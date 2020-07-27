RICHLAND COUNTY BUSINESSMAN CHARGED WITH FAILING TO PAY MORE THAN $21,000 IN WITHHOLDING TAXES

Page Content

South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR) agents today arrested a Richland County businessman and charged him with four counts of failing to collect, account for, or pay Withholding Taxes.

Tyron J. Frazier, 50, of Lexington, was responsible for making state Withholding Tax payments for his business. For tax years 2015 to 2018, Frazier withheld $23,344 in Income Taxes from his employees’ pay. However, Frazier only paid $1,967 in taxes to the SCDOR, according to the warrants. The defendant issued W-2s to employees showing tax withholdings but filed SC Withholding Tax returns reporting no taxes were collected for the same periods.

If convicted, Frazier faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison and/or a fine of $10,000 for each count, plus the cost of prosecution. He is being held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center pending a bond hearing.

The SCDOR is committed to the fair administration of tax laws. By taking enforcement action against noncompliant taxpayers, the Department seeks to prevent unfairly increasing the tax burden on those who do comply.

If you suspect or know of anyone or a business that has committed a state tax crime, such as tax evasion or tax fraud, you can contact SCDOR Criminal Investigation and submit a CID-27 Tax Violation Complaint Form to criminalinvestigation@dor.sc.gov or mail it to SCDOR, CID, PO Box 125, Columbia, SC 29214-0930.

