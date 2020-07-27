TRAVEL ADVISORY UPDATE: Hwy 19 between Winthrop and Gaylord opens (July 27, 2020)

Hwy 93 south of Henderson to Hwy 169 remains closed due to flooding

MANKATO, Minn. – (9 a.m.) Highway 19 between Winthrop and Gaylord opened to traffic around 6:30 a.m. today, Monday, July 27. Highway 19 had been closed due to flooding from Saturday’s torrential rains.

Highway 93 south of Henderson to Highway 169 remains closed due to flooding on the Rush River until further notice. Motorists can use Highway 19 to access Henderson from Highway 169.

Highways that remain closed:

Highway 93 south of Henderson (closed July 25)

Highways open:

Highway 19 between Winthrop and Gaylord (closed July 25 and opened July 27)

Highway 169 ramps to Lookout Drive in North Mankato (closed and opened July 25)

Highway 22 between Mankato and St. Peter (closed and opened July 25)

MnDOT crews will continue to monitor the flood highway and will open them as soon as it is safe to do so.

When a road is closed it is illegal to travel in that area. Motorists can be fined up to $1,000 and/or 90 days in jail. In addition, if travelers need to be rescued from a closed road, other expenses and penalties will apply.

Check www.511mn.org before traveling for information on road conditions, closures and detour routes. For additional updates follow @mndotscentral on Twitter.

