Exhibitors Announce New Products, Services and Demonstrations at Enterprise Connect’s Digital Experience

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, July 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enterprise Connect , the leading conference and exhibition for enterprise communications and collaboration, today reveals several announcements from industry leading companies who will showcase their latest innovations in the virtual Expo Hall of its Digital Conference & Expo August 3rd – 6th.



“The virtual Exhibit Hall will give attendees a look at the newest technology and solutions impacting our industry,” said Eric Krapf, General Manager and Program Co-Chair, Enterprise Connect. “We’re excited to provide a virtual environment where attendees can network with exhibitors and compare the products and services that their organizations need in order to advance their communications strategy.”

Enterprise Connect 2020 Exhibitor News:

8x8 will showcase the 8x8 Open Communications Platform, the industry’s most complete portfolio of operate-from-anywhere enterprise communications, combining voice, team chat, meetings, and contact center solutions. Learn how it enables enterprises to accelerate digital transformation and strengthen business resilience through secure, scalable, and extensible capabilities for unique employee and customer experiences.

Bandwidth Inc. announces DuetSM for Microsoft Teams. The only comprehensive solution for Direct Routing and E911 that’s available directly from a carrier who owns and operates its underlying infrastructure. With software-driven SIP and Microsoft validated E911, enterprises can simplify and accelerate the process of migrating their telecom to Microsoft Teams.

Bose develops innovative technology to meet conferencing and unified communication needs around the world. From all-in-one solutions for huddle spaces, to desktop and mobile conferencing products, to fully integrated meeting room systems, Bose ensures collaboration confidence so everyone can hear more, see more, understand more — and work better.

Calabrio will showcase its AI-fueled customer and employee engagement suite, Calabrio ONE. This scalable cloud platform includes call recording, quality management, workforce management, voice-of-the-customer analytics and advanced reporting. Virtual attendees can come discuss findings from Calabrio’s new study, “The State of the Contact Center: Embracing the Evolving World of Work.”

Crestron Electronics, Inc. will showcase an array of new and enhanced products that help organizations drive greater communication, collaboration, and productivity at scale, including: the latest evolutions of Crestron Flex UC solutions; Crestron XiO Cloud™; AirMedia® 2.0 wireless presentation technology; Crestron advanced room scheduling; and Crestron digital signage platform.

EPOS will announce their exciting product launch at their virtual booth on Monday, August 3rd. Get an exclusive sneak peek and live chat with EPOS product and sales experts.

Fuze enhanced its Microsoft Teams integration, expanding on existing meeting capabilities, enabling global calling escalation across the two platforms, on any device. Fuze’s real-time communications, combined with Teams’ messaging and content collaboration, enables users around the globe with seamless, enterprise-grade communications and collaboration.

iconectiv From voice to text to RCS/chatbots, iconectiv will be covering the opportunities and challenges in business-to-customer communication and provide reliable information to help you ensure each call or text is simple, seamless and secure.

Ivanti recently unveiled Ivanti Neurons™ , a hyper-automation platform that empowers organizations to proactively, predictably and autonomously self-heal and self-secure devices, and self-service users. Ivanti Neurons augments IT teams with automation bots that detect and resolve issues and security vulnerabilities while improving the accuracy, speed and costs of services IT delivers.

Lifesize will debut enhanced collaboration features on its secure video conferencing platform as well as demo integrations with Alexa for Business, virtual backgrounds and meeting transcription via its ecosystem of technology partnerships. Additionally, Lifesize will show brand new CxEngage Video capabilities that transform customer engagement in the contact center.

Newline Interactive will announce an expansion to their award-winning IP Series, with a new 55" size perfect for huddle spaces. This smaller size brings the IP Series' Linux-based OS, optimized for security, and a seamless capacitive touch experience right into your smaller conference spaces.

Panopto will showcase how organizations integrate its Enterprise Video Platform with video conferencing solutions (Zoom, BlueJeans, and others) to securely store, manage, and share meeting recordings. In addition, learn how Panopto makes it easy to webcast large-scale CEO town halls and corporate events.

Ribbon Communications will showcase its UC, security, analytics and cloud offerings. Organizations migrating to Microsoft Teams can learn about Ribbon’s Microsoft certified solutions for Direct Routing. Ribbon will also demonstrate its packet and optical networking solutions for critical infrastructure; part of its recent merger with ECI Telecom.

Talkdesk will showcase its award-winning Talkdesk CX Cloud, the industry’s first and only modern, global end-to-end customer experience solution. By combining enterprise performance at scale with consumer simplicity, CX Cloud easily adapts contact center operations to the evolving needs of customers and teams; increasing productivity, customer satisfaction and cost saving.

Vision Point Systems, Inc . is launching managed service offerings for support of Twilio Flex. VPS’s proactive support goes beyond issue resolution and includes architect-guided system health reviews, change credits, and access to prebuilt components.

Enterprise Connect Digital Conference & Expo 2020 takes place Aug. 3 - 6. For more information and to register for the event, visit www.enterpriseconnect.com/virtual/august-ve/ .

