Portnoy Law: Lawsuit Filed On Behalf of Guidewire Software, Inc. Investors

LOS ANGELES, July 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of Guidewire Software, Inc. ("Guidewire Software" or "the Company") (NYSE: GWRE) investors that acquired securities between March 6, 2019 and March 4, 2020.  

The lawsuit filed on behalf of investors alleges that Guidewire Software through its executives misled investors concerning the demand for Guidewire's cloud products. Importantly the complaint alleges that demand for the Company’s cloud products was weak and the Company's transition to the cloud was not going well because Guidewire's cloud-based products needed to be significantly improved to meet customer needs and catch-up with rival systems.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.
Admitted CA and NY Bar
lesley@portnoylaw.com
310-692-8883
www.portnoylaw.com

