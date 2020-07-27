Community members encouraged to give feedback through the Hwy 67 virtual open house (July 27, 2020)

WILLMAR, Minn. – MnDOT District 8 is looking for input from the community on the Highway 67 Granite Falls to Echo project.

MnDOT closed a portion of Highway 67 between Granite Falls and Echo in the spring of 2019. The roadway is unstable due to movement of the earth underneath. It is not feasible to repair in place or realign Highway 67 in this area due to the high cost ($30 million) and significant impacts to the environment, historic and cultural sites. MnDOT is looking for feedback from the community on two options to reroute Highway 67.

To further prevent the spread of COVID-19, MnDOT has indefinitely postponed all public meetings and in-person events, but engagement remains a priority and we are providing information and looking to collect feedback through a virtual open house.

The virtual open house is available on the project website at www.dot.state.mn.us/d8/projects/hwy67granitefallstoecho/index.html. Community members are invited to attend as it is convenient for them.

For more information and to sign up for project updates, please visit www.dot.state.mn.us/d8/projects/hwy67granitefallstoecho/index.html.

