Lane Restrictions Scheduled for Interstate 79 in Franklin Township, Erie County

​Lane restrictions are scheduled starting later this week on Interstate 79 near the Old State Road (Route 3014) overpass in Franklin Township, Erie County.

Traffic will be restricted to one lane in each direction in the area near the bridge starting this week. The restrictions are expected to be in place from 6:00 AM Mondays to 3:00 PM Fridays through August 2020.

The restrictions are necessary in order for work to be completed on the bridge.

Old State Road remains closed to through traffic. Drivers are encouraged to follow the road closure and detour signs. The detour is posted using Route 99, Crane Road (Route 3008), and Route 98. It is expected to be in place until October 2020.

PennDOT urges motorists to slow down when driving in work zones, and also to be alert to changing conditions, avoid distractions and to pay attention to signs and flaggers. Drive responsibly in work zones for your safety and the safety of the workers.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, 814-678-5035

