CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield Brings on New Director of Public Relations

Kelly Ceballos will lead communications and media relations efforts

/EIN News/ -- Baltimore and Washington, D.C., July 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield (CareFirst), the region’s largest not-for-profit healthcare company, announced today the appointment of a second leader in the span of a few weeks to its Marketing & Government Affairs team. Kelly L. Ceballos, who joined the company on June 29 as the Director of Public Relations, brings more than 25 years of media relations and strategic communications experience to this role.

As CareFirst’s Director of Public Relations, Ceballos will focus on communications strategies that leverage the public and media relations for the company. Before joining CareFirst, she spent nearly four years at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS). As the Deputy Director of the agency’s press office, Ceballos oversaw the day-to-day operations of the media relations work for all of CMS’ programs including Medicare/Medicare Advantage and Medicaid.

“Kelly is a seasoned public relations professional, who adds a broad range of perspectives to the communications team already in place at CareFirst,” said Mack McGee, Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer for CareFirst. “I am excited to work with Kelly as she helps CareFirst tell the important story of the work we are doing with and for our members, stakeholders, the community and as an innovative healthcare thought leader.”

Ceballos also has extensive prior non-profit and government experience serving as the Director of Communications for the League of Women Voters of the U.S. for 15 years and in media relations roles with the U.S. Departments of State and Commerce.

Ceballos earned a master’s degree in political science from the University of Kentucky and a bachelor’s degree from Bates College. She lives in Washington, DC with her family and devotes time to the community and neighborhood through her church and children’s school.

About CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield

In its 83rd year of service, CareFirst, an independent licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association, is a not-for-profit healthcare company which, through its affiliates and subsidiaries, offers a comprehensive portfolio of health insurance products and administrative services to 3.3 million individuals and employers in Maryland, the District of Columbia and Northern Virginia. In 2019, CareFirst invested $43 million to improve overall health, and increase the accessibility, affordability, safety and quality of healthcare throughout its market areas. To learn more about CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield, visit our website at www.carefirst.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn or Instagram.

###

Attachment

Media Relations CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield 1-800-914-6397 mediarelations@carefirst.com