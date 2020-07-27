ARM Public Hearing Notice: Montana Hemp Research and Market Development Program (4-20-269)

Conference Call - Thursday, August 13, 2020, 1:00pm

A public hearing will be held on August 13, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. The Montana Department of Agriculture has proposed administrative rules pertaining to the Montana Hemp Research and Market Development Program. The proposal notice, published on pages 1319-1321 in Issue No. 14 of the 2020 Montana Administrative Register (MAR Notice No. 4-20-269) can be viewed on the Secretary of State’s website at https://sosmt.gov/arm/register/.

The hearing will be held in in Room 225 of the Scott Hart Building (302 N. Roberts, Helena, MT 59601), as well as virtually through the meeting platform Zoom. Concerned persons may submit their data, views, or arguments either orally or in writing at the hearing or send them to the department by 5:00 p.m., August 21, 2020.

For Zoom meeting details please contact Virginia Corbett via email at agr@mt.gov or phone, 444-3156.