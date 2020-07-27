TRAVEL ADVISORY: Hwy 93 south of Henderson to Hwy 169 and Hwy 19 between Winthrop and Gaylord remain closed due to flooding (July 26, 2020)

MANKATO, Minn. – (4 p.m.) Highway 93 from Henderson to Highway 169 and Highway 19 between Winthrop and Gaylord remain closed due to flooding from last night’s torrential rains. Monday morning traveler’s should be prepared for detours.

Highway 93 motorists can use Highway 19 to access Henderson from Highway 169.

Highway 19 motorists are detoured to Sibley County Roads 4 and 10.

Highways 19 will remain closed until the water recedes and repairs can be made. Highway 93 closed due to flooding from the Rush River and will remain closed until further notice.

Highways that remain closed:

Highway 19 between Winthrop and Gaylord (closed July 25)

Highway 93 south of Henderson (closed July 25)

Highways open:

Highway 169 ramps to Lookout Drive in North Mankato (closed and opened July 25)

Highway 22 between Mankato and St. Peter (closed and opened July 25)

MnDOT crews will continue to monitor the flood highway and will open them as soon as it is safe to do so.

When a road is closed it is illegal to travel in that area. Motorists can be fined up to $1,000 and/or 90 days in jail. In addition, if travelers need to be rescued from a closed road, other expenses and penalties will apply.

Check www.511mn.org before traveling for information on road conditions, closures and detour routes. For additional updates follow @mndotscentral on Twitter.

