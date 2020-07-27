More than 60 Philadelphia Region Police Departments to Participate in Coordinated Aggressive-Driving Enforcement on July 29

King of Prussia, PA – On Wednesday, July 29, over 60 police departments from Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties will join Pennsylvania State Police in a coordinated aggressive-driving enforcement wave to help reduce the number of crashes, injuries, and deaths on roadways as part of a statewide mobilization that runs through August 23, 2020.

The enforcement wave will focus on red light running, tailgating, pedestrian safety and heavy truck violations. Motorists exhibiting other aggressive actions or unsafe behaviors such as speeding or distracted driving may also be cited.

According to 2019 Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) data, there were 1,546 aggressive-driving related crashes, resulting in 22 fatalities in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties.

Municipal police agencies that participated in last year’s campaign made 39,141 aggressive-driving related contacts statewide, which included citing 22,353 drivers for speeding, and 3,077 citations for failure to stop for red lights and stop signs.

The aggressive-driving enforcement is a part of the Pennsylvania Aggressive Driving Enforcement and Education Project and is funded by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

To learn more about aggressive driving and other PennDOT safety initiatives visit www.PennDOT.gov/Safety.

MEDIA CONTACT: Robyn Briggs, 610-205-6799

Editor’s Note: The following police departments in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties will participate in the current aggressive-driving mobilization:

Bucks County:

Central Bucks Regional Police Department;

Bensalem Township;

Warrington Township;

Penndel Borough;

Upper Southampton Township;

Doylestown Township;

Buckingham Township;

Hilltown Township;

New Britain Township;

Bristol Township;

Richland Township;

Dublin Borough;

Newtown Township;

Lower Southampton Township; and

Plumstead Township.

Chester County:

Easttown Township;

Southern Chester County Regional PD;

Schuylkill Township;

Tredyffrin Township;

Upper Uwchlan Township;

Uwchlan Township;

West Brandywine Township;

West Chester Borough;

West Goshen Township;

West Whiteland Township; and

Willistown Township.

Delaware County:

Aston Township;

Chester City;

Haverford Township;

Lansdowne Borough;

Marple Township;

Newtown Township;

Radnor Township;

Ridley Township;

Springfield Township;

Upper Providence Township; and

Yeadon Borough.

Montgomery County:

Abington Township;

Cheltenham Township;

Douglass Township;

Franconia Township;

Hatfield Township;

Horsham Township;

Limerick Township;

Lower Merion Township;

Lower Moreland Township;

Lower Pottsgrove Township;

Lower Providence Township;

Montgomery Township;

New Hanover Township;

Norristown;

Plymouth Township;

Pottstown Borough;

Towamencin Township;

Upper Dublin Township;

Upper Merion Township;

Upper Moreland Township;

Upper Providence Township;

West Norriton Township; and

Whitemarsh Township.

Philadelphia:

Philadelphia Police Department.

