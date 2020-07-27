Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Coronavirus - Uganda: Results of COVID-19 tests done on 26th July 2020

Number of new confirmed cases: 13

Number of Ugandan truck drivers confirmed: 5

Number of alerts confirmed: 1

Number of contacts confirmed: 7

Number of returnees confirmed: 0

Cumulative confirmed cases of Ugandans to-date: 1,128

Cumulative Ugandan recoveries to-date: 986

COVID-19 deaths: 0

COVID-19 deaths registered to-date: 2

Number of foreign truck drivers that tested positive and were denied entry into the country: 20

Samples from Points of Entry tested: 1,340

Samples from Alerts and Contacts tested: 472

Total number of samples tested: 1,812

Cumulative COVID-19 samples tested to-date: 262,277

Of the thirteen (13) confirmed cases; five (5) are truck drivers, seven (7) are contacts to previously confirmed cases while one (1) is an alert from Kampala. Regarding the five (5) truck drivers; three (3) arrived from Kenya via Malaba while two (2) arrived from Tanzania and DRC via Mutukula and Goli Points of Entry respectively. Out of the seven (7) contacts; six (6) are from Namisindwa District while one (1) is from Arua District. AU were under quarantine at the time of test.

Twenty (20) foreign truck drivers (10 Kenyans, 4 Congolese, 3 Rwandese, 2 Tanzanians and 1 Burundian) tested positive for COVID-19 at the border points of entry and their entry into the country was not permitted.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health - Republic of Uganda.

Coronavirus - Uganda: Results of COVID-19 tests done on 26th July 2020

