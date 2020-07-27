Pax8’s Ryan Walsh Honored on CRN’s Top 100 Executive List

/EIN News/ -- DENVER, July 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pax8 , the best place to buy cloud solutions, today announced that CRN ®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Chief Channel Officer Ryan Walsh to its 2020 list of Top 100 Executives. This annual list recognizes the trailblazing technology executives who are shaping, transforming, and disrupting the IT channel.



“Ryan is an innovative leader in the IT channel who is committed to helping our partners excel in the modern channel,” said John Street, CEO at Pax8. “His leadership and expertise in collaborating with the vendor community to integrate new solutions into the Pax8 Platform are reimagining technology solution stacks and driving our partners’ businesses forward. Pax8, combined with Ryan’s leadership as our channel chief, is modernizing and shaping the way our industry does business.”



The 2020 CRN Top 100 Executives list honors the tech visionaries who power the IT channel. It is broken down into four sub-lists: The 25 Most Influential Executives, Top 25 Channel Sales Leaders, Top 25 Innovators, and Top 25 Disrupters.

The Top 100 Executives being recognized have demonstrated exemplary leadership and innovative ideas for the IT channel. In doing so, they help vendors, solution providers, and technology suppliers thrive in an IT marketplace that is both fast-changing and ever more complicated.

“As the IT channel becomes increasingly complex, especially when companies have had to shift to an all-remote workforce, it has presented new challenges for solution providers and technology suppliers alike,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “The technology executives on CRN’s 2020 Top 100 Executives list have been able to adapt their channel strategies and continue to provide exemplary leadership to keep their businesses running seamlessly, regardless of today’s challenges.”

The Top 100 Executives list will be featured in the August 2020 issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/Top100 .

To learn more about Pax8, please contact the cloud solutions advisors at (855) 884-PAX8, email info@pax8.com , or visit www.pax8.com .

About Pax8

Pax8 is modernizing how partners buy, sell, and manage cloud. As a born-in-the-cloud company, Pax8 simplifies the buying journey, empowering its partners to achieve more with cloud technology. The company’s technology displaces legacy distribution by connecting the channel ecosystem to its award-winning transactional cloud marketplace. Through billing, provisioning, automation, industry-leading PSA integrations, and pre and post-sales support, and education, Pax8 is a proven disruptor in the market. In 2018, Pax8 was ranked number 68 on the Inc. 5000 and in 2019, the company was ranked number 60. If you want to be successful with cloud, you want to work with Pax8. Get started today at www.pax8.com.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

