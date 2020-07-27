II-VI Incorporated Wins Strategic Supplier Award from Shenzhen Xinghan Laser Technology

/EIN News/ -- PITTSBURGH, July 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- II‐VI Incorporated (Nasdaq: IIVI), a leader in high-power semiconductor lasers, today announced that it has won the Strategic Supplier Award from Shenzhen Xinghan Laser Technology Co. Ltd.



The award was presented in recognition of II-VI’s outstanding performance as a supplier of high-power laser diode chips for Xinghan’s fiber-coupled pump laser modules. The presentation took place at LASER World of Photonics China 2020, held July 3-5 in Shanghai.

“II-VI continues to be a strategic supplier of high-power laser diode chips with a strong record of technical innovation, quality, and delivery performance,” said Shaofeng Zhou, CEO and President of Shenzhen Xinghan Laser Technology. “We look forward to growing our relationship with II-VI by leveraging its portfolio of high-power laser components, one of the most complete in the industry.”

“Xinghan’s award is an honor and a strong recognition of II-VI’s ability to deliver high-power semiconductor laser chips with high quality and at scale,” said Dr. Karlheinz Gulden, Senior Vice President, Laser Devices and Systems Business Unit. “II-VI’s laser diodes’ output power is market-leading and enables industrial laser designs with fewer pump modules, which lowers the cost of cutting, welding, brazing, and laser additive manufacturing.”

II-VI’s pump laser diodes are offered as bare dies and mounted chips. II-VI’s broad portfolio of components for industrial lasers includes seed lasers, acousto-optic modulators, fiber Bragg gratings, kilowatt pump and signal combiners, as well as IBS-coated laser optics and micro-optics for high-power isolators.

About II-VI Incorporated

II-VI Incorporated, a global leader in engineered materials and optoelectronic components, is a vertically integrated manufacturing company that develops innovative products for diversified applications in the industrial, optical communications, military, life sciences, semiconductor equipment, and consumer markets. Headquartered in Saxonburg, Pennsylvania, the Company has research and development, manufacturing, sales, service, and distribution facilities worldwide. The Company produces a wide variety of application-specific photonic and electronic materials and components, and deploys them in various forms, including integrated with advanced software to support our customers. For more information, please visit us at www.ii-vi.com .