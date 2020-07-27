Greensboro Raids Conclude ALE Drug and Alcohol Investigation

Over a span of 48 hours, state and local authorities raided seven locations in Greensboro, arresting 18 individuals on 172 charges and seizing illegal guns, drugs and cash.

ALE, assisted by the Greensboro Police Department, the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) and the N.C. National Guard, concluded a months-long investigation into numerous locations where alcohol was being sold illegally. Through the course of the investigation, special agents found individuals were manufacturing and distributing illegal controlled substances, primarily fentanyl.

Of the 172 charges, 130 were felony drug and weapons-related charges. Special agents seized large amounts of marijuana, two handguns, one rifle with a 100-round magazine, and more than 70 grams of fentanyl.

“ALE works tirelessly alongside our local and state law enforcement partners to rid communities of these illegal businesses which are often the source of violent criminal activity,” said Bryan House, Director of Alcohol Law Enforcement. “During this operation, we received positive feedback from many citizens who were ready for change.”

The following Greensboro individuals were charged:

Eriah Haze Blane, 26: trafficking fentanyl, possess fentanyl, sell/deliver fentanyl, conspire to sell / deliver fentanyl, possess with intent to sell / deliver (PWISD) fentanyl, possess methamphetamine, possess drug paraphernalia

Sonja Renee Overby, 32: conspire to sell / deliver fentanyl

Tasha Dawn Brande, 47: possess crack cocaine, sell / deliver crack cocaine, conspiracy to sell / deliver crack cocaine, possess fentanyl, promote prostitution, possession of drug paraphernalia, possess for sale / sale of alcoholic beverages without the applicable ABC permit

Jasmine Parker Hall, 42: possess crack cocaine

Cassandra Dee Tedder, 29: possess drug paraphernalia, solicit prostitution

Michael Bass, 69: sale of alcoholic beverages without the applicable ABC permit

Earline Andrews Mahatha, 50: possess for sale alcoholic beverages without the applicable ABC permit

Tanishia Arabia Respress, 33: possess for sale / sale of alcoholic beverages without the applicable ABC permit

Shanisha Monae Smalls-Muckle, 21: possess for sale / sale of alcoholic beverages without the applicable ABC permit

Lyishia Aliana Doughty, 25: possess marijuana

Lamar Bynum, 34: possess marijuana, possess drug paraphernalia

Antonio Denard Stover, 34: sell / deliver crack cocaine, possess crack cocaine, possess firearm by felon, possess drug paraphernalia

Adrian Corvey Doggett, 53: financial card theft

Angela Denise Haith, 60: possess for sale alcoholic beverages without the applicable ABC permit

Latonya Miller, 63: possess firearm by felon, possess crack cocaine, PWISD crack cocaine, conspire to sell / deliver crack cocaine, maintain a dwelling, sell / deliver crack cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia

Sandra Yancey, 52: maintain a dwelling, possess crack cocaine, PWISD crack cocaine, sell / deliver crack cocaine, possess marijuana, possess drug paraphernalia, possess marijuana paraphernalia

April King, 48: PWISD crack cocaine, possess crack cocaine, sell / deliver crack cocaine, maintain a dwelling

Rose Nichols, 48: possess drug paraphernalia, consume alcoholic beverages in the passenger area of a motor vehicle

Additional arrests and seizures are expected this week.

About ALE: ALE’s 109 specially trained agents have the authority to arrest and take investigatory action throughout North Carolina. Their primary responsibility is the enforcement of Alcoholic Beverage Control, tobacco, state lottery and gambling laws.

