Global Supercapacitor Market Size study, by Type, Electrode Material, Application and Regional Forecasts 2020-2027

Global Supercapacitor Market is valued at approximately USD 365 million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 12% over the forecast period 2020-2027. A supercapacitor, also known as ultracapacitor, is rated in farads and have a thousand times higher capacity than an electrolytic capacitor. It is usually used for storing energy and enduring regular charge and discharge cycles at a greater and shorter interval. Thus, supercapacitors are an all-inclusive combination of the properties of conventional batteries and capacitors. Supercapacitors are mostly used for regenerative braking, short-term energy storage, or burst-mode power delivery within cranes, buses, trains, cars, and hybrid electric vehicles (HEV). Further, smaller units of supercapacitors are frequently used as a memory backup for static random-access memory (SRAM). Also, supercapacitors are utilized in a variety of other applications, including solar power, batteries, battery back-up, and flashlights. Therefore, the demand for supercapacitors is significantly growing around the world. Moreover, rising demand for electric vehicles, increased use of supercapacitors in smart wearables, and surging utilization in renewable energy generation plants are the few other factors driving the market growth during the forecast period. According to the Edison Electric Institute (EEI), the global electric vehicle (EV) sales were was estimated at around 312,000 units in Q1 2018, which is an increase of 58% as compared to Q1 2017 which holds almost 197,000 units. Additionally, the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic has a swift and severe impact on every single sector of the global industry including the automobile, energy, electronics, and many more, due to the lockdown imposed by the government to prevent the widespread of the novel coronavirus. Therefore, it causes a substantial decline in the production and trade disruptions of industrial products so, the demand for supercapacitor may significantly decline, which act as a major roadblock for the demand of supercapacitor in the recent years. However, the high cost associated with products is one of the major factors impeding the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The regional analysis of the global Supercapacitor market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rise in the investment in renewable energy plants, along with growing demand for medical devices in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as increasing adoption of electric vehicles, growing demand for consumer electronics, and rapidly growing industrialization & infrastructure development projects are the factors creating a lucrative growth opportunity for the market growth in the region.

Major market player included in this report are:

CAP-XX

LS Mtron Ltd.

Nippon Chemi-Con Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

Tesla (Maxwell Technologies)

Eaton Corporation Inc

Cornell Dubilier Electronics, Inc.

IOXUS Inc

NAWATechnologies

Skeleton Technologies OU

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Electric Double-layered Capacitors (EDLCs)

Pseudo capacitors

Hybrid Capacitors

By Electrode Material:

Carbon-Based Supercapacitors

Metal Oxide–Based Supercapacitors

Conducting Polymer–Based Supercapacitors

Composite-Based Supercapacitors

By Application:

Automotive

Energy

Consumer Electronics

Medical

Aerospace & Defense

Others

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Supercapacitor Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

NOTE : Our team is studying Covid19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering covid19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.