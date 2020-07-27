Super Absorbent Polymer Market to Reach $10.8 Billion by 2027: AMR

Surge in usage of diaper pants across the globe drives the growth of the global super absorbent polymer market. Asia-Pacific contributed the highest share in 2019, and will maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. Major super absorbent polymer manufactrurers across the globe have halted their production activities due to disrupted supply of raw materials from suppliers located in Southeast Asian countries and China amid the lockdown.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, July 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global super absorbent polymer market generated $7.6 billion in 2019, and is estimated to reach $10.8 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 6.4% from 2020 to 2027. The report offers an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, key winning strategies, business performance, major segments, and competitive scenarios.

Surge in usage of diaper pants and rise in awareness toward infant hygine across the globe drive the growth of the global super absorbent polymer market. However, fluctuating raw material prices is anticipated to restrain the market growth. Furthermore, high birth rate across the developing economies such as China and India is expected to provide new growth opportunities over the next few years.

Covid-19 scenario:

Major super absorbent polymer manufactrurers across the globe have halted their production activities due to disrupted supply of raw materials from suppliers located in Southeast Asian countries and China amid the lockdown.

The outbreak of Covid-19 has resulted in the decrease of disposable income of the consumers, which is expected to affect the purchase of branded baby or adult hygiene products such as diapers. Due to this, the demand for super absorbent polymer market is anticipated to decline.

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global super absorbent polymer market based on type, application, production method, and region.

Based on type, the synthetic segment contributed to the largest share in 2019, accounting for more than four-fifths of the total share, and is estimated to maintain its dominant position during the forecast period. However, the natural segment is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period.

Based on application, the personal care segment accounted for the largest share in 2019, holding more than four-fifths of the total share, and is expected to maintain the largest share throughout the forecast period. However, the healthcare segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 7.4% from 2020 to 2027.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific contributed the highest share, accounting for more than two-fifths of the total market share in 2019, and will maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. In addition, it is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 6.9% from 2020 to 2027. The report also offers analysis of regions including North America, Europe, and LAMEA.

Leading market players analyzed in the research include Evonik Industries AG, BASF SE, LG Chem, Kao Corporation, Sumitomo Seika Chemicals Co., Ltd., Sanyo Chemical Industries, Ltd., Xitao Polymer Co., Ltd., Nippon Shokubai Co., Ltd., Zhejiang Satellite Petrochemical Co., Ltd., and Yixing Danson Technology.

