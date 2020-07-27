GFP Commission Finalizes Local Fee Exemption for Yankton Sioux Tribal Members, Families

July 24, 2020

PIERRE, S.D. – The Game, Fish and Parks (GFP) Commission, finalized a park entrance fee exemption in collaboration with the Yankton Sioux Tribe at their July meeting. The new rule will allow Yankton Sioux Tribal members and their families to access four park areas local to the Yankton Sioux Reservation without purchasing a park entrance license (PEL).

These areas include North Point Recreation Area, South Shore Lakeside Use Area, Randall Creek Recreation Area and the Spillway Lakeside Use Area.