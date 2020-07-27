Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 671 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 173,996 in the last 365 days.

ARM Public Hearing Notice: Montana Hemp Research and Market Development Program (4-20-269)

Conference Call - Thursday, August 13, 2020, 1:00pm

A public hearing will be held on August 13, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. The Montana Department of Agriculture has proposed administrative rules pertaining to the Montana Hemp Research and Market Development Program. The proposal notice, published on pages 1319-1321 in Issue No. 14 of the 2020 Montana Administrative Register (MAR Notice No. 4-20-269) can be viewed on the Secretary of State’s website at https://sosmt.gov/arm/register/.

The hearing will be held in in Room 225 of the Scott Hart Building (302 N. Roberts, Helena, MT 59601), as well as virtually through the meeting platform Zoom. Concerned persons may submit their data, views, or arguments either orally or in writing at the hearing or send them to the department by 5:00 p.m., August 21, 2020.

For Zoom meeting details please contact Virginia Corbett via email at agr@mt.gov or phone, 444-3156.

You just read:

ARM Public Hearing Notice: Montana Hemp Research and Market Development Program (4-20-269)

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.