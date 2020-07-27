Vaxart, Inc. Investors: Company Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses

On June 26, 2020, Vaxart issued a news release announcing that it had been selected for Operation Warp Speed, the federal initiative to quickly develop drugs to combat the coronavirus. The truth was more complex. Vaxart's Covid-19 vaccine candidate was included in a trial on primates that a federal agency organized in conjunction with Operation Warp Speed. Unbeknownst to investors, Vaxart is not among the companies selected to receive significant financial support from Operation Warp Speed.

Following Vaxart's June 26th announcement, one of the Company’s largest shareholders exercised its newly amended warrants to buy nearly 21 million Vaxart shares and immediately sold them, making an immense $197 million profit.

Then on July 25, 2020, a New York Times article revealed that Vaxart's vaccine candidate was included in a trial on primates that a federal agency was organizing in conjunction with Operation Warp Speed. However, the Company was not selected to receive significant financial support from Operation Warp Speed.

