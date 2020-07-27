The Mesothelioma Options Help Center of Colorado Endorses the Steinberg Law Group as the Best Mesothelioma Law Firm
The Mesothelioma Options Help Center of Colorado Endorses the Steinberg Law Group as the Best Mesothelioma & Asbestos Law Firm - Experience/Resources/ResultsDENVER, COLORADO, USA, July 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Mesothelioma Options Help Center of Colorado is dedicated to providing the best possible legal and medical assistance to those stricken with mesothelioma or asbestos-related lung cancer. Anyone wishing to discuss their legal and/or medical options should call (888) 891-2200 to speak directly with an attorney from the Steinberg Law Group.
The Mesothelioma Options Help Center of Colorado has endorsed the Steinberg Law Group because of their vast experience in handling mesothelioma and other asbestos-related cases. With offices in New York, California and Texas, the Steinberg Law Group has a national footprint that helps win the best possible financial compensation for clients.
Typically, asbestos exposure will have occurred sometime between the 1950s and the 1980s. Some of the most prevalent professions that encountered large quantities of asbestos include power plant workers, maritime workers, industrial workers, plumbers, pipefitters, electricians, mechanics, machinists, miners, railroad workers and construction workers, to name a few. Since the latency period for mesothelioma patients is approximately 40 years, most people diagnosed with mesothelioma or asbestos-related lung cancer in 2020 were exposed decades ago.
Although Colorado’s mountainous terrain is home to many deposits of naturally occurring asbestos, the majority of asbestos exposure in Colorado occured at industrial job sites. Specifically, most Coloradans who have come in contact with asbestos were exposed in refineries, mines, factories and power plants.
Known jobsites and companies with asbestos exposure in Colorado include, but are not limited to, Conoco Oil Refinery, Oxnard Construction Company, Hensel Phelps Construction Company, Poole Construction Company, Western Minerals Company, Colorado Springs Public Utilities, Drive Train Industries, Nixon Power Plant, Estes Power Plant, Hudson Energy Company, Caribou Mine, Sedalia Copper Mine, Snowy Range Mine, Sloan Diatremes, Cree Camp, Milliken Occurrence in La Plata District and Monarch Occurrence in Boulder.
For the best possible medical treatment for mesothelioma and asbestos-related lung cancer, call (888) 891-2200 so a member of the Mesothelioma Options Help Center of Colorado can determine which hospital/doctor in our network is most convenient for you.
States with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Oregon, Washington, Louisiana, Minnesota, North Dakota, Michigan, Illinois, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, Massachusetts, Maine and Connecticut. For more information about mesothelioma and asbestos-related lung cancer, call (888) 891-2200 or visit www.mesotheliomaoptions.com.
Robert Steinberg
Mesothelioma Options Help Center of Colorado
+1 888-891-2200
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook