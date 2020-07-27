Fintech, Telemedicine, Artificial Intelligence, Augmented Reality  & Virtual Tradeshows. CEO’s of NEXT SUPER STOCK presenters, Weyland Tech (OTC: WEYL) Predictmedix (OTC: PMEDF) ImagineAR (OTC: IPNFF) and NexTech AR Solutions (OTC: NEXCF) Addressing…

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, July 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wall Street Reporter, the trusted name in financial news since 1843, is highlighting CEO comments and latest news from companies recently presenting at its highly acclaimed NEXT SUPER STOCK livestream investor conferences. More than 8,500 self-directed and institutional investors have participated in NEXT SUPER STOCK livestreams during the month of July.



The NEXT SUPER STOCK livestream conference series has developed a strong track record featuring companies at key inflection points, resulting in transformative growth and stock price appreciation. Investors participating in the livestreams are able to engage directly with presenting company CEO’s with complete transparency. Click here to join the next livestream: https://www.wallstreetreporter.com/next-superstock-online-investor-conference/

Weyland Tech (OTC: WEYL) “The Shopify of Mobile in SE Asia” w $41 mil revenues

Weyland Tech (OTC: WEYL) CEO Brent Suen, made his debut presentation at Wall Street Reporter’s NEXT SUPER STOCK livestream investor conference on July 21. WEYL is a leading global provider of eCommerce, mCommerce, and fintech business enablement solutions, focused on fast growing South East Asia markets. Topics discussed include:

Leading global provider of eCommerce, mCommerce and Fintech business enablement solutions

Mobile Payment Solutions in fastest growing Asian markets.

$41 million revenue and growing

Experienced leadership team

NASDAQ Up-listing Expected Soon

On July 27, Weyland Tech announced a new partnership with ShopeePay, the mobile e-wallet platform of Sea Limited, to launch a marketing campaign for Weyland's fast-growing AtozGo(TM) food delivery service in Jakarta, Indonesia. ShopeePay will offer the AtozGo food and grocery delivery service to its large and growing fintech user base in Jakarta. Through this integration, AtozGo will gain access to the hundreds of thousands of merchants and millions of users already on the ShopeePay fintech platform.

Indonesia's Internet economy was worth $40 billion in 2019 and will grow more than threefold by 2025 (e-Conomy SEA 2019 report by Google, Temasek, and Bain). Weyland's success with AtozGo and ShopeePay has validated Weyland's entry into Indonesia as one of only a handful of U.S. publicly traded companies focused on this hyper-growth emerging market.

Watch WEYL Next Super Stock livestream video: https://www.wallstreetreporter.com/2020/07/weyland-tech-otc-weyl-the-shopify-of-mobile-in-se-asia-w-41-mil-revenues/

Click here to join July 29 NEXT SUPER STOCK livestream: https://www.wallstreetreporter.com/next-superstock-online-investor-conference/

NexTech AR Solutions (OTC: NEXCF) (CSE: NTAR) CEO Evan Gappelberg: “$150 Billion Tradeshows & Meetings Market Being Displaced by Virtual & Video Meetings”

In a July 23 presentation at Wall Street Reporter’s “Next Super Stock” livestream investor conference, CEO Evan Gappelberg and President Paul Duffy, shared with investors how NexTech, video conference and AR solutions are displacing the $150 billion tradeshow and meeting market. Up for grabs is the digital transformation of the global trade show market. Paul Duffy gave investors a live demo of the InfernoAR virtual meetings platform, showcasing it’s revolutionary Augmented Reality features, along with actual use cases by large enterprise, and government users.

Watch live demo video: https://www.wallstreetreporter.com/2020/07/nextech-ar-otc-nexcf-demo-day-infernoar-platform-next-super-stock-livestream-july-23/

Businesses, educational institutions and governments are turning to video conferencing and virtual meetings, such as NexTech’s InfernoAR platform. NexTech’s InfernoAR video conference platform which boasts Augmented Reality tech features, provides the large scale, secure, meeting solutions these enterprises demand. In his presentation, Gappelberg describes how NexTech revenues are now accelerating with increasing velocity of new customer wins.

On July 27 NEXCF announced that it has priced it’s prospectus offering, raising up to C$15,000,000. The offering will be conducted on an agency basis for the issuance of up to 2,307,692 units of the Company at a price of C$6.50 per Unit. The unit’s consist of one share of common stock, and a half warrant exercisable at C$8.00. The Offering is being led by Mackie Research Capital Corporation as sole agent and sole bookrunner.

On July 22, NEXCF reported preliminary Q2 2020 results: Revenue increases +133% to $3.5 million. Gross Profit increases +171% to $2.1 million with a 60% margin.

On July 8, NEXCF announced it has filed to up-list its shares to NASDAQ.

On July 13, NEXCF announced new collaborative video conferencing solutions addressing the Telemedicine/Healthtech and Edtech markets. The new video conferencing features will integrate collaborative classroom learning, one to one networking and traditional video conferencing directly into the platform letting users seamlessly launch and manage both collaborative experiences and large audience events directly from InfernoAR. This new capability addresses the global Edtech market expected to hit $345 billion by 2025 (according to Business Insider) and the fast growing Telemedicine market which according to Statista was valued at some $45 billion U.S. dollars.

New client wins for NexTech’s InfernoAR video conferencing and virtual events announced in recent weeks include: Dallas Independent School District (Dallas ISD), National Association of Medicaid Program Integrity (NAMPI) and the National Association of Medicaid Directors (NAMD), in partnership with ARB Meetings and Events. Gappelberg commented: “This latest client win is an example of another institution, choosing InfernoAR for its enhanced security, amplified video and immersive augmented reality experiences over the competition. After we acquired InfernoAR we went to work on bringing to market not just a video conference platform, but the best and most secure platform on the market with the added feature of AR. We are now in the final stages of launching new and disruptive augmented reality features embedded into InfernoAR, called 'ScreenAR'. We believe that once this new 'ScreenAR' technology is launched, we will have a competitive edge accelerating the adoption of InfernoAR by enterprise global brands in 2020 and beyond. “

On June 25, NexTech announced a partnership with Fastly (FSLY), a global edge cloud platform, achieving a breakthrough in enterprise video security. Its implementation of JWT with Fastly brings token authentication to the edge greatly enhancing security and performance.

NEXT SUPER STOCK (OTC: NEXCF) (CSE: NTAR) July 23 Conference Presentation available at: https://www.wallstreetreporter.com/2020/07/nextech-ar-otc-nexcf-demo-day-infernoar-platform-next-super-stock-livestream-july-23/

NEXCF July 26 “Weekend Update” livestream video: https://www.wallstreetreporter.com/2020/07/nextech-ar-otc-nexcf-livestream-weekend-update-on-new-c15-million-funding/

Click here to join July 29 NEXT SUPER STOCK livestream: https://www.wallstreetreporter.com/next-superstock-online-investor-conference/

ImagineAR (OTC: IPNFF) (CSE: IP): AR Technology Driving Consumer Engagement - Key Role in “Sports 2.0”, Retail, Casino Post-COVID re-openings. AR. Plus: AR + Celebrity TikTok videos = Massive Opportunities.

ImagineAR (OTC: IPNFF) CEO Alen Paul Silverrstieen was joined by legendary venture investor and IPNFF Chairman Sheldon Inwentash for Wall Street Reporter’s recent NEXT SUPER STOCK livestream investor conference, on July 10. Sheldon Inwentash opened the presentation, explaining why he believes IPNFF’s Augmented Reality technologies address multi-billion dollar opportunities, playing a key role in the digital transformation business and entertainment.

