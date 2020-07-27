Health Highlights: Inside Nasrec field hospital, the quarantine facility set up in record time & now also treating COVID-19 patients in need of oxygen. Bed capacity is set to increase to 1500, 400 with piped oxygen & 120 with oxygen concentrators.
Follow the link for more details: https://bit.ly/3jTTr0e
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Republic of South Africa, Department of Health.
Coronavirus - South Africa: COVID-19 treatment in Nasrec Field Hospital
