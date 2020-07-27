DEADLINE ALERT for NSP and ERII: The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, July 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Investors have until the deadlines listed below to file a lead plaintiff motion.



Insperity, Inc. (NYSE: NSP )

Class Period: February 11, 2019 – February 11, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 21, 2020

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) that the Company had failed to negotiate appropriate rates with its customers for employee benefit plans and did not adequately disclose the risk of large medical claims from these plans; (2) that Insperity was experiencing an adverse trend of large medical claims; (3) that as a mitigating measure, the Company would be forced to increase the cost of its employee benefit plans, causing stunted customer growth and reduced customer retention; and (4) that the foregoing issues were reasonably likely to, and would, materially impact Insperity’s financial results.

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ: ERII )

Class Period: August 2, 2017 – June 29, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 21, 2020

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Energy Recovery made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) that the Company and Schlumberger Technology had different strategic perspectives regarding commercialization of VorTeq; (2) that these differences created substantial risk of early termination of the Company’s exclusive licensing agreement with Schlumberger; (3) accordingly, the revenue guidance and expectations of future license revenue was false and lacked reasonable basis; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times or lacked a reasonable basis and omitted material facts.

