-GAAP) Net income (GAAP) $ 30,131 $ 45,169 $ 50,171 $ 76,666 Provision for credit losses(1) 21,169 3,885 38,170 5,177 Acquisition, integration and restructuring costs(1) 532 734 1,619 3,589 Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) $ 51,832 $ 49,788 $ 89,960 $ 85,432 Diluted earnings per share (GAAP) $ 0.82 $ 1.26 $ 1.36 $ 2.17 Adjusted diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP) $ 1.40 $ 1.39 $ 2.44 $ 2.42 Reconciliation of Annualized Adjusted Return on Average Tangible Common Equity (non-GAAP) Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) $ 51,832 $ 49,788 $ 89,960 $ 85,432 Plus core deposit and customer relationship intangibles amortization, net of tax(1) 2,130 2,617 4,485 4,862 Adjusted net income excluding intangible amortization (non-GAAP) $ 53,962 $ 52,405 $ 94,445 $ 90,294 Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 1,083,834 $ 981,878 $ 1,104,770 $ 940,217 Annualized adjusted return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 20.02 % 21.41 % 17.19 % 19.37 % (1) Computed on a tax-equivalent basis using an effective tax rate of 21%.





HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA AND FULL TIME EQUIVALENT EMPLOYEE DATA As of and For the Quarter Ended 6/30/2020 3/31/2020 12/31/2019 9/30/2019 6/30/2019 PPP loan balances $ 1,124,430 $ — $ — $ — $ — Average PPP loan balances 916,405 PPP fee income $ 3,655 $ — $ — $ — $ — PPP interest income 2,362 — — — — Total PPP interest income $ 6,017 $ — $ — $ — $ — Selected ratios excluding PPP loans and interest income Annualized net interest margin (GAAP) 3.90 % — % — % — % — % Annualized net interest margin, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)(1) 3.95 — — — — Ratio of nonperforming loans to total loans 1.14 — — — — Ratio of nonperforming loans and performing trouble debt restructured loans to total loans 1.18 — — — — Ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets 0.71 — — — — Annualized ratio of net loan charge-offs to average loans 0.12 — — — — Allowance for loan credit losses as a percent of loans 1.48 — — — — Allowance for lending related credit losses as a percent of loans 1.69 — — — — Loans delinquent 30-89 days as a percent of total loans 0.26 — — — — After tax impact of PPP interest income on diluted earnings per share(1) $ 0.13 $ — $ — $ — $ —





As of and For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 June 30, 2019 PPP loan balances $ 1,124,430 $ — PPP average loan balances 458,202 — PPP fee income $ 3,655 $ — PPP interest income 2,362 — Total PPP interest income $ 6,017 $ — Selected ratios excluding PPP loans and interest income Annualized net interest margin (GAAP) 3.85 % — % Annualized net interest margin, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)(1) 3.90 — Annualized ratio of net loan charge-offs to average loans 0.18 — After tax impact of PPP interest income on diluted earnings per share(1) $ 0.13 $ — (1) Computed on a tax-equivalent basis using an effective tax rate of 21%.

