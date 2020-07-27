Verisk's New ISO ClaimSearch Accelerator Receives Ready for Guidewire Designation

Gives customers rapid access to claims intelligence, anti-fraud insights

/EIN News/ -- Jersey City, NJ, July 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verisk (Nasdaq:VRSK), a leading data analytics provider, today announced a new ISO ClaimSearch ® accelerator for Guidewire ClaimCenter v10. The accelerator enables customers that use ClaimCenter v10 to seamlessly access the real-time claim analysis, valuable alerts, and actionable insights available through the ISO ClaimSearch platform .



ISO ClaimSearch® is the most comprehensive source of property/casualty loss history records available to the industry and provides innovative claims intelligence, fraud detection, and compliance reporting capabilities to improve claims processing. Customers that use Guidewire ClaimCenter 10 can now quickly access these capabilities within their claim systems, as well as other Verisk applications they subscribe to via the new accelerator.

“Fast access to loss history details and claim insights is critical to accelerating claims processes and meeting customer expectations,” said Carlos Martins, senior vice president of ISO Claims Solutions at Verisk. “We’re pleased that the new accelerator enables our customers that use Guidewire ClaimCenter 10 to quickly and efficiently access all the features of ISO ClaimSearch® as well as a full suite of claims solutions that can help improve efficiency and mitigate risk.”

Verisk is a member of the Guidewire PartnerConnect™ Solution program, a network of select companies that provide complementary software, technology, data, and insurance support solutions to enhance and extend the capabilities of Guidewire products. Guidewire is also a member of Verisk Strategic Alliances and licenses a wide variety of ISO data, information, and related products.

About Verisk

Verisk (Nasdaq:VRSK) is a leading data analytics provider serving customers in insurance, energy and specialized markets, and financial services. Using advanced technologies to collect and analyze billions of records, Verisk draws on unique data assets and deep domain expertise to provide first-to-market innovations that are integrated into customer workflows. Verisk offers predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and many other fields. Around the world, Verisk helps customers protect people, property, and financial assets.

Headquartered in Jersey City, N.J., Verisk operates in 30 countries and is a member of Standard & Poor's S&P 500® Index and part of the Nasdaq 100 Index. For more information, please visit www.verisk.com .

About Guidewire PartnerConnect and Ready for Guidewire

Guidewire PartnerConnect ™ is a global network of select partner companies that provide consulting services and solutions to enhance, extend, and complement the capabilities of Guidewire products. Ready for Guidewire accelerators developed by PartnerConnect Solution members have been rigorously reviewed by Guidewire, adhere to Guidewire software design principles, and meet established criteria. The accelerators are published in the Guidewire Marketplace and are available for download by Guidewire customers at no charge.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire delivers the industry platform that property and casualty (P&C) insurers rely upon to adapt and succeed in a time of accelerating change. We provide the software, services, and partner ecosystem to enable our customers to run, differentiate, and grow their business. We are privileged to serve more than 350 companies in 32 countries. For more information, please visit www.guidewire.com .

