Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 605 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 173,930 in the last 365 days.

GFP Commission Finalizes Local Fee Exemption for Yankton Sioux Tribal Members, Families

July 24, 2020

PIERRE, S.D. – The Game, Fish and Parks (GFP) Commission, finalized a park entrance fee exemption in collaboration with the Yankton Sioux Tribe at their July meeting. The new rule will allow Yankton Sioux Tribal members and their families to access four park areas local to the Yankton Sioux Reservation without purchasing a park entrance license (PEL).

These areas include North Point Recreation Area, South Shore Lakeside Use Area, Randall Creek Recreation Area and the Spillway Lakeside Use Area.

 

View All News

You just read:

GFP Commission Finalizes Local Fee Exemption for Yankton Sioux Tribal Members, Families

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.