IPNFF CEO Alen Paul Silverrstieen updated investors on the company’s latest progress in deploying AR solutions for the global sports industry. IPNFF Augmented Reality solutions are being sought by sports teams in driving fan engagement, which is a necessity as sports fans cannot attend live stadium events. ImagineAR was recently chosen as finalist to present at World Football Summit & Global Sports Innovation Center - Powered By Microsoft. This selection further demonstrates the recognition ImagineAR is gaining from the global sports industry as a disruptive technology capable of transforming the global football and sports industry.

July 27, IPNFF announced that a major North American sports & entertainment company is moving forward with IPNFF’s Augmented Reality solution, and a contract is imminent. The company also announced it continues to be in various stages of discussions with several major brands and retailers, for deploying IPNFF’s augmented reality solutions for consumer engagement and activation.

Watch IPNFF NEXT SUPER STOCK livestream video: https://www.wallstreetreporter.com/2020/07/imaginear-otc-ipnff-cse-ip-next-super-stock-7-10-20-livestream/

Click here to join July 29 NEXT SUPER STOCK livestream: https://www.wallstreetreporter.com/next-superstock-online-investor-conference/

Predictmedix, Inc. (OTC: PMEDF) (CSE: PMED) Dr. Rahul Kushwah, COO: “Predictmedix at Forefront of $300 Billion Healthtech Wave”

Predictmedix (OTC: PMEDF) (CSE: PMED) COO Dr. Rahul Kushwah, made his debut presentation at Wall Street Reporter’s recent NEXT SUPER STOCK livestream investor conference on July 10. Topics discussed include:

• How PMEDF Artificial Intelligence (AI) based technologies can be deployed for mass healthcare screening for infectious diseases, including COVID19.

• Market potential for global enterprise & agencies deploying PMEDF AI screening technologies for detecting cannabis, alcohol and opioid impairment.

• Acquisition of Mobile Wellbeing Telehealth platform for remote patient monitoring addressing the $250 billion Virtual Health market opportunity.

• Patent & technology overview of PMEDF screening technology which combines AI, and multispectral cameras which allows for rapid, non-invasive testing, and scaleable deployment.

• Strategic partnerships which include Max Healthcare, one of India’s leading providers of comprehensive healthcare services with a network of over 14 hospitals and 2,300 doctors, and Tech Mahindra, a $4.9 billion global IT company.

Watch PMEDF NEXT SUPER STOCK livestream video: https://www.wallstreetreporter.com/2020/07/predictmedix-otc-pmedf-cse-pmed-next-super-stock-livestream-july-10-2020/

Click here to join July 29 NEXT SUPER STOCK livestream: https://www.wallstreetreporter.com/next-superstock-online-investor-conference/

About Wall Street Reporter’s Next Super Stock conference:

Wall Street Reporter's NEXT SUPER STOCK Live! conference is dedicated to featuring select companies that have near-term catalysts in place which can drive transformational growth (and stock appreciation) in the months ahead.

Examples of value creation catalysts include: Major new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, new resource discoveries, FDA approvals, and other value creation events - which transform companies and create SUPER STOCKS (with +10X upside potential).

Over the past 20 years, Wall Street Reporter's investor conferences have earned a unique reputation for showcasing high-potential stocks - many of which go on to deliver triple-digit gains, and become Super Stocks.

Transparency and Open Access: Unlike typical investor conferences which are restricted to institutional investors, or corporate clients - Wall Street Reporter takes pride in giving the investing public free and open online access to the NEXT SUPER STOCK conference. This online event allows retail investors the same level of CEO access and information, which was once restricted to institutional investors, and investment banking clients. Watching this online/livestream event, gives investors an opportunity to get in on the ground floor of what could be the "Next Super Stock" - before they are discovered by Wall Street. https://www.wallstreetreporter.com/next-superstock-online-investor-conference/

Wall Street Reporter (Est. 1843) is the leading financial news provider, focused on giving investors direct access to CEO's of promising, publicly-traded companies, and market experts. www.WallStreetReporter.com

CONTACT:

WALL STREET REPORTER

(212) 871-2057 ext 7

www.WallStreetReporter.com



