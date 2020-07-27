Homegrown Technology Consulting Company to Expand Operations in Montgomery County

RICHMOND—Governor Ralph Northam today announced that Modea, a technology company that specializes in digital strategy for healthcare organizations, will invest $100,000 to grow its operation in Montgomery County. Headquartered in Blacksburg, Modea recently moved to a larger office space located at 301 South Main Street and will expand to accommodate new business, creating 20 new jobs. “Modea’s success in Montgomery County is demonstrating that growth in the tech industry is happening across diverse regions of Virginia,” said Governor Northam. “This pandemic continues to highlight the value of digital health solutions like those that Modea offers its customers. The New River Valley has become a hub for technology businesses of all sizes, and we are proud to see this homegrown company expanding and creating new jobs in our Commonwealth.” Modea was founded in Virginia in 2006 and focuses exclusively on the healthcare industry. The company provides strategic consulting and integration services, and designs customized software solutions and mobile applications for hospital systems and other healthcare organizations. Modea’s clients include Vanderbilt University Health, Children’s National Health System, and Carilion Clinic. “Modea has been an important employer in Montgomery County for nearly 15 years, serving high-caliber healthcare clients’ IT needs from its growing operation in Blacksburg,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball. “The company’s ability to adapt and develop solutions in the constantly changing health tech industry is impressive, and we thank Modea for its commitment to the region and the Commonwealth.” “Modea was founded in Blacksburg, Virginia because of the incredible quality of life and the availability of technical talent in the New River Valley,” said Christopher Riegger, Chief Operating Officer at Modea. “COVID-19 is shining a bright light on the need for better digital tools in healthcare and demand for our services is growing quickly. As we scale to meet this need, doing so here in Blacksburg allows us to leverage strong, local relationships and retain our company culture.” The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with Montgomery County to secure the project for Virginia and will support Modea’s job creation through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program (VJIP). VJIP provides consultative services and funding to companies creating new jobs in order to support employee recruitment and training activities. As a business incentive supporting economic development, VJIP reduces the human resource costs of new and expanding companies. VJIP is state-funded, demonstrating Virginia’s commitment to enhancing job opportunities for citizens. “Modea has done an excellent job of identifying a need and quickly providing a solution to meet the need,” said Steve Fijalkowski, Chair of the Montgomery County Board of Supervisors. “We’re proud companies like Modea choose to make Montgomery County their home, which in turn creates quality job opportunities for our citizens.” “Modea’s expansion is a significant win for our region’s future and our growing economy,” said Senator John S. Edwards. “Modea is a technology leader that exemplifies the New River Valley’s entrepreneurial spirit and world-class tech talent.” “I have enjoyed working with Modea as they have grown as an industry leader in healthcare technology,” said Delegate Chris Hurst. “We are very proud that the New River Valley is home to such innovative technology companies as Modea. We look forward to their continued growth and success.”