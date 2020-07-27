GFP Commission Establishes Fees for Nonresident Landowner Deer and Antelope Licenses

July 24, 2020

PIERRE, S.D. – During the 2020 South Dakota Legislative Session, the legislature created a provision to allow for nonresident landowners to be eligible for west river deer and firearm antelope licenses for their own land. In response to this action, the Game, Fish and Parks (GFP) Commission finalized fees for these licenses at their July meeting.

This rule will set these licenses at one-half the fee of the deer or antelope license which has been applied for. With a fee structure of one-half, the cost would be $140 for an “any deer” license, $140 for an “any antelope” license, and $165 for an “any antelope + doe/kid” license.